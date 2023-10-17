Highlights The 1990s featured many of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history, including the greatest of all time, Jerry Rice.

Tim Brown put up some monster numbers for the Oakland Raiders during the decade.

Despite Randy Moss joining him late in the decade, Minnesota Vikings wideout Cris Carter was one of the best of his era.

It’s fair to say that the 1990s were one of the most talent-rich decades when it came to the wide receiver position. One reason for this conclusion is the presence of Jerry Rice, the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, but that's not the only one. There were many elite and record-breaking wide receiver performances during the decade.

The top wide receivers of the 1990s all had different playing styles and techniques. Some were fast, some were big, some could really jump, some relied on soft hands, some ran very crisp routes, and some were lucky enough to have a combination of those traits.

But, they do have one thing in common: they all dominated the opposition during the final decade of the millennium.

11 Jerry Rice, San Francisco 49ers

Rice solidified his status as the GOAT in the 1990s

Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network

Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history, and there's really no argument to be had. So, of course, he takes the top spot on this list.

Rice was drafted 16th overall in 1985 by the San Francisco 49ers , with whom he spent the bulk of his career, and it didn't take him long to start strutting his stuff. After a solid rookie year, he was named a First-Team All-Pro in five straight seasons, leading the league in receptions once, yards three times, and receiving touchdowns four times during that span.

In 1990, he had an all-time campaign, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to win the receiving triple crown with 100 receptions, 1,502 yards, and 13 touchdowns. From 1986 to 1996, Rice topped 1,000 yards for 11 years in a row, which is one of many NFL records Rice lays claim to.

He also holds the all-time records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. However, Rice wasn't just a regular-season king; he was a postseason phenom as well. Rice holds the records for most receptions, most receiving yards, and most receiving touchdowns in the playoffs.

Most of Rice's records, like the receiver himself, put him way ahead of the pack. And speaking of the playoffs, Rice won three Super Bowls in his career, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the first.

All in all, Rice was named First-Team All-Pro 10 times, was a two-time Offensive Player of the Year (1987, 1993), was one of a very small number to make both the 1980s All-Decade Team and the 1990s All-Decade Team, was selected to both the 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams, and was first-ballot Hall of Famer. There's nobody like Jerry.

10 Tim Brown, Oakland Raiders

Brown was a dynamite returner before becoming an all-time great wideout

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Tim Brown's versatility on the field is what made him a major weapon in the league. He was not only a top receiver but also a dangerous return specialist for his first few years with the Los Angeles/Oakland Raiders.

He started off as a kickoff returner, leading the league in kick returns, return yardage, and yards per return in his rookie year, while also topping the NFL in all-purpose yards. He shifted to punt returns after that and was able to find just as much success, leading the league in punt return yardage in 1994 and racking up three punt return TDs over his career.

However, receiving the rock was the main way Brown made his bread. It took him a while to get comfortable as a receiver, but once he did, there was no looking back. He had an impressive nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 1993 to 2001. He also led the league in receptions in 1997 with 104, while also setting a career high of 1,408 yards that season.

Brown was voted to nine Pro Bowls during his time in the league, two of which were recognition for his skills as a kick and punt returner in 1988 and 1991.

If that impressive combination of versatility and consistency wasn't enough, Brown was also named to the 1990s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015. He finished his incredible career with 1,094 receptions, 14,934 yards, and 100 touchdowns.

9 Cris Carter, Minnesota Vikings

Carter was a member of the 1990s All-Decade Team

Paul Chapman-USA TODAY Sports

Cris Carter was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1987. In 1989, he scored 11 touchdowns, but he was cut prior to the 1990 season because of a falling out with head coach Buddy Ryan caused by Carter's substance abuse issues. Carter credits Ryan with helping him turn his life around, and in 1990, he was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings .

Carter quickly became the Vikings' top receiver, putting up 72 receptions, 962 yards, and five touchdowns in 1991. The Ohio native had his breakout season in 1993, posting 86 receptions and 1,071 yards while catching nine TDs. From 1993 to 2000, Carter had eight straight 1,000-yard seasons and earned eight straight trips to the Pro Bowl.

