Since exploding in popularity in the late 2000s, the UFC has established itself as the top proving ground for the world's best mixed martial artists. While the likes of Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock first helped get eyes on the sport, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture and Tito Ortiz helped bring in to the masses.

However, such has been the growth of the sport over the last two decades that none of the above make the cut when it comes to the top 20 best-paid UFC fighters ever. Fighter pay has always been a controversial topic for the company, but since being sold to Endeavor for more than $4 billion in 2016, the UFC has made its biggest stars seriously wealthy.

Below is a look at the 20 best-paid fighters in UFC history. Figures have been taken per Bet MGM, as well as GIVEMESPORT's own salary reports, where appropriate. It should be noted that these numbers relate solely to earnings from fights and do not include any discretionary bonuses or income from other sources such as endorsements or pay-per-view revenue.

Highest-paid UFC fighters ever [20-11] Rank Fighter UFC earnings 20. Dan Henderson $8,500,000 19. Islam Makhachev $8,842,000 18. Vitor Belfort $9,000,000 17. Dustin Poirier $9,100,000 16. Mark Hunt $9,800,000 15. Daniel Cormier $10,200,000 14. Donald Cerrone $10,600,000 13. George St-Pierre $10,950,000 12. Junior Dos Santos $11,000,000 11. Michael Bisping $11,100,000

10 Andrei Arlovski

UFC earnings: $11,200,000

A former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Arlovski headlined a number of pay-per-view events during his UFC career. However, it was the sheer longevity of 'The Pitbull' that helped him rack up eight figures in earnings inside the Octagon. Across various stints with the organisation, Arlovski fought 41 times for the UFC. While he never made life-changing money in a single fight, he routinely banked respectable paydays while testing himself against the best heavyweights on the planet.

9 Israel Adesanya

UFC earnings: $11,500,000

'The Last Style Bender' has rarely fought outside of UFC main events in recent years - and that placement has seriously helped the former two-time middleweight titleholder's bank balance. He became one of the company's biggest stars after successfully defending the 185-pound belt on five occasions. Even though he is now on a three-fight losing skid, Adesanya's enduring popularity is likely to see him in more high-profile contests - even if championship gold is not on the line.

8 Alex Pereira

UFC earnings: $12,500,000

Pereira only has 11 UFC fights to his name, but the Brazilian striker is already one of the most financially successful fighters to ever step foot inside the famed Octagon. 'Poatan' made more than $8 million in 2024 alone, with the $3.3m he received for defeating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 ranking as his most lucrative UFC purse. Even though he lost his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship to Magomedov Ankalaev in March, Pereira remains one of the most beloved competitors on the active roster, thanks to his fan-friendly style.

7 Brock Lesnar

UFC earnings: $13,295,000

The only man in history to ever hold heavyweight championships in both WWE and the UFC, Lesnar's wealth is vast. As a result, he was exceptionally well-paid whenever he competed for the promotion. However, when the company wanted to bring Lesnar in from the WWE to fight in the co-main event of UFC 200, he was reportedly offered an $8 million purse. Naturally, Brock took the deal and faced Mark Hunt in a three-round bout. Despite rumours occasionally doing the rounds that he might return, Lesnar never fought again - and his days in the Octagon are now firmly behind him.

6 Anderson Silva

UFC earnings: $13,500,000

Anderson Silva

A consistent headliner of UFC pay-per-view cards between 2006 and 2013 while building his legacy as the greatest middleweight of all time, Silva repeatedly banked base purses ranging from $600,000 to $800,000 during a 15-fight win streak in the company. Had 'The Spider' been in his fighting prime a few years later - when fighter pay increased - he would likely be even higher on this list.

5 Stipe Miocic

UFC earnings: $13,600,000

Widely considered to be the greatest heavyweight in UFC history, Miocic has mixed it up with some of the biggest names in the history of the division. The Cleveland native boasts an impressive resume, with victories over the likes of Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou. However, while Stipe made around $750,000 for those fights, his largest fight purse came in what would turn out to be the final fight of his career. Miocic was paid in excess of $4 million to face Jon Jones at UFC 309. Although he lost the bout via third-round stoppage, the former champion showed great heart as he challenged arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world and finished his story inside the fabled Madison Square Garden in New York.

4 Alistair Overeem

UFC earnings: $14,400,500

After the UFC acquired his contract having purchased rival promotion, Strikeforce, Overeem benefitted from bigger purses than most other heavyweights of his era as the company honoured the rates on his previously agreed deal. 'The Demolition Man' typically enjoyed base pay that was just shy of $1 million dollars - a rate which endured across the majority of his 21 fights in the UFC. The Dutchman never held UFC gold, but does hold a win over former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

3 Jon Jones

UFC earnings: $17,200,000

UFC CEO Dana White insists that Jones is the greatest fighter in the world today - and so it's no surprise to see that he's been well-compensated for his work. A two-weight world champion, 'Bones' reigned as the king of the light-heavyweight division before making the move to heavyweight, where he won the UFC title in his first fight. The move up in weight also saw a sharp rise in pay, as Jones earned $3 million for his first-round submission of Ciryl Gane. A payday in excess of $6 million followed in his first defence against Stipe Miocic. Fans around the world want to see Jones face off with interim titleholder Tom Aspinall, but the American veteran insists that he'll need to be paid a record-breaking sum if that fight is to happen.

2 Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC earnings: $22,900,000

Khabib sits in second place in these rankings, despite retiring in his prime while still the UFC Lightweight Champion in 2021. 'The Eagle' established himself as one of the biggest names in UFC history thanks to his bitter rivalry with Conor McGregor. The pair's UFC 229 showdown was the most purchased pay-per-view event ever offered by the promotion and Nurmagomedov was paid well for his part in helping make the bout such a success. The same was true for title defences against Dustin Poirer and Justin Gaethje that followed. Khabib isn't a man who is motivated by money, but he undoubtedly left a significant sum on the table when he hung up his gloves.

1 Conor McGregor

UFC earnings: $39,300,000