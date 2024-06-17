Highlights The Dallas Cowboys rank last in the NFL in spending, with fan frustration growing.

Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's hire shows promise in improving the defense.

Trading the 24th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft helped the Cowboys fill multiple roster gaps.

Despite being the most valuable professional sports team in the world, fans are finally beginning to catch on to the Dallas Cowboys' lack of moves in free agency. In fact, the Cowboys have spent over $50M less than the second-lowest spending team in the NFL.

Bottom-5 Lowest Spending NFL Teams This Offseason (as of 6/14/24) NFL Team Cash Spending 28. Denver Broncos $173.7M 29. Cincinnati Bengals $167.6M 30. New Orleans Saints $163.1M 31. Pittsburgh Steelers $156.8M 32. Dallas Cowboys $100.2M

Cowboys fans are used to the organization remaining quiet in the offseason, but other NFL fans are catching on after Jerry Jones made a comment early in the offseason about being "all-in." Well, none of Jones' actions have indicated that he's even remotely closing to going all-in for the Cowboys in 2024.

Knowing how inactive the Cowboys have been this offseason, you would think they would've at least signed their own. Rather instead, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are still awaiting contract extensions. It's safe to say, it's been a nightmare offseason for the Cowboys.

While the nightmare feels never-ending for Dallas, there have been some strays on sunshine throughout this offseason.

1 Hiring Defensive Coordinator Mike Zimmer Was the Right Move

Zimmer brings a fresh defensive scheme to a talented roster

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It may come as a surprise, but the Cowboys might've actually upgraded at defensive coordinator by hiring former Minnesota Vikings HC, Mike Zimmer.

Since Dan Quinn's arrival in Dallas in 2021, the Cowboys' defense has consistently finished within the top-10 for points against them per game. Despite having incredible success overall through three seasons, Quinn's defenses struggled to find an answer against the Shanahan scheme, especially in the playoffs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dallas Cowboys edge rusher, Micah Parsons, has recorded 40.5 sacks throughout his first three seasons in the NFL. He is just the fifth player since the league officially began tracking sacks in 1982 to accomplish this feat of having 40 or more sacks in their first three seasons.

Quinn helped the Cowboys' defense do a complete 180 following the 2020 season, but it hit a point where Dallas needed a reset on the defensive side of the ball. With Quinn's departure to be the head coach of the Washington Commanders, that's where Zimmer comes in.

Things went south towards the end of Zimmer's tenure in Minnesota, but we've seen former head coaches turned back into defensive coordinators having success focusing on one side of the ball, with Quinn being a prime example. Zimmer's commitment to stopping the run and playing old-school defense has fared his defenses well, both in Minnesota and in Cincinnati.

Mike Zimmer-Led Defense's Last Seven-Year Points Against Year Points Against Ranking 2015 5th 2016 6th 2017 1st 2018 9th 2019 5th 2020 29th 2021 24th

With the talents of players like Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, DeMarcus Lawrence, Osa Odighizuwa, and the return of Trevon Diggs, the Cowboys should still be one of the 10 best defenses in the NFL.

2 Signing LB Eric Kendricks

Not a splashy move, but the right one

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of those strong Vikings' defenses, the Cowboys were able to add a veteran linebacker in Eric Kendricks. After it was initially reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Kendricks was signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, he had a change of heart and signed with the Cowboys.

Kendricks spoke with the Dallas media about his decision, highlighting the fact that he would've taken more of a "reserved role" in San Francisco versus having a chance to be the starting middle linebacker in Dallas, according to DallasCowboys.com.

It couldn't have been more convenient for Dallas to bring in a piece of Zimmer's defense from Minnesota. Kendricks immediately gave the middle of this defense more size and experience, as the Cowboys leveraged safety-convert Markquese Bell and year-two linebacker Damone Clark to play the bulk of the snaps at linebacker in 2023.

The lack of strong linebacker play over the last three years hurt the Cowboys, especially in the run game, as they finished outside the top-15 each year against the run.

While Kendricks may not be a Defensive Player of the Year caliber player anymore, he's a very solid player for a 32-year-old. According to PFF, he's had a 72.1 PFF Grade since 2020, which is 13th among all LBs in that time frame.

LB Eric Kendricks 2023 Stable Metrics Category Kendricks Coverage Grade 67th Percentile Coverage Grade in the Box 80th Percentile Coverage Grade in the Slot 11th Percentile Forced Incompletion Percentage 63rd Percentile Run Defense Grade 52nd Percentile Run Stop % 49th Percentile

While the PFF stable metrics may not be the most attractive, this type of linebacker play is plenty for a Cowboys defense that invested in the position within the draft, and also expecting 2023 third-round pick, DeMarvion Overshown to return from an ACL tear.

Kendricks can use his experience to wear the green dot for the Cowboys in 2023, giving the defense a solid floor at the linebacker position.

3 Trading the 24th-Overall Pick in the NFL Draft

The move down the draft board allowed Dallas to fill some roster holes

Mandatory Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cowboys were always going to have their hands full due to loads of holes on the roster. The approach in Dallas has always been to build through the draft, which would become even more challenging this offseason with their lack of transactions in free agency and missing a fourth-round pick, which they traded to the 49ers in 2023 for QB Trey Lance.

Despite this uphill battle, the Cowboys made their lives a little bit easier by trading the 24th-overall pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for the 29th-overall pick and a 2024 third-round pick. This gave Dallas another top-100 pick where they could fill one of the many holes that they had on the roster.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 Draft Class Round - Overall Player 1 - 29 Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma 2 - 56 Marshawn Kneeland, DE, Western Michigan 3 - 73 Cooper Beebee, OL, Kansas State 3 -87 Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame 5 - 174 Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest 6 -216 Ryan Flournoy, WR, Southeast Missouri State 7 - 233 Nathan Thomas, OT, Louisiana-Lafayette 7 - 244 Justin Rogers, DT, Auburn

There are still notable holes on this Cowboys roster following the NFL draft, specifically at nose tackle and running back, but the trade back to the 29th-overall pick allowed them to draft what appeared to be Tyler Biadasz's successor at center in Cooper Beebe.

With Tyron Smith's departure in free agency, the Cowboys used their first pick to select a raw offensive tackle prospect in Tyler Guyton. The Cowboys have a proven track record of drafting elite offensive linemen in the first round, so it's hard to criticize what they see in a 6'7", 330-pound offensive tackle with loads of potential.

Moving back five spots also allowed the Cowboys to fill their center position in Beebe, who was the highest-rated guard according to PFF since 2022, with an 86.4 PFF grade.

Jones and co. haven't done many things right this offseason, but they were able to successfully make a trade to acquire a premium draft pick to re-load their offensive line.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac unless stated otherwise.