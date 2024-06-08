Highlights Jayson Tatum, the favorite, aims to win his first ring to solidify his status as an NBA superstar.

Jaylen Brown, despite being known as Tatum's sidekick, could win Finals MVP if he continues to shine.

Luka Dončić, undeniably the best player, needs team success to boost his MVP odds.

After Jaylen Brown and Luka Dončić hoised the Eastern and Western Conference Finals MVP Awards, named after Larry Bird and Magic Johnson , the next individual award is perhaps the biggest of the season: the NBA Finals MVP, known as the Bill Russell Award.

The winner of the trophy has it all. He was the best player on the best team (except for Jerry West, who lost in 1969), and has a trophy to go along with his ring. All-time greats like Kawhi Leonard and Andre Iguodala had remarkable careers, but are best known for winning Finals MVP.

The star-studded casts of the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics make for an exciting Finals matchup, and each team has some remarkable firepower. With no clear-cut leader to win the award, GIVEMESPORT is keeping track of the odds, updating the standings after every game.

1 Jayson Tatum

Odds to win Finals MVP: +120

Jason Kidd disagrees, but Jayson Tatum is the best player on the Celtics. Consistently ranked among the best players in the league and regarded as the best American player in the NBA, Tatum is currently the favorite to win Finals MVP after the Celtics won Game 1, taking a series lead.

Despite posting only 16 points in Game 1 on relatively inefficient shooting, Tatum manages to do all the little things for the Celtics. He may be a superstar, but he and his team can win even when he isn't at his best.

Jayson Tatum - Regular Season Stats Category Stat PPG 26.9 APG 4.9 RPG 8.1 FG% 47.1%

Tatum lost the 2022 NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors and has been haunted ever since, so expect him to do everything he can to win his first ring, which comes with some extra pressure.

The Celtics are tied with the L.A. Lakers for the most championships in NBA history, with 17, but haven't won since 2008. With Beantown hungry for an 18th banner, Tatum should put Boston on his back for the rest of the series.

2 Jaylen Brown

Odds to win Finals MVP: +300

Jaylen Brown might be known as Tatum's sidekick, but he is a superstar in his own right. After leading Boston's scoring attack with 22 points in Game 1, Brown has continued to establish himself as an all-time playoff performer.

While the Celtics are known as Tatum's team, if Boston wins and Brown scores more points, expect him to bring home the hardware, further justifying his monster contract. Brown won Eastern Conference MVP this season after dominating the Indiana Pacers , and made his third All-Star team this season, but fell short of All-NBA honors.

Jaylen Brown - Regular Season Stats Category Stat PPG 23.0 APG 3.6 RPG 5.5 FG% 49.9%

If Brown sneaks away with the 2024 Finals MVP award, expect there to be some serious conversations about him being an all-time great Celtic, and Brad Stevens will get some props for drafting him third overall in 2016.

3 Luka Dončić

Odds to win Finals MVP: +360

On any given night, Luka Dončić is the best player on the court, and the NBA Finals are no exception. He lit Boston up for 30 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1, although his Mavericks fell short. In fact, he was the first player since Tim Duncan to make his Finals debut with a 30-point double-double.

Luka Dončić - Regular Season Stats Category Stat PPG 33.9 APG 9.8 RPG 9.2 FG% 48.7%

While Dončić is undoubtedly a better player than either Brown or Tatum, the loser hardly ever wins Finals MVP, and the Mavericks have found themselves in a hole early. Usually, Dončić is able to get his teammates involved, but he recorded only one assist in the Game 1 loss. He put forth a Herculean effort despite minimal help from his teammates, but it was not enough.

If the Mavericks tie up the series or take a lead, expect Dončić's odds to skyrocket up to first, but for now, he finds himself in the middle of the pack.

4 Kristaps Porziņģis

Odds to win Finals MVP: +700

In all honesty, we can expect Kristaps Porzingis ' odds to never be higher than they are now, at +700. After missing much of the postseason with an injury, Porziņģis came off the bench in Game 1 and absolutely dominated, posting 20 points and six rebounds. His efficient shooting proved that the Mavericks had no answer for him.

Porziņģis' Game 1 performance was largely unexpected. He is a good player and a fringe All-Star, but in a series dominated by All-NBA talent, expect him to come back to Earth in the coming games. As he gets inserted back into the starting lineup, Dallas will have Daniel Gafford pay a little bit more attention to him, giving him fewer chances to dominate on the offensive end.

Kristaps Porziņģis - Regular Season Stats Category Stat PPG 20.1 APG 2.0 RPG 7.2 FG% 51.6%

That said, Boston's well-rounded offensive attack allows a different player to dominate any given night, and the Celtics might allow Porziņģis to ride his newfound wave of momentum for the next few games, boosting his odds.

5 Kyrie Irving

Odds to win Finals MVP: +4500

After dominating in the Western Conference playoffs and re-establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the league, Kyrie Irving disappeared in Game 1 of the Finals. Posting only 12 points on 0-of-5 shooting from deep, Irving simply couldn't get it going, which is why his odds are in a distant fifth place heading into Game 2.

Kyrie Irving - Regular Season Stats Category Stat PPG 25.6 APG 5.2 RPG 5.0 FG% 49.7%

Irving is easily Dallas's second-best player and a top-five player in the series and is well-known for postseason heroics, so once he finds his stride again in later games, he should be able to jump up the standings. That said, much like his Slovenian teammate, he will need Dallas to even up the series at minimum to see a massive rise in the ranks.

With only one game in the books, expect the odds to change a lot as the series plays out, and Irving could make a run to become the odds-on favorite to win the award. For now, a poor Game 1 has left a bad taste in the oddsmakers' mouths.