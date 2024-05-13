Highlights Bruce Matthews' versatility across the offensive line makes him the greatest guard in NFL history.

Randall McDaniel's technique and consistency earned him a spot among the top left guards ever.

Larry Allen's extraordinary strength and agility solidify his position as one of the best guards in league history.

Offensive guard may not be the flashiest or sexiest position in the NFL, but it is essential for teams looking to win in the trenches. From pulling on running plays to picking up stunts and passing off defenders in pass protection, these players have their fingerprints all over games.

Unfortunately, few metrics quantify offensive line play in a way that is easily digestible, making evaluations difficult. That said, some players are so great that no box score stats are necessary to determine their greatness.

With that said, here's a look at the top 10 offensive guards in NFL history.

1 Bruce Matthews

Matthews could dominate from multiple positions

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

No one on this list exemplifies versatility quite as well as Bruce Matthews. He was not only an exceptional player, but his greatness was largely independent of a specific position.

Throughout his 19-year career with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans, the USC alum experimented with all five offensive line positions and was named a First-Team All-Pro at three of them.

Matthews excelled on the interior, as all 14 of his Pro Bowl selections and his 10 All-Pro nods came at one of the guard positions or center. His ability to play multiple positions also gave him better longevity than most.

Matthews even made the Pro Bowl in his age-40 season after playing center for the first time in seven years. His track record is second to none, which is why he lands the top spot on this list.

2 Randall McDaniel

McDaniel won with technique and subtlety

H. DARR BEISER / USA TODAY NETWORK

Even at 6-foot-3 and 287 pounds, Randall McDaniel wasn’t the biggest or most powerful player, but he was quick and technically refined, which made him a Hall of Famer.

McDaniel was a fixture on the Minnesota Vikings' offensive line for his first dozen professional seasons before spending his final two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his 14 seasons, the Arizona State product played 16 games in 13 of them, and his snap-to-snap dependability only made him more valuable. McDaniel made 12 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams and is easily among the most dominant left guards ever.

3 Larry Allen

Allen was gifted with extraordinary strength

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

There’s strong, and then there's bench-pressing 700 pounds strong. Larry Allen, who played 12 of his 14 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, was the latter, and his legendary strength went well beyond the weight room.

Allen was much more than just a strong body, as he had the quickness and mobility to deliver downfield blocks. He flirted with both tackle positions early in his career before settling in at left guard.

Allen concluded his career as an 11-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time First-Team All-Pro selection and was also named to the 1990s and 2000s All-Decade teams.

4 John Hannah

Hannah found a perfect balance between winning with aggressiveness and technique

Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

John Hannah, who was taken fourth overall by the New England Patriots in the 1973 NFL Draft, was one of the premier run blockers of his time. He was outstanding in space and often operated as a lead blocker for certain run concepts.

The Alabama alum had violent hands and a built lower body, which he used to overpower defenders. Despite his aggressiveness, Hannah was disciplined and managed to deliver powerful punches while still being accurate and staying in position.

With Hannah leading the way, the 1970s Patriots had some of the best running teams in the NFL, including the 1978 team, which broke the all-time rushing yardage record with 3,165, a figure that was only recently bested by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

Hannah earned nine Pro Bowl selections and 10 All-Pro selections during his 13-year career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991 and was named to both the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade Teams.

5 Alan Faneca

Faneca had the mobility to be a great pulling guard

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most coveted traits in a guard is the ability to pull on outside runs and act as a lead blocker. Alan Faneca was a master in this area and bulldozed defenders with his power at the point of attack.

With Faneca leading the way, the Pittsburgh Steelers were a perennial playoff team from the late 1990s into the mid-2000s and had one of the league’s best rushing attacks.

Faneca made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams with the Steelers and also won a Super Bowl. He was named to the All-2000s Decade Team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

6 Larry Little

Little was one of the league's best in pass protection

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 1972 Miami Dolphins stand alone as the only undefeated Super Bowl champions, and they couldn’t have done it without star right guard Larry Little paving the way for Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris.

Funny enough, the label “little” was actually fitting, at least relatively speaking, as his 6-foot-1, 265-pound frame put him at the smaller end of offensive linemen. However, this smaller stature made Little more agile than his opponents and led to him becoming one of the pass-protecting guards in football.

Pound for pound, there wasn’t a better lineman and Little was selected to five Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams. He was so essential to Miami’s operation that he tied for eighth in the NFL MVP voting in 1972, an unheard-of feat for a guard.

As the legend of the 1972 Dolphins team lives on, it’s only fair that Little’s does as well.

7 Zack Martin

Martin is a technical extraordinaire

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Martin is the quintessential guard. He’s athletic, a true technician, and has the uncanny ability to diagnose stunts and blitzes. He is one of the best in the business at avoiding mistakes, as he’s rarely caught out of position and is seldom called for holding penalties.

As Martin enters the final stages of what will likely be a Hall of Fame career, all of which has been spent with the Dallas Cowboys, it’s fair to say he’s the best guard of his time. He’s been a Pro Bowler every season in which he’s played more than 10 games and has a total of nine Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro selections.

A couple more seasons playing at this level could move him up a couple of spots, but even as it stands now, Martin is one of the best ever.

8 Steve Hutchinson

Hutchinson was a relentless competitor

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The tandem of Steven Hutchinson and Walter Jones on the left side of the Seattle Seahawks offensive line was a devastating combination for opposing defenses in the early 2000s. Hutchinson was well-built and difficult to move off the line of scrimmage. He was strong, but he was also coordinated and balanced, which left him without a clear weakness.

Hutchinson was a leader and a cerebral player with just enough nastiness to his game that would push the line of what was and wasn’t acceptable. He made seven Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams across his 12-year career, which also included stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans.

Hutchinson was a member of the All-2000s Team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020.

9 Jerry Kramer

Jerry Kramer was the champion of champions

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

For years, Jerry Kramer held the regrettable title of the best player not in the Hall of Fame. With all of the stars and legends of Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers teams, the right guard was an afterthought.

But the lack of attention and notoriety Kramer received had little to do with his ability on the football field. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and a seven-time All-Pro, which earned him a spot on the All-1960s squad.

Most of all, Kramer won five championships, including the first two Super Bowls. Eventually, Kramer’s Hall of Fame aspirations were realized, as he was enshrined in Canton in 2018, but to many, a player of his caliber waiting 50 years to make the Hall of Fame was unjust.

10 Gene Upshaw

Upshaw looked to inflict pain on defensive linemen



Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Gene Upshaw was the consummate winner, playing in 11 postseasons and experiencing just one losing season in his 15 years with the Oakland Raiders.

The Texas native was a leader on and off the field and was a massive part of the Raiders’ championship culture. As a blocker, Upshaw was as vicious as they came and would use the cast for his broken thumb to jab into defensive linemen.

Upshaw made seven AFL All-Star Games/Pro Bowls and 11 All-AFL/All-Pro teams and is the only player not named Tom Brady to play in a Super Bowl in three different decades, coming out on top in two of them. He also won an AFL title.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.