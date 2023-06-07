There have been some excellent, calm and collected penalty-takers since the Premier League era began and you need some nerve to slot one home in the English top flight.

It's a noble skill to possess as a professional footballer and can come in handy for those players who are eyeing up the Premier League Golden Boot at the end of the campaign.

But the question we are posing is, who is the best Premier League penalty taker of all time? And who would you want to take one for your team in the dying moments of a game?

Data and statistics contained in this article have been taken from the Opta Analyst to ensure accuracy.

So, without further ado, here are the five best penalty-takers in Premier League history. This one was a tough list to call.

4 Yaya Toure

With a total of 11 Premier League penalties scored during his time with the Citizens, we had to put old Yaya on our greatest-ever Premier League penalty-takers list.

The Ivorian has the accolade of a 100% record when it comes to taking penalty kicks in the Premier League, never missing one of them.

Goalkeepers had no chance when Toure placed the ball down on the spot and it was often a forgone conclusion before he'd even kicked the ball into the back of the net.

We think the midfielder would have scored even more of them if he had played a little longer in the Premier League, although, nothing is a certainty from the spot.

A sublime midfielder who seems to get forgotten some of the time. Nevertheless, we remember you, Yaya, and your penalties were simply delicious.

Thierry Henry

Mr Va Va Voom himself scored a total of 23 penalty goals in the Premier League during his two stints at Arsenal and is arguably the greatest Premier League player of all time.

Henry never saw a penalty saved in the Premier League, nevertheless, both of his penalty misses did hit the post against two of only three Finnish goalkeepers to ever play in the English top flight (Jussi Jääskeläinen and Antti Niemi).

It really wouldn't be a Premier League best all-time list without Henry gracing it and we just had to include the Frenchman for his calm and classy finishes from the spot.

He's as good as anyone on this list at taking penalties and could do just about everything on the pitch, truly one of the best and Premier League fans are lucky to have had him.

Let's not talk about that infamous Robert Pires penalty though, that's a penalty mistake that Henry and Arsenal fans will want to forget.

3 Matt Le Tissier

Le Tissier was outstanding from the spot for Southampton and only missed one penalty during his whole career, a stat any footballer would love to possess.

The only man to save a penalty in Le Tissier's career was Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Mark Crossley in March 1993.

This is something Le Tissier made Forest pay for, however, with the forward going on to score his next four penalties in the Premier League against them, including three against Crossley.

In total, "Le God" managed to score 24 Premier League penalties, a phenomenal total worthy of god-like status among the Saints support.

One of the most technically gifted players to ever grace the English top flight and why he was never given much of a chance to play for England on the international stage is anyone's guess.

2 Harry Kane

With 33 Premier League penalty goals to his name, it was impossible to leave the England captain off this best-ever list and he's still got a few more years left in him.

The ball is likely to go into the back of the net when Kane steps up to take a penalty, however, he'll want to forget his skyrocketed effort in the 2022 World Cup against France.

Nevertheless, that penalty aside, Kane has been pretty picture-perfect for Tottenham from the penalty spot and his 33 goals from the chalked circle in the Premier League all but prove this.

Kane has scored 33 of his 37 Premier League penalties, with a success rate of 88%, not a bad statistic for the England captain.

The question on everyone's lips right now is whether Kane will be taking penalties for Tottenham next season or not.

1 Alan Shearer

With 56 Premier League penalty goals to his name, Shearer rolls in at the number one spot on our best-ever penalty-takers list from the Premier League era.

The Premier League's all-time top scorer with an astounding 260 goals, Shearer has cemented his name on the terraces of England forever.

Funnily enough though, Shearer is one of only three players in the Premier League era to have missed 10 or more penalties, alongside Wayne Rooney (11) and Teddy Sheringham (10).

Although not one Premier League player has come even close to hitting the 56 from the spot that Shearer blasted home, it's hardly surprising that he's our pick at number one.

His hits from the spot weren't the prettiest, however, they were effective nonetheless and to score 56 of them takes some doing.