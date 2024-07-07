Highlights Penalty kicks look like the most simple route to goal in football, but there is an art behind every great spot kick taker.

The pressure and expectation placed upon the penalty taker is often too much to handle, even for the most clinical goalscorers in the world.

The top penalty takers have been ranked by career record, recent form, technique, composure, and importance of penalties scored.

Taking a penalty may look like one of the most straightforward tasks in football. Being given the opportunity to take a free shot at goal with only the opposing goalkeeper standing in the way, it's actually an incredibly difficult skill to consistently find the net.

The intense pressure and scrutiny placed upon the player given the responsibility is often too much to handle with all eyes on that individual. Some of the greatest goalscorers the game has seen have even shied away from the spotlight that comes with taking a penalty.

That said, below is a list of the 15 best penalty takers in world football right now. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane are among the elite names who have incredible records from 12 yards out. The following factors have been taken into consideration when putting together the rankings below.

Ranking Factors

Penalty Record (Career)

Recent Record From the Spot

Technique

Composure Under Pressure

Importance of Penalties Scored

15 Best Penalty Takers in World Football Right Now [Ranked] Rank Player Penalties Scored Penalties Missed 1 Cole Palmer 14 0 2 Ivan Toney 30 2 3 Bruno Fernandes 54 6 4 Robert Lewandowski 80 9 5 Cristiano Ronaldo 163 30 6 Erling Haaland 45 5 7 Jorginho 42 8 8 Harry Kane 74 11 9 Lionel Messi 110 31 10 Romelu Lukaku 37 6 11 Kylian Mbappe 42 10 12 Sergio Ramos 32 5 13 Joao Pedro 13 1 14 Alexis Mac Allister 12 1 15 Bukayo Saka 12 2

15th - 11th

Kylian Mbappe misses out on the top 10

Alexis Mac Allister and Joao Pedro may be surprise names among the world-class stars on this list. However, the Premier League duo have been almost flawless from the spot, both only missing one spot kick in their careers. The current Brighton forward just narrowly edges above the ex-Seagull as he's netted once more from 12 yards out.

Bukayo Saka has significantly improved his penalty record since his heartbreaking miss in the Euro 2020 shootout defeat. The Arsenal star did unfortunately blaze an effort wide in a vital game against West Ham as his team's title challenge faltered in the 2022/23 season. Therefore, the winger has to settle for 15th place in the rankings.

Related 15 Best Penalty Takers in the Premier League Right Now Ranked Ivan Toney, Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland all feature - but some big names miss out.

Sergio Ramos is the only defender to appear on this shortlist as the Spanish legend has scored more than 30 times from the spot. His big personality and clutch nature make it no surprise that the former Real Madrid stalwart has such an impressive track record despite his main duties being to keep the ball out of his own net.

The biggest shock in this section sees France and Paris Saint-Germain's superstar Kylian Mbappe miss out on a place in the top 10. He memorably scored two penalties in a heroic effort to get his nation back on track in the 2022 World Cup final, but the 25-year-old has also had his low points in this regard. Scoring 42 out of 52 career spot kicks is still an incredible record and proves the confidence of the 2024 Ballon d'Or contender.

10th - 6th

Lionel Messi hasn't got the best record from 12 yards

Lionel Messi may be the greatest footballer of all time, but the little magician narrowly scrapes into the top 10 penalty takers right now. The 37-year-old notably failed a panenka attempt as Argentina avoided elimination from the Copa America, but his overall record of 110 goals from 141 spot kicks is still wonderful. He's perhaps at a disadvantage numbers-wise with just how experienced he is at the top level.

Romelu Lukaku finishes just below Messi in the pecking order as the Belgian forward is another man who appears to feel little pressure from 12 yards out. The Roma loanee only had two opportunities to take penalties in the 2023/24 season, and he converted one and missed the other.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Penalty Takers in Football History Here are the nine players you can rely upon the most from 12 yards.

Jorginho is one of many players to use a stuttered run-up to great effect in the modern game. The Italian hasn't been seen taking many penalties recently as Saka is given that responsibility for Arsenal as the club's star player. However, it's hard to back against the technique that often sends goalkeepers the wrong way.

Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are two of the most clinical finishers in world football currently and the duo make it into 6th and 8th place respectively. Kane has had more high-pressure situations to deal with, but he's also missed more than double the number of penalties Haaland has. Both men find the net with powerful drives more often than not, but it's the Norwegian who boasts the better conversion rate.

5th - 1st

Cole Palmer is yet to miss from the spot

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goalscorer in football history, and it's no surprise to see his name appear on a list that ultimately involves the best players at putting the ball in the net. The Portuguese superstar has taken more penalties than the other players on this list but still has a commendable record of 163 converted spot kicks, from just shy of 200.

Robert Lewandowski and Bruno Fernandes are two men who strike fear into opposing goalkeepers and fans when stepping up to take the responsibility from 12 yards out. The pair have missed just 15 penalties from a combined 134, which shows their pedigree in these situations.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Lewandowski has converted six of his seven penalties for Barcelona since the start of the 2022/23 season.

England duo Ivan Toney and Cole Palmer battle it out for top spot but the Chelsea star just edges ahead due to the fact he's still yet to miss a senior penalty. There's a reason Palmer displays his 'Ice Cold' celebration, as the 22-year-old shows no signs of nerves in any situation, no matter the occasion. Toney's record of 30 penalties scored and only two missed is still remarkable and the way the Brentford striker approaches the ball is unique. He stares the 'keeper down while aiming the ball with freakish precision.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 07/07/2024)