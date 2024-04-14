Highlights Peyton Manning, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, overcame a tough rookie season to leave an incredible legacy.

O.J. Simpson is the best running back ever taken with the top pick and was the first in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards.

Bruce Smith is the top defensive player taken No. 1 overall and owns the most sacks in league history with an even 200.

Back in 1998, the biggest question before the NFL draft was: Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf? Manning had the QB pedigree, the smarts, and a winning attitude. Leaf had the athleticism. So, what would the Indianapolis Colts do with their No. 1 overall pick?

The Colts trusted their gut and ultimately made the right decision to select Manning, a 6-foot-5 quarterback out of Tennessee whose father, Archie, played quarterback in the NFL for 14 years. Peyton went on to play 18 years in the NFL with the Colts and Denver Broncos. Leaf went 4-14 in two ugly seasons with the San Diego Chargers and was out of the league after three years.

In our quest to rank the top five No. 1 overall NFL draft picks of all time, Manning tops the list. Here is a closer look at the five-time MVP and the other four who made the cut.

1 Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning, a five-time MVP, bounced back nicely after a tough rookie season

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Although Manning began his NFL career by going 3-13 and leading the league in interceptions with 28 as a rookie, he bounced back nicely.

The Colts selected the former Tennessee quarterback with the first pick in 1998 and immediately threw him into the fire. He certainly wasn't shy about throwing the ball in his first season, as he led the league in passing attempts with 575. He also threw for 3,739 yards and tossed 26 touchdown passes. Manning lost the first four games of his NFL career but earned his first win against Leaf when the Colts beat the Chargers 17-12 in Week 5.

The five-time NFL MVP made the first of his 14 Pro Bowls in his second year after leading the Colts to a 13-3 record and throwing for 4,135 yards and 26 touchdowns. In his 13 seasons as the quarterback for the Colts, Manning never missed a start.

Peyton Manning NFL Stats Seasons 17 Games/Starts 266/265 Record 186-79 Comp% 65.3 Pass Yards 71,940 Pass TD 539 Interceptions 251 Rating 96.5

In 2002, he made the first of his nine straight Pro Bowls. The following season, he earned the first of two straight MVPs by leading the NFL with 4,267 yards and throwing 29 touchdown passes. In his second MVP season, he threw an NFL-best 49 touchdown passes and racked up 4,557 passing yards as the Colts went 12-4.

In 2005, Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander halted Manning's MVP run. Manning, however, finished second in the voting. In 2006, he led the NFL with 31 touchdown passes and led Indianapolis to a Super Bowl victory over the Chicago Bears. In each of his last five seasons with the Colts, Manning threw for better than 4,000 yards. He won his third MVP in 2008 and captured his fourth in 2009.

Manning missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury that also put a cap on his Colts career. He hooked on with the Denver Broncos in 2012 and finished second in the MVP voting after leading the NFL with a 68.6 completion percentage. He went 13-3 as the starter. The following season, Manning claimed his fifth MVP after throwing for an NFL-best and career-high 5,477 yards. He also led the league with his career-high 55 touchdown passes. The Broncos lost to the Seahawks in Super Bowl 48.

Manning played four seasons in Denver and went out a winner when the Broncos knocked off the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

2 John Elway

John Elway claimed his two Super Bowls late in his illustrious career

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts could've had the top two players on this list, but John Elway didn't allow it to happen.

The Baltimore Colts selected Elway, an athletic Stanford quarterback who excelled in both football and baseball, with the first pick in the 1983 NFL Draft. Elway made it clear that he didn't want to play for the Colts and threatened to turn to baseball if they selected him. The Colts still called his name but traded him to Denver, where he went 4-6 in 10 starts as a rookie.

The strong-armed Elway quickly turned things around in 1984 when he sported a 12-2 record as the team's starter and threw for 18 touchdown passes. In 1986, he made the first of his nine Pro Bowls and finished fifth in the MVP voting while leading Denver to a berth in Super Bowl 21, where the Broncos lost to the New York Giants, 39-20.

John Elway NFL Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 234/231 Record 148-82-1 Comp% 56.9 Pass Yards 51,475 Pass TD 300 Interceptions 226 Rating 79.9

In '87, he was named MVP after going 8-3-1 and throwing for 3,198 yards and 19 touchdown passes. Again, he led the Broncos to the Super Bowl, but they were trounced by Washington, 42-10. He was also on the losing end of the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history following the 1989 season as Denver took a 55-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Statistically, Elway had his best season in 1993. He completed a career-high 63.2% of his passes and led the league with a career-best 4,030 yards. Denver finished 9-7. In 1997, Elway led the Broncos back to the Super Bowl, where he earned his first championship ring by beating the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl 32. Elway and the Broncos returned for Super Bowl 33 and knocked off the Atlanta Falcons 34-19 in his final season.

