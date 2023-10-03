Highlights Pat McAfee is one of the funniest and most eclectic guys in sports media right now, and he also had some eccentric moments during his days as an NFL punter.

McAfee's ability to deliver big hits, like the one he laid on Trindon Holiday, separated him as a tougher punter than others that played his position.

From throwing a perfect pass to performing a backflip in the ring, McAfee's versatility and athleticism from the NFL field to the WWE ring is a sight to see.

Pat McAfee is a man of many talents. First, he was a punter and kickoff specialist in the NFL for the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-2016. McAfee had a lot of success on the field. He was named to the PWFA All-Rookie team in 2009, First-Team All-Pro in 2014, and he made it to two Pro Bowls in his eight-year career. But, he has managed to find more success off the field than he ever had on it.

McAfee branched out into the media industry after retiring from the NFL. It was a good move for the former punter because he has more charisma than a kid in a candy store, and he shows it every time a camera is in his face. Whether it’s on the field, as the host of his TV show “The Pat McAfee Show”, as an analyst on College Gameday, or in the WWE, McAfee has given us some unforgettable moments, and here are just a few...

Read more;10 greatest team rivalries in NFL history

10 Onside Kick Recovery

In a 2014 Week 6 matchup between the Houston Texans and McAfee's Indianapolis Colts, Indy head coach Chuck Pagano decided to make a risky call and went for the onside kick in the first quarter. Onside kicks are not easy to pull off. Not only does the kicker have to make sure the ball goes past 10-yards, but they also must make sure it stays in bounds.

Not only did McAfee succeed at both against Houston, but he also recovered his own kick. It’s rare for the kicking team to recover an onside kick but to recover your own is like seeing a total solar eclipse.

9 Kicker Or Linebacker?

The following week against Denver, McAfee kicked off to the back of the end zone and Broncos kick returner Trindon Holiday decided to try his luck and return it. He got to about the 45-yard line and then out of nowhere, McAfee laid a seismic hit sending him flying out of bounds.

Overall, it was a great run for Holiday, but he might’ve gotten a concussion to go along with those extra yards. Who says kickers can’t hit? It does help when the kicker hits the weight room like the rest of the team.

8 Fake Punt

On Thanksgiving Day 2016, McAfee showed America that not only can he kick and punt the ball, but he can throw it too. On a fourth and six against the Pittsburgh Steelers, McAfee threw a perfect pass to tight end Erik Swoope for 35 yards and the first down. After the beautiful pass and reception, McAfee celebrated with the “George Jefferson strut” down the field. The Colts came up short on turkey day in a 28-7 loss but still, a heck of a play for the kicker.

7 “Bum A** Corbin”

McAfee dabbled in wrestling right before he was drafted by the Colts in 2009, So it’s no surprise that right after retirement he began appearing on WWE as a pre-show analyst in 2018. But being on the sidelines didn’t last too long for the sleeveless maniac.

McAfee went from being an analyst for the WWE to being a participant in the WWE, but in true McAfee fashion, he had to make a heck of an entrance. Before a match in 2022 against Happy Corbin, McAfee walked out into the ring to a whole choir taunting his opponent by singing; “bum a** Corbin,” which was a phrase McAfee coined to described Happy Corbin in the ring.Read more;Baker Mayfield: Ranking all 8 of his NFL head coaches

6 Kickers Gonna Kick

Six years out of the league at this point and McAfee is still good on his feet. Happy Corbin and McAfee have had bad blood ever since McAfee started commentating for the WWE. So, this match might’ve been a little personal. Corbin looked like an easy target, and everyone knows what McAfee does to easy targets.

During the match with Corbin, McAfee went to the top rope and leaped over his opponent. He then hit Corbin with a right and Corbin knocked down the referee. If that wasn’t entertaining enough, McAfee then decided to kick Corbin below the belt. Ouch. Some may call it a cheap shot, but McAfee was just doing what he does best: kicking balls. McAfee inevitably won the match with a takedown.

5 McAfee Takes Down Theory

Not only is McAfee still good on his feet, but he is also pretty good in the air. He went against Austin Theory in 2022, and he looked downright incredible in the ring. Maybe he should’ve been a professional wrestler all along.

McAfee met Theory at the top rope of the ring and after a few jabs from each opponent, McAfee dismissed himself from the situation with a stunning backflip that he landed like a gymnast. But of course, he was not finished yet. McAfee went back to the top rope and hit Theory with a stupendous Superplex. After the move, McAfee pinned Theory and he was down for the count.

4 Baylor Belly Flop

McAfee appeared on College Gameday for the first time in 2019 at Baylor for the Baylor-Oklahoma game preview, and he made it one for the books. Holding a selfie stick on top of a boat on the banks of the Brazos River at Baylor's campus he stated, "A lot of people would say this is the last time I'm going to be on GameDay. The last time I allegedly did what I'm about to do, I ended up in a jail cell. Let's go!"

Then he proceeded to belly flop into the Brazos River in suit and all. The people who said it would be his last appearance on Gameday couldn’t have been more wrong. McAfee not only appeared frequently after that, but in 2022 he took a full-time seat alongside Lee Corso and the gang to bring us more and more hilarious moments on Saturdays.

3 The Highest Flight of McAfee’s Life

Pat McAfee has done some reckless things in his 36 years, but this one might take the cake. On “The Pat McAfee Show” he reminisced about the time he ingested 30 edibles, and he took us all along on the journey with him. NFL teams usually go through their own TSA, but that was not the case at the Heathrow Airport coming back from the London game.

McAfee and the Colts had to go through the actual TSA to get back into the states and McAfee had more than vitamins in his carry on. He stated that he could not throw away the edibles because that would look too suspicious, so he decided to do the next best thing and take them all.

Even with that shrewd maneuver McAfee still almost missed his flight because of a toothbrush debacle—and the fact that he did not have his ticket—but the crisis was averted, and McAfee lives to tell the story.

2 Cowboy McAfee

Just when you thought the man had done it all, he took on another challenge on College Gameday. Ahead of the Montana vs. Montana State game, McAfee found his inner Cowboy and took on bull riding. And no, it was not a mechanical bull.

McAfee visited the Montana State rodeo team, and they showed him the ropes. Literally, he learned how to lasso and took his chances with a real bull that he wrestled down by the horns. Looks like those WWE skills are still coming in handy outside the ring as well.

1 $25,000 Dollar Field Goal

McAfee has a bit of an issue with how NFL kickers and punters are perceived. Many belligerent fans think it’s easy to kick a 33-yard field goal. In another stunt on College Gameday, he made a bet that no random student could make a 33-yard field goal, and if they did, he would give them $25,000 out of his own pockets.

Up stepped Griff, a junior from the University of Colorado. Griff played soccer for 13 years, so he had a pretty good chance of taking McAfee’s money, but he fell short, and Pat McAfee won again while deriding Griffin's attempt as “embarrassing.”

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more; The top 10 Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked