Highlights Draft Dalton Knecht with the No. 5 pick due to scoring consistency and shooting abilities.

Prioritize re-signing Simone Fontecchio after his stellar performance following his trade to the Pistons.

Trade Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson to the Rockets for Jalen Green to improve backcourt balance and maximize potential.

The Detroit Pistons have already started making hard decisions about their future, hiring a new president of basketball operations (Trajan Langdon) and parting ways with the wonky roster's architect, Troy Weaver.

This offseason, Langdon and Co. must determine whether they'll move ahead with veteran head coach Monty Williams after he led the Pistons to a 14-68 record in 2023-24, the worst in franchise history. They also must decide on how to re-work their roster in a way that makes them a viable playoff contender with a young core. They may not take all the steps necessary to be more than an 82-game team this season, but they can start.

In that effort, here are the three best moves that the Pistons can make.

Draft a Shooter

Dalton Knecht's game is simple but very effective

The Pistons’ draft decision could alter their future dramatically, so they have to make it the right one. With that said, Detroit also has a clear need, which they absolutely must address. As a result, the Pistons should select Tennessee wing Dalton Knecht with the No. 5 pick.

Of course, many will point to JL Bourg forward Zaccharie Risacher as the better option, as he shot 38.7 percent from 3 in the 2023-24 regular season. Colorado freshman Cody Williams, who shot 41.5 percent from 3, has drawn interest from the Pistons as well. Yet, neither prospect is as sure of a thing as Knecht, who has averaged at least 20 points per game in three of the last four seasons and shot at least 36 percent from 3 in each of the last four.

Head-to-Head Comparison (2023-24 Stats, Per 36 Minutes) Player PPG SPG FG% 3P% Zaccharie Risacher 17.2 1.3 47.0 37.8 Cody Williams 15.1 0.8 55.2 41.5 Dalton Knecht 25.5 0.8 45.8 39.7

Knecht’s game is relatively simple, consisting of mostly 3s and layups. His efficiency from beyond the arc is particularly important, as he’s going to be a more natural fit on the wing than Ivey or Ausar Thompson. Yet, he’s also an effective slasher due to his athleticism and ball-handling ability.

Though he may not be tasked with being a volume scorer, he’ll be able to consistently take defenders off the dribble. On the other end, Knecht plays with effort and uses his physical tools well. He may not exactly bottle up ball-handlers, but he’ll make them work for their points, even if beat initially.

Re-sign a Key Piece

Simone Fontecchio came to life with the Pistons

With $64.4 million in projected practical cap space, the Pistons could sign an established star. Frankly, many of the veteran wings they could target wouldn’t want to play there because they’re not competitive enough, which is another reason why they should draft Knecht. However, just because they have deep pockets this offseason doesn’t mean their money has to burn a hole in them.

Detroit Pistons' Cap Space (2024 Offseason) Actual Projected (Practical) Projected (Maximum) -$7.2 million $64.4 million $70 million

Instead of taking the Houston Rockets’ route, throwing as much money as possible at marquee-free agents, they can shore up their rotation with multiple veterans. To that point, a heady backup point guard and center —ones with a defensive bent —would be useful. Indeed, while the Oklahoma City Thunder have proven that a lack of veteran talent doesn’t prevent a team from becoming dominant, experience is the best teacher. That is to say, on-court reps and the lessons imparted by veterans will both go a long way toward their success.

Nonetheless, none of the moves the Pistons will likely make in free agency are going to be as important as re-signing Simone Fontecchio. An elite catch-and-shoot option, Fontecchio has made 37.5 percent of his career 3s. After being traded to the Pistons in February, he averaged 15.4 points per game on 42.6 percent shooting from 3. At the defensive end, he’s pesky, capable of playing either forward spot with his length (6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan) and fluid athleticism.

As a restricted free agent, Detroit can match any offer sheet he signs, so there should be no issue bringing him back.

Trade For a Star

Jalen Green and Cade Cunningham could be another star backcourt

At some point in the 2023-24 season, it became clear that it’s imperative that they trade Jaden Ivey. He’s not going to develop properly in Detroit because he and Cunningham are an awkward fit in the backcourt. Yet, just because he doesn’t mesh well with another streaky shooter and defender in the backcourt doesn’t mean he should be pigeonholed as a sixth man. Indeed, he can average 20 points per game as a starter, if allowed.

The Pistons also have to rearrange their frontcourt. To that end, combining one of Jalen Duren or Ausar Thompson with Ivey makes sense. Not only does this boost the value of their return for Ivey, but it improves their floor balance as both Duren and Ausar are at their best in the dunker spot. Given their available options, trading Ivey and Thompson to the Rockets for Jalen Green is the best deal.

Rockets-Pistons Trade Parameters Rockets receive Jaden Ivey Ausar Thompson Pistons receive Jalen Green

Houston will be inclined to make this deal because of their previous willingness to trade Green. The tension from that situation could splinter the locker room, even if Green bought into what the Rockets wanted from him. To that point, Green harnessed the full extent of his powers after the All-Star Break, garnering goodwill from the organization. Nonetheless, his days in Houston have been numbered ever since the Rockets tried to move him for Mikal Bridges.

At 6-foot-4, Ivey’s arguably the fastest player in the league with the ball in his hands. His speed and finishing ability helped him convert 65.7 percent of his field goals within three feet of the rim in 2023-34. However, he still converted 35.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s in 2023-24, whereas Green made just 31.6 percent of his. Ivey needs to sharpen up his in-between game, jumper, and defense.

These are the areas that Green has to work on as well. Yet, it’s not hard to imagine Rockets head coach Ime Udoka taking to Ivey more than Green. Green’s prone to floating around on the court when the ball isn’t in his hands. Ivey always has an attack mentality. This is one reason why he gets to the free-throw line at a higher rate. Ivey’s also a more natural playmaker, which helps Houston have a more diversified offense.

Thompson heads to the Rockets with his twin brother, Amen. Likely to come off the bench for at least one season, the Thompson tag team should thrive in the second unit. However, whether starting or coming off the bench, their athleticism, lockdown defense, and instinctual playmaking would look that much better when they’re both on the court due to their chemistry.

From the Rockets' side, this trade is about All-Star potential. Though maligned for his inefficiency, Green’s play after the All-Star Break has led to a reexamination of his. In 28 games, he averaged 22.8 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. He also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, making his presence felt in multiple ways. In Detroit, he may be able to keep that momentum because there aren’t as many players who’ll encroach upon his development. The Rockets have too many mouths to feed in that sense, and most of them need the ball in their hands as a playmaker or a scorer.

After this trade, the only person Green will really be sharing developmental reps with is Cunningham. Because they won't be stepping on each other's toes much, they should both look better than they did even last season. That said, they can become another great backcourt duo if they reach their individual ceilings.