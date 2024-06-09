Highlights The Heat should draft Tristan da Silva to enhance Miami's scoring options in the front-court.

Miami could sign Kelly Oubre Jr. in free agency to provide depth and athleticism on the wing.

The Heat should consider a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan to address health concerns with Jimmy Butler.

The Miami Heat organization has built their reputation on mental toughness and acuity, relying on their physical conditioning and defensive mastery in their pursuit of an NBA championship.

Over the past five seasons, this has led to two NBA Finals appearances for the Heat. Though they've lost both, first to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and then to the Denver Nuggets in 2023, they've cemented their status as an Eastern Conference powerhouse.

That being said, resources are always the key to sustaining power. In this case, that refers not just to the amount of money the Heat have in their coffers but the caliber of players that they can put on the floor. The biggest challenge for Miami's front office this offseason will be restructuring their roster, but doing so without making lateral moves.

In that effort, here are the three best moves the Heat can make.

Draft Tristan da Silva

Colorado's da Silva helps stabilize their front-court rotation

With the No. 15 and No. 43 picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Heat may look to make a trade for an established player. On the one hand, though this draft class is somewhat underrated, there aren’t as many prospects perceived to have star potential. Furthermore, they already have two young and relatively inexperienced rotation players in Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic.

The best front offices and coaching staffs know how to meld young talent with veterans, but the last time a team won a championship with at least three rotation players who had fewer then four seasons of NBA experience was 2019.

If the Heat do keep the pick though, it’s clear they need help in the scoring department. In 2023-24, Miami had a bottom-10 offense, ranking 26th in points per game (110.1) and 21st in offensive rating (114.0). This is partially due to injuries, as Jimmy Butler missed 22 games and Tyler Herro missed 40. However, they also just simply lacked adequate firepower. Even after they traded for Terry Rozier, their offense was lackluster. In fact, they averaged fewer points after the All-Star Break (109.3) than before (110.6).

The Heat's Cold Offense (2023-24) Category PPG oRTG FG% Stat 110.1 114.0 46.5 Rank 26th 21st 22nd

The easiest solution is to enhance their power forward spot. Though both Jaquez and Jovic are talented enough to start, they may not be the best fit between Butler and Adebayo. Jaquez’s well-known weakness is from beyond the arc, as he’s only shot above 32.2 percent from three once in the last five years, even with four of those seasons coming from the shorter college three-point line.

As a result, he can’t play off of Butler and Adebayo —or space the floor for them —as well as the Heat would like. Jovic made 39.9 percent of his 3s last season but 22.9 percent of them as a rookie. The gulf between those numbers is so great, there’s no telling what to expect from him next season. Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith both also shot above 39 percent from three, but both lack the ability to score in isolation. As a result, the Heat often have a five-out offense, but not five ‘live’ players they trust to pass, dribble, or shoot.

By drafting Colorado’s Tristan da Silva with the No. 15 pick, they can change that though. A career 38.6 percent three-point shooter, da Silva’s only made below 37 percent of his threes once. His range, relocation ability, and touch make him an ideal off-ball option as a role player. However, he’s not refined to scoring in catch-and-shoot issues.

He can play off of screens as a roller and cutter as well. In terms of self-creation, he can score as the ball-handler or on post-ups, relying more on his feel and skill than physical tools. A three-level scorer, da Silva may not take over games, but he should be able to take advantage of what the defense gives him.

Sign Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre Jr. played on a bargain deal in 2023-24

The Heat are far over the cap but will have the $5.2 million taxpayer's mid-level exception at their disposal. This isn’t much, honestly. However, that could be the difference between whether an undervalued free agent chooses Miami over another team. Take, for example, players like Kelly Oubre Jr. and Christian Wood, who were forced to sign for the veteran’s minimum last offseason. Indeed, this offseason, the lucky veteran that lands with the Heat should actually be Oubre.

Miami Heat Potential Rotation (2024-25) Guard Terry Rozier Guard Tyler Herro Forward Jimmy Butler Forward Duncan Robinson Center Bam Adebayo Guard Caleb Martin Wing Kelly Oubre Jr. Forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. Big Nikola Jovic

Circling back to Miami’s struggles with scoring and durability, Oubre provides the Heat with a second unit wing who can fill in for the injury-prone Butler or Herro in the event of injury. Over the last five seasons, he’s averaged 16.7 points in 30.4 minutes per game. That he’s also a high-end athlete who takes pride in his defense makes him a great fit for the Heat.

Sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan

Availability is the best ability

Is it time for a Butler trade? Perhaps. Although he remains one of the best two-way wings in the NBA, his recent injury history leaves a lot to be desired. Over the past five seasons, he’s missed 100 regular season games. He’s either been severely limited or completely absent from the lineup in the last two postseasons. If availability is the best ability, the six-time All-Star is indeed replaceable.

With that said, if health is Heat president Pat Riley’s priority, a sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan is wise. DeRozan’s missed no more than 10 games in each of the last nine seasons, averaging 24.0 points, 5.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game all the while. For comparison, over the past nine seasons, Butler’s averaged 21.3 points, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

The deal doesn’t have to be convoluted either. In fact, the two teams could simply swap their stars, adding or swapping draft assets if necessary.