Highlights Spain were crowned Olympic champions in the football after a 5-3 victory over France.

The defeat was a heartbreaking end to Michael Olise's tournament, who was ranked as the tournaments best player.

Using the ratings from the experts at Sofascore, a team of the tournament has been named.

The fairytale ending that Thierry Henry and France were hoping for at the Paris 2024 Olympics was not meant to be as Les Bleus fell to an agonising 5-3 defeat after extra-time against Spain. Having been 3-1 down at half-time, the hosts remarkably turned the game around as Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a penalty in the final moments of the second half to take the game to another 30 minutes.

However, a double from Sergio Camello in the additional period meant that La Roja added to their trophy cabinet this summer after already being crowned European champions. With football at the Games officially coming to a close, it would usually be time for the Team of the Tournament to be announced. Since the Olympics don't do that, this is what it would look like based on every player's ranking via the experts at Sofascore.

2024 Olympics Team of the Tournament Position Player Country Sofascore Rating GK Leo Kokubo Japan 7.20 DEF Achraf Hakimi Morocco 7.85 DEF Loic Bade France 7.62 DEF Omar Fayed Egypt 7.44 DEF Juan Miranda Spain 7.08 MID Fermin Lopez Spain 8.02 MID Diego Gomez Paraguay 7.95 MID Thiago Almada Argentina 7.78 FWD Michael Olise France 8.37 FWD Soufiane Rahimi Morocco 7.80 FWD Abdessamad Ezzalzouli Morocco 7.40

Goalkeeper and Defence

Leo Kokubo, Achraf Hakimi, Loic Bade, Omar Fayed, Juan Miranda

Credit: Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports

Kicking things off in between the sticks is Japanese shot-stopper Leo Kokubo. The 23-year-old who plays his club football at Belgian Pro League side Sint-Truidense VV was able to produce a shut-out in all three of Japan's group games as they qualified for the knockouts with a 100% record. Unfortunately, they were undone by the eventual winners, but to manage three clean sheets in an international tournament is still an incredible feat.

Achraf Hakimi was one of the biggest stars competing in Paris and scored an incredible free-kick as his team comprehensively picked up a bronze medal over Egypt. That meant that his opponent, Omar Fayed, was forced to walk away with nothing despite an impressive tournament.

Juan Miranda and Loic Bade faced off in the final, but here they are on the same team as they were able to play important roles in their teams' respective backlines.

Midfield

Fermin Lopez, Diego Gomez, Thiago Almada

Fresh from being part of the squad that was victorious at the Euros in Germany, Fermin Lopez was back in business as he picked up some more silverware. Under Luis de la Fuente, the 21-year-old only made a 28-minute cameo in Spain's final group game against Albania. This time, though, he was a crucial part of the squad and was the second-highest scorer in the tournament with six goals.

Alongside the Spaniard are two players who know a thing or two about the MLS. Diego Gomez is used to being the teammate of Lionel Messi and playing a supporting role alongside Sergio Busquets. This summer, though, he proved to be key in Paraguay's run to the quarter-finals, where he scored once and managed two assists.

The final midfield spot goes to Atlanta United's Thiago Almada. Often tipped to make a big move to Europe, the 23-year-old recently swapped Atlanta United for Botafogo in Brazil. He was a consistent performer throughout the Olympics campaign, which ended at the hands of France in a feisty affair.

Forward

Michael Olise, Soufiane Rahimi, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli

According to Sofascore's ratings, Michael Olise was the clear best player at the Olympic Games, posting a score of 8.37, being one of just two players, alongside Lopez, to be given a rating above eight. Bayern Munich's latest star had a point to prove after being left out of the Euro 2024 squad. His five assists and two goals showed why his creativity should've been rewarded by Didier Deschamps.

Down the middle is Morocco's Soufiane Rahimi. The 28-year-old from Al-Ain led the line brilliantly throughout the competition and without him, there's every reason to believe that Morocco would not have gotten anywhere near close to their bronze medal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Soufiane Rahimi finished the 2024 Olympics as the top scorer with eight goals.

Alongside him is teammate Abdessamad Ezzalzouli. The 22-year-old winger scored more goals for his country over the last couple of weeks than he did in the entire La Liga campaign for Real Betis. While he was largely overshadowed by Rahimi, Ezzalzouli still played a strong supporting role and left Paris with five contributions.

All statistics and ratings courtesy of Sofascore - accurate as of 09/08/2024