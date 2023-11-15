Highlights Onside kicks are a tricky football play, requiring the kicker to balance distance and recovery chances.

Rule changes have made onside kick recoveries even more challenging, with fewer successful attempts being seen in the NFL.

Despite the difficulty, there have been several memorable onside kick recoveries throughout NFL history.

Onside kicks are the Hail Mary of NFL special teams, as they're typically a last resort for a trailing team to get the ball back into the hands of its offense for a chance to tie or win the game.

In less common situations, it was used as a trick play to throw an opponent off guard and gain an extra possession. But given the new NFL kickoff rules implemented during the 2024 offseason, surprise onside kicks are no longer allowed.

Pulling off an onside kick certainly isn't an easy task, as the kicker has to ensure the ball goes at least 10 yards but not too far to where the receiving team can make an easy recovery.

And as far as the kicking team recovering the ball, the NFL made that more difficult with some rule changes ahead of the 2018 season.

The kicking team must line up with five players on each side of the ball and must line up in a specified configuration.

No member of the kicking team, apart from the kicker, can line up more than one yard from the spot of the kickoff, thus eliminating running starts.

At least eight members of the receiving team must line up within the 15-yard "setup zone.

Players aren't allowed to make contact with one another until the ball hits the ground or is touched by the receiving team.

This setup was designed to reduce the amount of full-speed contact between the cover and return teams to minimize injuries, but it also significantly reduced the number of onside kicks that are recovered by the kicking team. And given the latest changes, the number is destined to drop as a whole.

Nevertheless, there have been plenty of memorable moments involving this rare play over the years. With that in mind, here's a look at the best onside kicks in NFL history.

1 New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts — Super Bowl 44, 2/7/10

Sean Payton shocked the world with the gutsiest onside kick in NFL history

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton has long been a mastermind at trick plays. So why not try an onside kick to start the second half of the biggest game of the year?

The New Orleans Saints were underdogs in their Super Bowl 44 matchup against Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts and went into the locker room at halftime down 10-6.

To start the final 30 minutes, Thomas Morstead, who was a punter but also handled kickoff duties for New Orleans, lined up for what turned out to be one of the most crucial kicks of his career.

Morstead fooled everyone by chipping the ball to his left, and while Colts wide receiver Hank Baskett had a chance to grab it, he couldn't quite secure it, leading to the inevitable fight for the football.

After what seemed like 10 minutes of pushing and shoving, it was revealed to have been recovered by the Saints. Jonathan Casillas was officially credited for the recovery, but it seemed that Chris Reis got to the ball first.

It was undoubtedly one of the most impactful plays of the game and was a huge momentum shifter for New Orleans as they scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive to take their first lead. The Saints ultimately outscored Indy 25-7 in the second half to take a 31-17 upset victory.

2 Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans — Week 6, 10/9/14

Pat McAfee recovered his own onside kick in a wild Colts win over the Texans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Recovering an onside kick is rare and impressive within itself. But for a kicker to recover his own is downright extraordinary and definitely deserves recognition.

In Week 6 of the 2014 season, the Indianapolis Colts headed south to take on the Houston Texans. And with just over 11 minutes to go in the first quarter, the last thing the Texans would suspect was an onside kick, which made this the perfect opportunity to give it a shot.

Coming off a 27-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri, Pat McAfee lined up for the kickoff and pulled off the unthinkable, kicking a short dribbler right in front of himself and scrambling to retrieve the ball himself before Houston had any chance to figure out what was happening.

The trick play came in handy as just a couple of plays later, Trent Richardson found the end zone for the game's first touchdown, giving Indianapolis a 10-0 lead. The Colts eventually jumped out to a 24-0 lead and hung on for a 33-28 victory, making McAfee's feat that much more important.

3 New England Patriots vs Cleveland Browns — AFC Wild Card, 1/1/95

The Patriots nearly pulled off a comeback against Bill Belichick

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

In the Wild Card Round of the NFL Playoffs following the 1994 season, the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns battled it out for the right to take on the top-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers. Fun fact about this one: Bill Belichick was one of the head coaches roaming the sidelines that day, but it wasn't for the Patriots, who employed Bill Parcells at that time.

Belichick, of course, was the head coach of the Browns from 1991 to 1995 and had Cleveland out in front of the team he'd later lead to six Super Bowl wins, 20-13, with a minute and a half to play.

Having just made a 33-yard field goal to cut the Cleveland lead to seven, Patriots kicker Matt Bahr pulled off a beautiful onside kick, placing the ball behind his teammates as they ran forward. Yes, the Pats had to backtrack a bit in order to recover, but their wall of players made it more difficult for the Browns to get to the ball.

It ended up being a genius play, as Corwin Brown pounced on the football and made an epic recovery for the Patriots. But the good times didn't last long, as Belichick and the Browns tightened up on defense and held on for a victory.

4 Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers — NFC Championship, 1/18/15

The Seahawks rode an onside kick to a comeback win over the Packers

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

In the 2014 NFC Championship Game, the Green Bay Packers faced the Seattle Seahawks for a shot at Super Bowl 49.

With just over two minutes remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter and his Seahawks down 19-14, Stephen Hauschka, who'd just made an extra point following a Russell Wilson touchdown, attempted an onside that was seemingly going to be an easy recovery for Green Bay.

However, the football went right through the hands of Packers tight end Brandon Bostick, hit his chest, and fell right into the arms of Seahawks wideout Chris Matthews, allowing Seattle to get back to work on offense. Matthews had appeared in just three regular-season games and didn't catch a single pass.

But his recovery was crucial as the Seahawks ultimately won the game in overtime, 28-22, but lost the Super Bowl in dramatic fashion to the New England Patriots.

5 St. Louis Rams vs New Orleans Saints — NFC Wild Card, 12/30/00

Rams kicker Jeff Wilkins pulled off two onside kicks against the Saints

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

During the Wild Card Round following the 2000 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints hosted the defending Super Bowl champion St. Louis Rams. And through the first three-plus quarters, for the most part, New Orleans controlled the game and took a 31-7 lead with just over 12 minutes to play.

With just over four minutes on the clock in the final frame, the Rams cut the lead to 31-20 as Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk connected for a 25-yard touchdown.

Rams kicker Jeff Wilkins then executed a successful onside kick, but St. Louis was flagged for being offside, thus forcing Wilkins to try again. It's difficult enough to recover one onside kick, let alone two. But low and behold, the Rams pulled it off as Wilkins kicked a second straight high hopper to give his team a shot at a wild comeback.

The ensuing drive resulted in a touchdown and a two-point conversion, pulling the Rams to within three at 31-28. But Wilkins' next onside kick attempt was recovered by the Saints, who held on for a three-point win.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and unless stated otherwise.