No one had more reliable hands than Carter during that span. The Ohio State alum was known for having sticky fingers and an ability to make circus-type catches. Whether it was toe-tapping on the sideline or laying out to make a one-handed catch, Carter could do it all, even when Randy Moss joined the team in 1998.

He was a three-time All-Pro, and he led the league in receiving touchdowns three times. He also led the league in receptions in 1994 and was named to the 1990s All-Decade First-Team alongside the guy at No. 1 on our list.

Carter finished his outstanding career with 1,101 receptions, 13,899 yards, and 130 receiving touchdowns and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

8 Michael Irvin, Dallas Cowboys

Irvin was a key piece of the Cowboys' dynasty in the early '90s

Rich Pilling/Sporting News via Getty Images

When you think of the 1990s Dallas Cowboys , Michael Irvin is one of the first names that comes to mind. He played for Dallas for the entirety of his career, and he was the heart and soul of those Cowboys teams. Irvin had his breakout year in 1991 when he was named a First-Team All-Pro thanks to 93 receptions and a league-leading 1,523 yards.

Irvin was a key part of each of the three Cowboys' Super Bowl-winning squads, but his greatest performance in the Big Game was in the second, where Irvin caught seven passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns. His two TD catches were both in the second half just 18 seconds apart. It was by far the fastest pair of touchdowns scored by one player in Super Bowl history.

Irvin’s best season came in 1995 when he set franchise records for receptions with 111, receiving yards with 1,603, and also scored 10 touchdowns. Irvin was also a big-time postseason performer throughout his illustrious career, ranking second all-time in postseason receiving yards (1,315) and second in postseason receptions (87) at the time of his retirement.

He was selected to the 1990s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

7 Andre Reed, Buffalo Bills

Reed helped the Bills reach four consecutive Super Bowls

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Reed had a long and impressive career and was one of the most dependable receivers of his time. Reed was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1985 and played for the franchise through the 1999 campaign. During that period, he helped lead the Bills to four straight Super Bowls, though unfortunately, they did not win a single one.

Reed was also known for his contributions in “The Comeback”, a 1993 playoff game against the Houston Oilers. Houston led 35-3 during the third quarter, but Reed caught three touchdowns in the second half to bootstrap what, at the time, was the largest comeback in NFL history. Reed finished the game with eight receptions for 136 yards and those three epic touchdowns.

Although he did not get a Super Bowl ring, he combined for 27 receptions for 323 yards in his four Super Bowl appearances. Reed was also selected to seven consecutive Pro Bowls from 1988 to 1994 and was named Second-Team All-Pro twice.

He finished with 951 receptions for 13,198 yards and 87 touchdowns and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

6 Sterling Sharpe, Green Bay Packers

Sharpe's career was sadly cut short

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Gale Sayers and Bo Jackson, Sterling Sharpe represents one of the great "What Ifs?" in NFL history. The older brother of Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, Sterling was drafted sixth overall by the Green Bay Packers after a stellar career at South Carolina.

After a promising rookie year, Sharpe took off like few other receivers have. He led the league in receptions with 90 in his second season, leading to First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. He earned another Pro Bowl in 1990 when he went for 1,105 yards, and after a down season (by his standards) in 1991, he was back to elite status.

In 1992, he teamed up with Brett Favre and became just the second player to win the receiving triple crown, leading the league in receptions (108), receiving yards (1,461), and receiving touchdowns (13). He once again earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, and this time, he was fourth in MVP voting.

The next year, he led the league in receptions (112) again and earned First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl recognition for the second straight year. He made the Pro Bowl again in 1994 as he led the league with 18 touchdowns, but that would be his last hurrah.

Despite never missing a game in his NFL career, a severe neck injury forced Sharpe's early retirement after just seven seasons, which also meant he missed out on Green Bay's Super Bowl triumph just two years later.

5 Herman Moore, Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders wasn't the Lions' only offensive weapon

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Herman Moore was a force to be reckoned with in the 1990s. Using his size, he was able to outmuscle defenders on contested catches. He had limited playing time his rookie year for the Detroit Lions , and it wasn't until 1994 that Moore made his mark on the league with his first 1,000-yard season.

