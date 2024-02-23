Highlights Where Justin Fields plays football in 2024 is up in the air.

If the Chicago Bears select a QB at No. 1 overall, Fields will likely be traded.

Fields would fit well and possibly reach his potential in four other locations.

"I just want it to be over."

Nobody can fault Justin Fields for growing weary of the Cumulonimbus-type cloud of discussion and uncertainty surrounding his NFL future. He has provided some incredible performances throughout three seasons as the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback, but also displayed a number of concerning characteristics, the combination of which have placed him in his current purgatorial state.

If Fields had his way, he'd stay in Chicago. Outsiders can craft an argument for and against that being the best decision for the Bears, but only time will tell what direction their brass ultimately decides to take. If they elect to move on, presumably in favor of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, Fields could revitalize his career in a number of other cities.

Two stand out above the fray; on a third, the timing isn't right... yet. And, as always, there's a somewhat surprising dark horse lurking beyond the shadows. Here are four non-Chicago teams where Justin Fields is a good fit.

Justin Fields Next Team Odds Team Odds Atlanta Falcons -120 Chicago Bears +185 Pittsburgh Steelers +300 Las Vegas Raiders +700 Denver Broncos +1,300 *Odds courtesy of DraftKings and accurate as of February 23.

Related Make Your Case: Pros and cons of Bears holding onto Justin Fields The question on the mind of all Chicago Bears fans for the last couple of years is whether they should put all their eggs in the Justin Fields basket.

Atlanta Falcons - Odds to land Fields: -120

The obvious destination

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Fields' hometown squad recently shot atop the betting odds list of his most likely playing locations in 2024, and for good reason. Atlanta has a loaded weapons cache, with top-10 draft picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts giving new head coach Raheem Morris a tremendous offensive foundation.

If the Falcons had received merely average QB play from Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke last year, they likely would have won the NFC South.

Owners of the No. 8 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Atlanta is within shouting distance of the high pick required for Williams or Maye. Jayden Daniels' inclusion in the top-five is less certain; he could potentially fall to the Falcons. But Atlanta, who have gone 7-10 each of the last three years, are trying to win sooner rather than later.

Fields has already demonstrated the potential Daniels hopes to emulate at this level and would be invigorated at the chance to suit up close to home. Atlanta would be favorites to win the downtrodden NFC South if he came to town, especially if Baker Mayfield did not return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Related Cousins, Fields, and Wilson emerge as potential targets for the Atlanta Falcons After three straight 7-10 seasons, the Falcons need a change at QB to maximize their young talent's potential. These veterans may be their best bet.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Odds to land Fields: +300

The cleanest fit

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Atlanta becoming Fields' favored landing spot, the Pittsburgh Steelers held that mantle. The soon-to-be fourth-year pro would fit like a glove in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's system, forming a dynamic three-horse rushing attack with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Add in the receiving corps of Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth, and Mike Tomlin's crew could be fielding—no pun intended—a much more potent offense in 2024.

The Steelers confirmed earlier this offseason that they'll be bringing in competition for 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Rumors have tied them to Fields and Russell Wilson, but the latter doesn't fit Pittsburgh's timeline nearly as well as the former.

Owner Art Rooney II is not happy with his team's recent lack of playoff success, which won't change without better QB play. The Steelers aren't in position to get a blue-chip prospect at No. 20 overall in the draft, but could land Fields with that or a lesser pick, depending on how his market shakes out.

Related Why the Pittsburgh Steelers should make a move for Justin Fields The Pittsburgh Steelers have thrown the second-fewest TDs since Big Ben's retirement, Justin Fields could be the answer to their passing game woes.

Las Vegas Raiders - Odds to land Fields: +700

The ultimate dark horse

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Owner Mark Davis let prospective general managers know during the Las Vegas Raiders' interview process that he wants to upgrade at the quarterback position. His ultimate aspiration is to get Williams, Maye, or Daniels, but barring a successful move up the draft board, he's staring down the barrel of J.J. McCarthy in gray and black.

Antonio Pierce hired Fields' former offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, in part because of how he defeated the Raiders with Tyson Bagent as his quarterback. Could Pierce reunite Getsy with his regular starter out west?

There's no denying Fields was limited by subpar play-calling the last two seasons, but that easily could be attributed to Matt Eberflus getting too hands-on in that respect. Fields was excellent in stretches where the Bears truly played to his strengths.

If Getsy was responsible for those outings, Fields could become a megastar in Vegas and give the Raiders a real shot in a loaded division and conference.

Los Angeles Chargers - Odds to land Fields: +30000

A future proving ground?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh already has his franchise quarterback in place to begin his Los Angeles Chargers tenure; the team is also just under $21 million above the new $255.4 million salary cap, eliminating any real possibility of Fields heading to Hollywood as an upper-echelon backup this offseason. But there's no denying the magic he could create as the focal point of Greg Roman's rushing scheme.

The mention of Los Angeles as a possible landing spot for the QB stems from his future prospects. If Chicago ends up keeping both him and whomever they select with the first overall pick—a reported but unlikely possibility—for 2024, Fields would have had his fifth-year option declined and be entering free agency in 2025.

At that point, L.A. would be the perfect spot for him to rebuild his value while backing up Justin Herbert for the Chargers. It wouldn't be surprising if Roman even drew up a few plays for the backup, because we know how the Chargers' OC loves himself a dual-threat QB.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.