Passing the ball is an art. And some of the NBA 's all-time greats have turned it into a masterpiece. With each passing decade, skill levels have improved, and passing is one of those skills that has been revolutionized since the league's inception over 75 years ago.

For some, passing is an acquired skill, but for these players, it comes naturally. Let's take a look at five of the best passers the NBA has seen in its rich history.

5 John Stockton

The NBA's all-time leader in assists

John Stockton is the all-time NBA leader in assists with 15,806 assists, a record that is most likely never going to be broken. Despite that, he is often underrated in discussions about the best point guards in league history.

The Utah Jazz legend wasn't the flashiest, but he used his excellent IQ to always get the ball to the right spot to his teammates. He was a master of the pick and roll, where he combined with Hall of Famer Karl Malone for over a decade, forming a formidable partnership.

But Stockton also had his moments to show off, with his quick bullet passes and sneaky wraparound dimes.

John Stockton - Career Passing Stats Category Stat APG 10.5 AST % 50.2% TOV 2.8

In the 1990s, when the NBA didn't have a three-second rule, teams would crowd the paint because there wasn't much emphasis on the three-point shot. But Stockton still managed to find his big man in the paint, giving him an easy finish at the rim.

The Gonzaga alum led the league in assists for a whopping nine times in a row from the 1987-88 season to the 1995-96 season. He averaged 10.5 assists per game throughout his career, which is only second to Magic Johnson, who played six seasons fewer than him.

4 Steve Nash

The Canadian doesn't get the recognition he deserves

If it weren't for his lack of playoff success, Steve Nash would've been regarded much higher in the all-time point guard rankings. Because when it came to skill, he had everything you could ask for from a point guard, aside from defense.

Arriving in the NBA after playing in the then relatively unknown West Coast Conference in college, Nash was seen as a wildcard prospect. The doubts only grew after he was traded two years into his career following limited opportunities with the Phoenix Suns . It took two more years with the Dallas Mavericks for Nash to hit his stride, but once he did, the Canadian had put the Western Conference on notice.

Steve Nash - Career Passing Stats Category Stat APG 8.5 AST % 41.5% TOV 2.9

With his 7 Seconds or Less Suns, Nash also revolutionized the NBA, and that wouldn't have been possible in the first place without his excellent playmaking.

No window was ever too tight for the two-time MVP, who would make the most aggressive and daring passes that caught defenses off guard. And he did it all while averaging less than three turnovers throughout his career. Nash was also one of the most, if not the most, effective pick and roll passers, with Amar'e Stoudemire being the biggest beneficiary of his skill.

An excellent shooter and a skilled athlete, Nash's hyper-efficient scoring was always a huge threat to any defense, which also allowed him to easily find open teammates.

Had he been playing in the 2020s, Nash would have been even more effective, and would have been even more revered as an all-time great.

3 Nikola Jokić

The skill displayed by a player his size is unprecedented

Bill Walton and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar paved the way for big men to be creative outlets for NBA teams. Pau Gasol and Vlade Divac took it further. But what Nikola Jokic has done so far in his career is absolutely unprecedented.

The Serbian entered the league as the 41st overall pick, getting regular minutes only after an injury to then-teammate Jusuf Nurkic . As soon as he cemented his spot in the rotation, the Nuggets traded away the Bosnian midway through the 2016-17 season to let Jokić take over. And immediately, he began to thrive in that point center role.

Nikola Jokić - Career Passing Stats Category Stat APG 6.9 AST% 36.4 TOV 2.9

His talents were not immediately recognized because he played for a small-market team that did not make the playoffs. But his highlight-worthy passes were reminiscent of Larry Bird, who also made bold and creative passes that decimated defenses.

Since then, Jokić has only improved, becoming far more audacious as a passer, which is ridiculous for a guy who is 6-foot-11 and almost 300 pounds. Never before has a big man regularly thrown down alley-oops like Jokic does to Aaron Gordon , making it one of the most unguardable plays in basketball. He often leaves defenses helpless with ridiculous cross-court passes, but it looks effortless when he does it.

His ability to dish out dimes off the dribble, from the high post, or right under the rim is astounding and has been the main reason for the Nuggets' rise to the top in recent years.

Jokić has already established himself as the best passing big man of all time, and he looks like he is on his way to competing with Magic for the title of best of all time.

2 Jason Kidd

Two-time champion and an all-time great playmaker

Unlike some of the other great playmakers the NBA has seen, Jason Kidd was a poor scorer. This makes his passing and playmaking skills all the more impressive.

Averaging just 40.0 percent from the field for his career, Kidd was never able to pressure opposing teams as a scoring threat. However, he found creative ways to break down defenses with his elite passing.

Along with Magic, Kidd is one of the best the game has ever seen when it comes to bounce passes. Not only would he thread the needle through traffic, but he'd often do so with finesse, spinning the ball so that it fell perfectly in the direction of his teammate.

Jason Kidd - Career Passing Stats Category Stat APG 8.7 AST % 38.5% TOV 2.9

Alley oops off the backboard were super rare in the early 2000s but Kidd made them popular when he was playing for the New Jersey Nets. Combining with his high flyer teammates like Kenyon Martin, Richard Jefferson, and Vince Carter, every game felt like an air show with Kidd's alley-oop passes.

The California native was a defensive menace and is second only to John Stockton in all-time steals. He is also one of the best rebounding guards of all time. This ability to win the ball back allowed him to be a monster in transition, as he would kill opposing teams by getting the ball up quickly and expertly setting up his teammates to score.

A five-time assists leader, Kidd played 19 seasons in the league and retired in 2013 as the second all-time leader in assists, again behind only Stockton.

1 Magic Johnson

The architect behind the Showtime Lakers

Earvin Johnson Jr. received the nickname "Magic" as a 15-year-old, and it has since then become his unofficial first name.

It was such an apt nickname because it perfectly described what Johnson did on the court. When he had the ball in his hands, it was pure magic.

Johnson's meteoric rise began after his Michigan State Spartans took down Larry Bird's Indiana State Sycamores in the 1979 NCAA Championship game. He was then drafted by the L.A. Lakers , who paired him with Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy (drafted in 1983).

They ran a fast-paced offense orchestrated by Johnson, who made it all the more exciting with his flashy passing. Every play felt like a highlight when he had the ball, and it helped the Lakers win five championships during Johnson's 13-year career.

Magic Johnson - Career Passing Stats Category Stat APG 11.2 AST% 40.9% TOV 3.9

At 6-foot-9, Johnson stood taller than most point guards of his era, and he used his size advantage to create the best looks for his teammates.

In the regular season, he finished as the assists leader four times in a span of five years. He finished his career averaging 11.2 assists per game, which is the highest in NBA history.

There's an argument that his numbers would have dropped a bit had he played a similar number of games as Kidd and Stockton. But what puts that to rest is Johnson's blistering playoff averages of 12.3 assists per game, which is 2.1 more than Stockton, who also played eight fewer games than him too.

Johnson's stats may seem inflated due to the amount of talent around him. But at the same time, he led the team to four Finals and two titles in a four-year span between 1987 and 1991, while having only one teammate who made the All-NBA team during that span (Worthy made two All-NBA Third teams in those four years).

No one imposed their will on a game purely through their passing ability like Johnson did, and that's why he's the best passer the league has ever seen.