He played in all 16 games for the first time in his career and tallied 72 catches for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod. The next campaign was even better for Moore. He set a new league record for receptions in a season with 123, while setting a franchise record in receiving yards with 1,686 on top of 14 touchdowns.

Moore had four straight 1,000-yard campaigns from 1994 to 1997, and he had seven straight with 900-plus. When all was said and done, Moore had led the league in receptions twice, earned three straight First-Team All-Pro selections, and four straight Pro Bowl nods. He ended his career with 670 receptions, 9,174 yards, and 62 touchdowns.

4 Andre Rison, Atlanta Falcons

Rison was just the fifth receiver with 60 touchdowns in his first six seasons

James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Andre Rison made a name for himself in the NFL with his electrifying playmaking ability and fiery on-field demeanor. Rison was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 1989, but he only stayed there for a season before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in 1990.

While with Atlanta, Rison led the NFL with 15 receiving touchdowns in 1993. He was also only the fifth receiver in NFL history to score 60 touchdowns in his first six seasons. Rison also set the NFL record for the most receptions in a player's first five seasons, notching 394 in that span.

After Atlanta, Rison went on to have a couple of down years with the Cleveland Browns , Jacksonville Jaguars , and the Green Bay Packers, though he did pick up a Super Bowl ring with Green Bay in 1996.

He finally landed with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 1997 season kicked off, and he found his groove again, catching 72 passes for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns. Rison also caught eight passes for 110 yards in a playoff loss against the Denver Broncos . "Bad Moon" Rison ended his career with 743 receptions for 10,205 yards and 84 touchdowns.

3 Jimmy Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars

Smith helped the Jags get off to a hot start to their existence

USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Smith had about as rough an introduction to the NFL as you can get. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1992 but missed the first four games of his rookie season with a broken right fibula. He was listed as the fourth receiver on the depth chart because of the time missed.

At the start of the following season, he was hospitalized for an appendectomy and things went from bad to worse. Smith missed that entire season, including Super Bowl 28, and was eventually released after he refused to take a pay cut. A week later, the rival Philadelphia Eagles came calling, but he was cut again before the start of the 1994 season and missed that entire campaign as well.

In 1995, the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars signed Smith, and he finally emerged as a dominant receiver the next year. In 1996, he finished with 1,244 yards and seven touchdowns while helping Jacksonville reach the AFC Championship Game. Smith would continue to be a key part of the Jags' offense for the rest of his career, helping the team to the playoffs in four straight seasons from 1996 to 1999.

In the 1999 campaign, he put up career highs with 1,636 receiving yards and 116 receptions, the latter of which led the league. Smith was as reliable as any wideout while he was with the Jags.

In his final 10 years in Jacksonville, he put up nine 1,000-yard seasons, including seven in a row from 1996 to 2002. Smith was also selected to the Pro Bowl five years in a row and was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro.

2 Isaac Bruce, St. Louis Rams

Bruce was solid even before "The Greatest Show on Turf" was a thing

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Bruce was drafted in 1994 out of Memphis and later became a key member of the St. Louis Rams' “Greatest Show on Turf” offense. It may surprise some that Bruce had the best season of his career in just his second year in the NFL in 1995 with 119 catches for 1,781 yards and 13 touchdowns, though he was somehow snubbed of a Pro Bowl nod.

The next year, he had his best single-game performance, catching 11 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in their first year as an expansion franchise. He led the NFL with 1,338 yards during that campaign, also becoming the first Rams receiver since Henry Ellard to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

From 1999 to 2002, Bruce had four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. In 1999, he was named Second-Team All-Pro and was voted to his second Pro Bowl, finishing the season with 77 catches for 1,165 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He also led the Rams in receiving yards in the playoffs of the 1999 postseason with 317 yards on 13 catches and a team-high two touchdowns as they went on to win Super Bowl 34. Bruce finished his stellar career with 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards and 91 touchdowns and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.