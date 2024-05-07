Highlights As of May 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo has taken almost 200 penalties in his career and has scored 85% of them.

Brazilian Rogerio Ceni took over 50 penalties throughout his career, despite being a goalkeeper.

Marco van Basten is the most prolific penalty taker of all-time, with a 93% success rate across his career.

Penalties are one of the most important set-pieces in football, and sometimes they can be the most decisive kick in a match. All finals will eventually result in a penalty shoot-out if the two teams can't be separated in normal time, and in that instance it pays off to have some cool heads in your team who you can rely upon to do the business from 12 yards out.

Being a great attacker doesn't always necessarily mean that you are also a great penalty taker. For example, Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer, and one of the greatest goalscorers, the game has ever seen, but even he has missed almost a quarter of the penalty kicks he has taken throughout his footballing career.

Ranking factors

This list includes the nine best penalty takers in football history who have been ranked based on the percentage of penalties they have stuck away in their career, not including penalty shoot-outs. To be eligible for this list, the player must have taken at least 50 penalties, which means that Matt Le Tissier, despite scoring all but one of the 48 spot-kicks he took throughout his career, does not make it in.

9 Best Penalty-Takers in Football History Rank Player Country Success rate 1 Marco van Basten Netherlands 93% 2 Alan Shearer England 92% 3 Mario Balotelli Italy 91% 4 Robert Lewandowski Poland 90% 5 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 90% 6 Rogerio Ceni Brazil 90% 7 Harry Kane England 87% 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 85% 9 Frank Lampard England 85%

9 Frank Lampard

85% of penalties scored

Despite being a midfielder, Frank Lampard is one of the greatest goalscorers in Premier League history, with his 177 goals scored just during his time with West Ham United, Chelsea and Manchester City making him the sixth-highest goalscorer in the competition's history. He is also Chelsea's all-time record goalscorer, having scored 211 goals during 13 years at Stamford Bridge.

Throughout his career, Lampard was extremely reliable from the spot and took a total of 72 penalty kicks, scoring 11 of them. Arguably the most important one he ever scored was just a week after the death of his mother, which was scored during Chelsea's 2008 Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, allowing the Blues to reach the final for the first time, having won 4-3 on aggregate.

Frank Lampard's penalty record Penalty success rate 85% Penalties taken 72 Penalties scored 61 Penalties missed 11 Clubs West Ham United, Chelsea, Manchester City, New York City Country England First penalty scored Liverpool 2-2 West Ham United, 20th February 1999 Final penalty scored New York City 5-1 Colorado Rapids, 30th July 2016

8 Cristiano Ronaldo

85% success rate

Cristiano Ronaldo is a global superstar who has also earned his status as one of the greatest footballers in the history of the sport. The 890 official senior goals he has scored throughout his illustrious career makes him the greatest goalscorer of all-time, although figures for players such as Pele, throw this claim into disrepute.

A fact that is for certain is that Ronaldo is one of the most prolific penalty-takers in the history of the game, having taken 192 penalties in his career and scoring 163, as of May 2024. Such is the extent that the Portuguese international strives for perfection, it would hardly come as a surprise if he endures sleepless nights, replaying some of those 29 misses over and over in his head.

Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty record Penalty success rate 85% Penalties taken 192 Penalties scored 163 Penalties missed 29 Clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr Country Portugal First penalty scored Manchester United 3-1 West Brom, 30th November 2005 Final penalty scored Al-Ahli 0-1 Al-Nassr, 15th March 2024 Stats accurate as of 07/05/2024

7 Harry Kane

87% success rate

Harry Kane is one of the most composed and deadliest finishers of the 21st century and has an outstanding scoring record, sitting second in the Premier League's all-time top scorers chart and top of England's list of all-time greatest goalscorers. He has over 400 goals to his name for club and country and only turned 30 in July 2023.

Unsurprisingly, Kane has always been the first-choice penalty taker in whatever team he's played in throughout his senior career, and has scored a very impressive 74 out of all 85 he has ever taken, giving him a success rate north of 85%. However, the striker would most likely trade many of those in just for his spot-kick against France in the quarter-final of the 2022 World Cup to hit the back of the net, rather than fly over the bar.

Harry Kane's penalty record Penalty success rate 87% Penalties taken 85 Penalties scored 74 Penalties missed 11 Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich Country England First penalty scored West Brom 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur, 31st January 2015 Final penalty scored Stuttgart 3-1 Bayern Munich, 4th May 2024 Stats accurate as of 07/05/2024

6 Rogerio Ceni

90% success rate

Rogerio Ceni's inclusion in this list is truly bizarre as the Brazilian was actually a goalkeeper, and yet he possesses one of the greatest penalty success rates of all time. In a 25-year career spent entirely at Sao Paolo, for whom he made well over 1,000 appearances, the shotstopper would frequently take their penalties and free-kicks and his total tally of 129 makes him the highest-scoring goalkeeper to have ever lived.

During his career, Ceni took 52 penalties and scored an extremely impressive 47 of them, which gives a success rate of 90%. He wasn't quite as successful at the other end of the pitch as he faced 53 penalties throughout his career and saved just four of them, although there was a period during the 2000s where he was regarded as one of the top goalkeepers in the world.

