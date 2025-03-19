Summary Penalty shootouts give goalkeepers a chance to shine, like Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez.

Playing as a goalkeeper is a treacherous position. One mistake in a critical moment can be pivotal, even if they've had an impressive match up to that point. Penalty shootouts are one of the few events in football that offer goalkeepers the chance to be the hero. From 12 yards out, the pressure is on the outfield player to slot the ball past the shot-stopper.

Goalkeepers who have perfected the skill of saving penalties include Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez. The former saved two spot-kicks in Paris Saint-Germain's recent victory against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, while Martinez has saved important penalties to help Argentina secure World Cup and Copa America glory in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Here is a closer look at the best penalty-saving goalkeepers in the world.

Ranking factors

Record saving penalties in normal time: Penalty save percentage in normal time.

Penalty save percentage in normal time. Penalty shootout record: Notable saves in penalty shootouts which have led to team victory.

Notable saves in penalty shootouts which have led to team victory. Memorable penalty saves: Impressive penalty saves in normal time or in a penalty shootout.

10 Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel has firmly established himself as Borussia Dortmund's number one. He played a key role in the club reaching last season's Champions League final, which they lost to 15-time winners Real Madrid. This run included a penalty save to deny AC Milan's Olivier Giroud in the group stage.

So far in his career, Kobel has faced 50 penalties, saving 10. Three of these have been in the Champions League, while only one has been for his country, Switzerland. His most impressive penalty save came in January 2021, when he somehow denied Emil Forsberg with his outstretched right foot to divert the ball onto the crossbar.

9 Bernd Leno

Fulham

Bernd Leno has become one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the Premier League. Since signing for Fulham in 2022 from Arsenal, the German shot-stopper has been a dependable figure for Marco Silva, helping them challenge in the top half of the table.

In his 16-year career to date, Leno has saved 14 penalties, including three in the Premier League. Recently, he was the hero in the FA Cup round of 16 when Fulham beat Manchester United via a penalty shootout. He saved Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee's spot-kicks to book the Cottagers' place in the last eight of the competition.

8 Mike Maignan

AC Milan

Mike Maignan made his professional debut for Lille on 18th September 2015. He made his mark for the Ligue 1 side, saving a Paul-Georges Ntep penalty in the second half. It took a while for the French goalkeeper to usurp Vincent Enyeama as the club's number one, but became an ever-present figure between 2018 and 2021, earning himself a move to AC Milan.

In his career, Maignan has saved 14 penalties, denying the likes of Mohamed Salah, Memphis Depay and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for club and country. His most recent penalty save came in October 2024 when he kept out Fiorentina's Moise Kean from 12 yards.

7 Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona