Key Takeaways Bruno Guimaraes is a pivotal passer for Newcastle, excelling in finding teammates from deep positions.

James Maddison showcases exceptional passing skills, complementing his vision and creativity on the field.

Kevin De Bruyne leads the list as the top-tier passer in the Premier League with versatile and impactful passing abilities.

The Premier League is blessed to have some of the best players in the world. Each week, these individuals produce moments of magic to unlock the toughest defenses and win matches.

While some use their skilful dribbling to weave through the opposition, others are blessed with incredible vision and they use this to their advantage to produce accurate through-balls. Alternatively, other elite passers act as the metronome of their team, using their ability on the ball to dictate the tempo of a game.

Although most elite passers in the league right now are midfielders, there are some exceptions, such as Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who ranks highly among the best passers in the division. The Englishman can produce 40-yard balls that feed the likes of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz with ease. With the English top flight so rich with passing ability across the pitch, the 10 best passers right now have been ranked.

Ranking Factors:

The following factors were taken into consideration:

Pass completion

How difficult the passes are that each player attempts

Assists from passes

10 Best Passers in the Premier League Right Now Rank Name Position Club 1. Kevein De Bruyne Attacking Midfield Manchester City 2. Martin Odegaard Attacking Midfield Arsenal 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold Right-Back Liverpool 4. Rodri Defensive Midfield Manchester City 5. Alexis Mac Allister Central Midfield Liverpool 6. Youri Tielemans Central Midfield Aston Villa 7. Cole Palmer Attacking Midfield Chelsea 8. Bruno Fernandes Attacking Midfield Manchester United 9. James Maddison Attacking Midfield Tottenham Hotspur 10. Bruno Guimaraes Defensive Midfield Newcastle United

10 Bruno Guimaraes

Position: Defensive Midfield

Bruno Guimaraes kick-starts this list, with the Brazilian having plenty of the ball considering he plays as a deeper midfielder. He is arguably Newcastle’s most important player when they are in possession, as he has the vision and accuracy to play through the lines and find the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexanders Isak.

The 26-year-old is one of the club’s best signings in recent seasons, with his tidy passing pleasing the St James’ faithful. His ability on the ball has attracted interest from other teams in the past, but he has remained faithful to the Magpies and is continuing to have a key say in their performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

9 James Maddison

Position: Attacking Midfield

James Maddison combines his elite passing with exceptional vision and creativity to pick teammates out in almost impossible situations. The Englishman looks to have rediscovered his fine form from the beginning of last season, with the attacking midfielder notching three assists so far this campaign.

Maddison is key to Ange Postecoglou's vibrant style of football and he has firmly cemented himself as one of the first names on the Tottenham Hotspur team sheet. Although his best position is in the space behind the striker, the 27-year-old is equally effective in deeper areas, with him frequently looking for pockets of space so that he can work some magic.

8 Bruno Fernandes

Position: Attacking Midfield

Like Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes is a creative machine, but he features in a Manchester United team which lacks a prolific goalscorer. Despite this, the Portuguese maestro has 44 assists in 170 Premier League matches. Every season, he ranks high in big chances created and is without a doubt Man United’s creative outlet that the team heavily relies on. Fernandes can pick out teammates with trivelas, little flicks and driven through-balls, all of which help make him one of the best midfielders in the league right now.

This season has seen the 30-year-old deployed in a deeper position, but he is still impactful in this role. Fernandes helps United beat the opposition press, but in the final third, he uses his imaginative passing style to break down stubborn low-block defenses.

Related 10 Best Penalty Takers in World Football (2024) The world's best penalty takers rarely miss from the spot, including players from Man Utd & Chelsea. We rank the best 10 in world football right now.

7 Cole Palmer

Position: Attacking Midfield

Cole Palmer is an exceptional footballer with many outstanding qualities. One of his most underrated attributes is his passing, which makes him one of the most exciting footballers in the world. His recent assist against Newcastle demonstrates just how good he is at finding his teammates. The attacking midfielder took out three players with just one pass which led to Nicolas Jackson’s opening goal.

His relationship with the Senegalese striker is blossoming this season with Palmer able to find the striker with a variety of different passes - and the likes of Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and others also reap the benefits of his ability on the ball. He already has 17 assists in his fledgling Premier League career, but you can bet that total will rapidly rise.