Rogerio Ceni's penalty record Penalty success rate 90% Penalties taken 52 Penalties scored 47 Penalties missed 5 Clubs Sao Paolo Country Brazil First penalty scored Corinthians 1-5 Sao Paolo, 8th May 2005 Final penalty scored Ceara 0-3 Sao Paolo, 26th August 2015

5 Bruno Fernandes

90% success rate

Bruno Fernandes has served as Manchester United's first-choice penalty taker since he first joined the club. Since his £47m move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, the midfielder has been a key player at Old Trafford and was appointed club captain in the summer of 2023 and part of his duties involves taking the team's penalties.

As of May 2024, Fernandes has taken 35 penalties in his Man United career, scoring 31 of them, which gives him an 89% success rate for the Red Devils. However, other spot-kicks scored for previous clubs Novara, Udinese and Sporting Lisbon, as well as for the Portugal national team, has bolstered that percentage even higher.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty record Penalty success rate 90% Penalties taken 60 Penalties scored 54 Penalties missed 6 Clubs Novara, Udinese, Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United Country Portugal First penalty scored Novara 2-1 Cagliari Primavera, 27th October 2012 Final penalty scored Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield United, 24th April 2024 Stats accurate as of 07/05/2024

4 Robert Lewandowski

90% success rate

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the 21st century and has been a formidable force at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The forward scored over 500 goals across his spells with those three elite clubs and became Poland's all-time record goalscorer in 2017, with his national team goal tally standing at 82, as of May 2024.

Lewandowski is equally clinical from the spot and has been entrusted with 88 penalty kicks throughout his career, scoring 79 of them. His first-ever senior penalty came in a 4-2 win for second-tier Polish side Znicz Pruszkow in August 2007, and less than six years later, he scored from 12 yards for Dortmund against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final.

Robert Lewandowski's penalty record Penalty success rate 90% Penalties taken 88 Penalties scored 79 Penalties missed 9 Clubs Znicz Pruszkow, Lech Poznan, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona Country Poland First penalty scored LKS Lomza 2-4 Znicz Pruszkow, 11th August 2007 Final penalty scored Girona 4-2 Barcelona, 4th May 2024 Stats accurate as of 07/05/2024

3 Mario Balotelli

91% success rate

Mario Balotelli is one of the most notorious and unpredictable characters to ever grace the Premier League. His sheer talent was there for all to see, with the Italian striker winning the Golden Boy in 2010, but his attitude drew the ire of top managers such as Jose Mourinho and Roberto Mancini, and he has never come close to ever truly fulfilling his potential.

However, for all his erraticism, you can almost always count on Balotelli to score from 12 yards out. As of May 2024, the forward has taken 53 penalties in his senior career, on stages ranging from the Champions League to the Swiss Super League, and scored 48 of them, landing him a hugely impressive success rate of 91%.

Mario Balotelli's penalty record Penalty success rate 91% Penalties taken 53 Penalties scored 48 Penalties missed 5 Clubs Inter Milan, Man City, AC Milan, Liverpool, Nice, Marseille, Brescia, Monza, Adana Demirspor, Sion Country Italy First penalty scored Inter Milan 3-3 Roma, 1st March 2009 Final penalty scored Adana Demirspor 1-0 Fatih Karagumruk, 4th March 2024 Stats accurate as of 07/05/2024

2 Alan Shearer

92% success rate

Alan Shearer is the greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, with 260 goals to his name across four years with Blackburn Rovers and ten with his boyhood club Newcastle United. His clinical nature saw him set a joint-record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season in the 1994/95 campaign, which was eventually broken by Erling Haaland in 2023.

Shearer was also a superb penalty kick taker and throughout his 18-year career, he took 78 spot-kicks and scored 72 of them, which gives him a superb 92% success rate. Perhaps rather fittingly, the final goal of his career was a ferociously-hit penalty away at Sunderland in April 2006, which helped his beloved Newcastle record a dominant 4-1 victory over their arch rivals.

Alan Shearer's penalty record Penalty success rate 92% Penalties taken 78 Penalties scored 72 Penalties missed 6 Clubs Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle United Country England First penalty scored Southampton 2-1 QPR, 4th April 1992 Final penalty scored Sunderland 1-4 Newcastle United, 17th April 2006

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Shearer has taken and scored the most penalties in Premier League history, having scored 56 out of 65 for both Blackburn and Newcastle.

1 Marco van Basten

93% success rate

Marco van Basten is widely regarded as one of the greatest centre forwards in football history. He was a clinical goalscorer with Ajax for much of the 1980s before he transferred to AC Milan in 1987 and helped them win two European Cups before a series of ankle injuries forced him to prematurely retire in 1995, aged just 30.

Van Basten scored over 300 goals during his career, which included 51 penalties out of 55 that he took. This means the Dutchman's penalty success rate was an outstanding 93%, and that figure could have been even higher had his sublime playing days not been prematurely curtailed due to injury.

Marco van Basten's penalty record Penalty success rate 93% Penalties taken 55 Penalties scored 51 Penalties missed 4 Clubs Ajax, AC Milan Country Netherlands First penalty scored Sparta Rotterdam 5-2 Ajax, 6th May 1984 Final penalty scored Ajax 4-0 Goteborg, 25th November 1992

Statistics via transfermarkt (accurate as of 07/05/2024)