After finding out about the sweet taste of an NBA championship, the Denver Nuggets want to return to the mountaintop.

However, while the Nuggets finished the 2023-24 season with a 57-25 record, tied for the best in the Western Conference, they weren't quite as dominant as one would expect the reigning NBA champions to be. Perhaps this is because of their middling offense.

With Denver ranking 14th in points per game (114.9) and 30th in 3-point attempts per game (31.2), the Nuggets' defense was their calling card this season. Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. both made tremendous strides with their perimeter defense. Their less heralded stars, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon, took pride in their defense. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope continued to thrive in a 3-and-D role.

Nonetheless, when push comes to shove, teams need to be able to score to win. For Denver, this means building a rotation that isn't overly reliant on Jokic or Murray. It means finding players who can excel with the ball in their hands.

Draft Hunter Sallis

Sallis is a pure bucket-getter

With Nuggets head coach Michael Malone relenting in his seemingly never-ending quest to undermine a young player’s confidence and talent, the 2024 NBA Draft is a solid opportunity to add another developmental piece. That said, Denver could very well come away with a draft night steal, which would serve them well considering the offensive limitations of their supporting cast. In this case, it’s Wake Forest guard Hunter Sallis.

A Gonzaga transfer, Sallis made the most of his increased responsibility. After averaging 3.4 field goal attempts per game with the Bulldogs, he took 13.5 shots per game with the Demon Deacons. Averaging 18.0 points per game on 48.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from 3 in 2023-24, Sallis was stellar. Shifty and springy, he’s a natural scorer who can get points anywhere on the court.

Again, though the Nuggets’ offense has been predicated on the ability to play off of Jokic, it’s now time to find players who can score without him. That said, while an offensive-minded forward to come off the bench behind Porter or Gordon may be ideal, none of the forward prospects in that range offer what Sallis can. Furthermore, with Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson potentially leaving in free agency, Denver may very well need a safety net.

Re-Sign Caldwell-Pope

Don't let KCP leave in free agency

Like many championship-caliber teams, the Nuggets won’t be shopping for All-Star-level free agents. They simply don’t have the capital to do so. However, there’s some housekeeping that Denver needs to do. Caldwell-Pope has yet to decide on his player option for the 2024-25 season, and the Nuggets need to take the decision out of his hands.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - By The Numbers (2023-24) PPG 10.1 SPG 1.3 3P% 40.6 Catch-and-Shoot 3P% 39.7 dFG% 44.3 d3P% 32.1

In a free agent class that thins at the top, Caldwell-Pope could see a chance for a financial windfall. As he’s only played in Denver for two years, the Nuggets would only have his Early Bird Rights, so other teams could outbid them. Still, Denver needs to come with their best offer.

They’re able to pay him 175 percent of his expiring season’s salary over four years, meaning Caldwell-Pope would earn a maximum salary of about $27 million per year if he re-signed. While it’s a steep price, there are no readily available replacements for Caldwell-Pope that Denver could afford in free agency. The 3-and-D archetype is popular, but few perform at the level he does.

Trade for Micić

There's more to a Vasilije Micić addition than the Serbian connection

Due to the fact that the Nuggets may have to overpay to keep Caldwell-Pope, Denver should shed some salary. To that end, sending Arizona product Zeke Nnaji to a team that will absorb his $8.9 million expiring contract is ideal. Though his career has been quiet in the Rocky Mountain ranges, he’s only 23 years old and has untapped potential.

The other benefit to this deal is that the Nuggets generate a trade exception equal to Nnaji’s first-year salary. In this case, that’s $8.9 million, as he signed a rookie scale contract extension last October. Denver could then use that exception to absorb the salary of a player like Charlotte Hornets floor general Vasilije Micić.

Annual Salary Comparison Player 2024-25 2025-26 2026-27 2027-28 Zeke Nnaji $8.89m $8.18m $7.47m $7.47m Vasilije Micić $7.72m $8.11m

At 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, the 30-year-old is a true point guard who masterfully manipulates the game with his court vision and basketball IQ. To that point, when taking the ball out of Jokic or Murray’s hands, the Nuggets still want to make smart decisions. Few facilitators are better than Micić, a two-time EuroLeague Final Four MVP. That includes Murray and Jackson, the latter of whom could leave in free agency in pursuit of a long-term deal.

It doesn’t hurt that Micić plays for the Serbian national team either. Or that the Hornets, a rebuilding team, are likely willing to move him. That said, Charlotte could be interested in Nnaji themselves given their threadbare front-court rotation.