6 Youri Tielemans

Position: Central Midfield

Youri Tielemans has been in the Premier League for many years now, but it seems that his passing gets better every season. The Belgian has played a fundamental role in Aston Villa’s great form in 2024/25, forming a wonderful partnership with new signing Amadou Onana at the heart of midfield.

Tielemans can dictate any game on his own and his passing ability is also evident during set-pieces. In his Premier League career, the midfielder has provided 29 assists, which is remarkable when you take into consideration that he played in a Leicester City team that got relegated. This season, Tielemans has provided three assists in the Premier League and he also has one to his name in the Champions League - all of which helps to show why he's so highly regarded.

Related 15 Greatest Belgian Players in Premier League History [Ranked] The 15 best Belgians in Premier League history have been ranked in order.

5 Alexis Mac Allister

Position: Central Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister is a fine footballer, able to dictate the game with his simple, but accurate passing. He excels in the medium to short range, but can deliver driven long passes that pick out the runs of Liverpool’s wingers.

Mac Allister first got recognition for his passing ability when he was at Brighton. He was a vital component of the Seagull’s team who often dominated the ball, and they used the Argentine to evade the opposition press. Under new Reds boss Arne Slot, Mac Allister has been deployed alongside Ryan Gravenberch, and the 25-year-old is thriving in his new role where he is able to act as a deep-lying playmaker.

4 Rodri

Position: Defensive Midfield

Despite being ruled out for the rest of this season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Rodri remains one of the best passers in the league, simply for the fact that fans know what he can do. His passing is a vital part of Pep Guardiola’s setup and it is no surprise that the club have not lost any of their last 48 Premier League matches in which the Spaniard has featured.

His passing style has been likened to compatriot Sergio Busquets. The defensive midfielder has displayed his impressive passing in some of the biggest matches, such as the Champions League final against Inter Milan in 2023 and in the European Championship final against England in 2024. Having clinched the Ballon d'Or, he's now recognised as the best in his position, and his passing is a big reason why that's the case.

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Position: Right-Back

The fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold ranks highly on this midfield-dominated list is a testament to his quality when in possession. He is the only right-back on this list, although he has the ability to invert and play in central midfield too.

The Liverpool defender is a world-class talent known for his vision and exceptional passing range. The England international, one of the best crossers in football history, can switch the ball to the other flank with ease, but can also link up and play neat one-two’s with the midfield three. Alexander-Arnold has provided countless assists in recent seasons with Mohamed Salah benefitting from the majority of those passes. The 26-year-old’s passing ability is arguably his best asset, which sets him apart from every other right-back in the world at the moment.

Related 9 Greatest Right-Backs in Champions League History [Ranked] Some of the world's greatest right-backs have plied their trade in the Champions League.

2 Martin Odegaard

Position: Attacking Midfield

Martin Odegaard is perhaps the most creative player in the league and there is no surprise that Arsenal’s dip in form has come during his absence. The Norwegian international is central to Arsenal’s possession plans, as he is the one who can unlock the most stubborn of defences.

The midfield maestro often receives the ball between the lines before feeding the front-line consisting of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz with exquisite passes. He is capable of opening up any defense in the world using his trusted left foot, and with the 25-year-old approaching his prime years, he is already considered by many as one of the best players in the league and perhaps even Arsenal’s most important player.

1 Kevin De Bruyne

Position: Attacking Midfield

Taking top spot on this list of fantastic passers in the Premier League is none other than the world-class Kevin De Bruyne. The midfielder returned to the Premier League to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City project in 2015 for a then-club record £54m, having previously flopped at Chelsea.

Since then, De Bruyne has become one of the best players in the division with his scintillating passing always catching the eye. He has a variety of passes in his locker and he can even use his weaker left foot to find teammates with incredible passes. The Belgian's combination of creativity and vision makes him one of the deadliest players in the world when on the ball. His quality was crucial to City's domestic dominance and their historic treble winning season. Although he might be older now, his footballing brain and eye for detail is as sharp as it ever was.

Related 15 Greatest Assists in Premier League History (Ranked) The Premier League has witnessed some exceptional goals over the years, with many assists that were just as impressive, but which have been the best?

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 22/11/2024