Elway went 148-82-1 in 16 seasons with the Broncos and threw for 51,475 yards with 300 touchdown passes.

3 O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson reached the 2,000-yard rushing mark in 14 games in 1973

USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Buffalo Bills made O.J. Simpson the top pick in the 1969 NFL Draft, and although he struggled in the early part of his career, he became a record-setting running back in the mid-70s.

As a rookie, Simpson started 13 games for Buffalo and rushed for 697 yards and a pair of touchdowns. After two mediocre seasons, Simpson found his groove and never looked back.

The former USC standout had his first 1,000-yard season in 1972, rushing for a league-high 1,251 yards. Simpson finished third in the MVP voting and earned the first of his five All-Pro selections.

In 1973, he became the first NFL player to rush for 2,000 yards, gaining 2,003 yards. He remains the lone player to reach the milestone in a 14-game season. Simpson also racked up an NFL-best 12 touchdowns that season en route to winning NFL MVP.

O.J. Simpson NFL Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 135/129 Rush Attempts 2,404 Rush Yards 11,236 Rush TD 61 Receptions 203 Receiving Yards 2,142 Receiving TD 14

From 1972 to 1976, Simpson reached the 1,000-yard mark all five seasons and led the NFL in rushing four times. In a Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions in 1976, Simpson gained 273 yards on the ground on 29 carries and scored twice in a Buffalo loss.

Injuries derailed Simpson's Hall of Fame career beginning in 1977. He ended his career by playing two uneventful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. In his 11 NFL seasons, he rushed for 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

4 Bruce Smith

Bruce Smith was a menace, earning Defensive Player of the Year twice

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

While former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor typically gets the nod when it comes to the NFL's best defensive player of all time, Bruce Smith is always in the running. The former Buffalo Bills defensive end is certainly the best defensive player ever taken with the first overall pick.

The Bills drafted the 6-foot-4, 262-pound athletic specimen from Virginia Tech with the No. 1 pick in 1985, which featured a strong draft class that included Hall of Famers Chris Doleman and Jerry Rice.

Smith was a menace to the opposition, wreaking havoc on the quarterback. He is the NFL's all-time leader in sacks with 200, two more than fellow Hall of Famer Reggie White.

Bruce Smith NFL Stats Seasons 19 Games/Starts 279/267 Tackles 1,224 Sacks 200.0 Forced Fumbles 43 Interceptions 2

After taking down the quarterback 6.5 times in his rookie season, Smith notched double-digit sacks in 11 out of the next 12 seasons. He finished with a career-high 19 during the 1990 season, a year in which he won the first of his two Defensive Player of the Year awards. He also finished fourth in the MVP voting that season.

Smith earned 11 Pro Bowl honors between 1987 and 1998. The only season he wasn't a Pro Bowler was 1991, when a knee injury limited him to five games. He bounced back in 1992 by recording 14 sacks and 89 tackles.

Smith was Defensive Player of the Year again in 1996, leading the league in forced fumbles with five. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.

5 Earl Campbell

Not too many began their NFL career any hotter than Earl Campbell

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Only a strike prevented Earl Campbell from beginning his NFL career with six straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons. The 1982 season, which was shortened to nine games due to a players' strike, wasn't kind to Campbell and the Houston Oilers, who'd taken him with the No. 1 overall pick in 1978.

The Oilers finished with a 1-8 record, and Campbell saw his 1,000-yard streak come to an end with 538 yards and two touchdowns.

Campbell led the league in rushing in his first three seasons. As a rookie in 1978, he rushed for 1,450 yards and recorded 13 touchdowns, earning Rookie of the Year honors. He followed that up with 1,697 yards and an NFL-best 19 touchdown runs. Campbell was named the league's MVP in '79.

Earl Campbell NFL Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 115/102 Rush Attempts 2,187 Rush Yards 9,407 Rush TD 74 Receptions 121 Receiving Yards 806 Receiving TD 0

In his third season, Campbell ran for a career-high 1,934 yards in 15 games, collecting four 200-plus-yard games. His rushing total and his 13 rushing scores led the league. Campbell earned his fourth straight Pro Bowl honor in 1981 after gaining 1,376 yards on 361 carries. He added 10 touchdown runs.

After the strike in 1982, Campbell returned to form, racking up 1,301 yards and 12 touchdowns in his final Pro Bowl season.

After a falling out with the Oilers, Campbell was traded to the New Orleans Saints during the 1984 season. He appeared in 24 games in New Orleans and rushed for 833 yards.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.