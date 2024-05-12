Highlights Anthony Munoz was a dominant tackle with 11 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pro selections.

Jonathan Ogden was an 11-time Pro Bowler and a nine-time All-Pro selection with the Baltimore Ravens.

Forrest Gregg switched positions throughout his career but excelled everywhere, making nine Pro Bowls and winning three Super Bowls.

Although skill position players are the stars of the NFL, many believe the game is still won in the trenches. Teams continually invest tens of millions of dollars each offseason to fortify their offensive and defensive lines.

It may not always show up on the stat sheet, but nearly every play is dictated by who wins at the line of scrimmage. As a result, elite offensive tackles have become essential for any team looking to make a push for the NFL Playoffs.

Here's a look at the 10 best offensive tackles of all time.

1 Anthony Munoz

Munoz was an immovable object

When discussing the greatest football players of all time, Tom Brady, Jerry Rice, and Lawrence Taylor are some of the first who come to mind. However, those who understand the history of the game know that few, if any, have been better at their respective positions than Anthony Munoz, who was the total package and was capable of winning with strength, technique, and athleticism.

In 13 seasons, all of which were spent with the Cincinnati Bengals, Munoz made 11 Pro Bowls and 11 All-Pro teams and trails only Rice and Jim Otto in First-Team All-Pro selections with nine. He was also named to the All-1980s team and was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Along with his lengthy list of accolades and accomplishments, Munoz is one of the most universally respected players in league history and is considered the gold standard for tackle play.

2 Jonathan Ogden

Ogden's stature posed issues for defensive players

Offensive tackles are expected to be big, but using the term large or massive for Jonathan Ogden would be a major undersell.

At 6-foot-9 and 345 pounds, he was gargantuan and made otherwise big individuals look tiny in comparison. Ogden began his 12-year pro career with the Baltimore Ravens at guard before moving to left tackle during his second season. From there, Ogden solidified himself as one of the all-time greats, making 11 Pro Bowls and nine All-Pro teams.

To put Ogden’s dominance in perspective, he never missed a Pro Bowl after converting to tackle. The one-time Super Bowl champ was a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is right up there with Ed Reed and Ray Lewis as one of the most iconic players in Ravens history.

3 Forrest Gregg

Gregg played and coached in the Super Bowl

Forrest Gregg’s NFL career got off to a rocky start. He only started two games as a rookie and missed the entire 1957 season due to military service.

During Gregg’s fourth season with the Green Bay Packers, things began to take shape as he made his first Pro Bowl. He was never seen as a pure tackle, as he switched between tackle and guard for much of his career. But it didn’t matter what position Gregg played, though, as he was a proficient blocker and didn’t need a specific designation to succeed.

Gregg made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams during his career and also won six total championships, five with the Packers and one in his lone season with the Dallas Cowboys. He later went on to coach and made a Super Bowl as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

4 Jim Parker

Parker thrived on the inside and outside

Playing in the pre-Super Bowl era may have stopped Jim Parker from being a household name in the 21st century, but present-day notoriety is irrelevant to this list.

The fact of the matter is that Parker was a consistent All-Pro tackle and guard, notching nine straight First-Team selections from 1957 to 1965 and a Second-Team nod in 1966. He spent most of his career on the left side, beginning as a left tackle before playing three as a left guard. He experimented with right tackle later on in his career but was unable to replicate the success he had on the left side.

Parker also made eight Pro Bowls and won two titles with the Baltimore Colts, with whom he spent his entire career. Had he played tackle for the entirety of his career, he may be even higher on the list, but three of his All-Pro seasons coming at guard keep him at the fourth spot.

5 Joe Thomas

Thomas was a bright spot for the Browns

It’s hard to think of a player whose career was wasted more than that of Joe Thomas with the Cleveland Browns. He played 11 seasons in the NFL, all of which came in Cleveland and all of which were played in the regular season, as he never once made the playoffs.

Thomas was an exceptional talent and one of the most gifted blockers in league history. On top of his incredible skill and tenacity, the Wisconsin alum was renowned for his durability.

Thomas didn’t only not miss a start during his first 10 seasons, but he didn’t miss a single snap. He logged a whopping 10,363 consecutive snaps during his time with the Browns, which may very well be an NFL record. There is limited data on snap counts from prior decades, so it's tough to know for sure.

Regardless, Thomas' dominance and dependability earned him 10 Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro selections. He is considered one of the greatest Browns of all time, as well as one of the best to never make a postseason appearance.

6 Ron Yary

Yary was one of the most successful No. 1 picks in NFL history

Ron Yary was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1968 NFL Draft and proved to be worth it in his 14 seasons with the team. Yary made seven consecutive Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams at right tackle from 1971 to 1977 and was regarded as the best lineman in the league.

Following his time in Minnesota, the USC product played one season with the Los Angeles Rams before retiring at 36.

Surprisingly, his enshrinement in the Hall of Fame wasn’t a given. Despite retiring after the 1982 season, Yary wasn’t inducted until the new millennium and was a member of the 2001 class. He stands out as one of the most underappreciated offensive linemen and No. 1 picks in NFL history.

7 Walter Jones

Jones was a force on Seattle's line

Walter Jones let his game do the talking. He was soft-spoken and reserved off the field but was a menace and ferocious competitor on it. Jones played his entire 12-year career with the Seattle Seahawks and was one of the key pieces of the 2005 team that made the Super Bowl.

Jones made nine Pro Bowls, six All-Pro teams, and was selected to the All-2000s Team. For what it’s worth, his career took place during the rise of the passing attack, which put more pressure on linemen, especially left tackles, to hold up in pass protection. Jones’ consistency and discipline made him well-suited for the challenge.

8 Trent Williams

Williams is arguably the best tackle in the game today

San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams is the only active player on this list. The Oklahoma alum is known for a rare combination of strength and athleticism, allowing him to anchor against powerful linemen and fend off more athletic edges from getting the corner.

Williams, who spent his first nine seasons with the team now known as the Washington Commanders, has only recently received the attention and acclaim he deserves. While an 11-time Pro Bowler, he’s been named a First-Team All-Pro the last three years after going his first 10 seasons with just a single Second-Team selection.

It will be interesting to see how Williams’ game ages. He is an enforcer and one of the leading forces of the 49ers’ high-powered offensive attack. If he can continue to play at a high level into his late 30s, he can continue to rise on this list.

9 Orlando Pace

Pace was one of the most athletic linemen of all time

Orlando Pace didn’t need to test at the NFL Combine to be labeled an athletic anomaly. At 6-foot-7 and 325 pounds, his agility and explosiveness were incredible and led to no shortage of highlight-reel-worthy blocks. Pace made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams during his 13-year career and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

After retiring following the 2009 season, Pace was named to the 2000s All-Decade Team and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He remains one of the scariest tackles of the 2000s and was an integral part of the Rams' legendary "Greatest Show on Turf" offensive attack.

10 Gary Zimmerman

Zimmerman made multiple All-Decade Teams

One of the greatest supplemental draft picks of all time, Gary Zimmerman quickly became a premier left tackle and was a First-Team All-Pro by the end of his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. He ultimately played seven years for the Vikings before joining the Denver Broncos for the culmination of his career.

There, Zimmerman secured a Super Bowl ring, the only accolade that was missing from his resume, and retired following the 1997 season.

Zimmerman made seven Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams and is the only player on this list to make two All-Decade Teams, receiving the honor for both the 1980s and 1990s.

