Highlights Donovan McNabb is the Philadelphia Eagles' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Randall Cunningham was a dynamic dual-threat quarterback and twice finished second in the NFL MVP voting.

Nick Foles is the only QB to lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

The Philadelphia Eagles certainly aren't short on exciting quarterbacks during their lengthy history in the NFL. From Randall Cunningham to Michael Vick to Donovan McNabb, the Eagles have had some explosive, dual-threat signal-callers.

When it comes to ranking the top five quarterbacks in Eagles history, it's quite a challenge. Only one QB has led the Eagles to a Super Bowl championship, and that was Nick Foles, who came off the bench in relief of Carson Wentz and took care of business.

How much pull does that have when it comes to ranking the best at the QB position? Did Foles make the cut? Here is an up-close look at the top five quarterbacks in Eagles history.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Dallas Cowboys Quarterbacks of All Time Where does three-time Super Bowl champ Troy Aikman land among the best QBs in Cowboys history?

1 Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb is the Eagles' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes

Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles made the right choice when it came to picking a quarterback in 1999, although they did have a little help from the Cleveland Browns.

Three quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks in the 1999 NFL Draft, and the Eagles held the No. 2 pick that season. The Browns elected to go with Kentucky's Tim Couch, who failed to live up to expectations as the No. 1 overall pick. The Eagles then took McNabb at No. 2 before the Cincinnati Bengals selected Akili Smith at No. 3.

It's safe to say the Eagles easily made out the best of the three teams. After a rookie season that saw him make six starts, McNabb began a run of five straight Pro Bowl seasons beginning in 2000. In just his second year in the NFL, McNabb made all 16 starts and guided the Eagles to an 11-5 record. He threw for 3,365 yards and 21 touchdowns and finished second in the NFL MVP voting.

Donovan McNabb Eagles Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 148/142 Record 92-49-1 Comp% 59.0 Pass Yards 32,873 Pass TD 216 Interceptions 100 Rating 86.5

During his five straight Pro Bowl seasons, McNabb went 54-19 as the starter. In 2004, McNabb started 15 games, going 13-2, threw a career-high 31 touchdown passes, and racked up 3,875 passing yards while leading the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 39 against the New England Patriots. He threw for 357 yards that night in Jacksonville, but the Eagles fell 24-21.

Various injuries plagued McNabb the next few years, but he returned to Pro Bowl form in 2009, his last season in Philadelphia. During his 11 years with the Eagles, McNabb went 92-49-1 and is the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (32,873) and touchdown passes (216).

2 Randall Cunningham

Randall Cunningham was one of the biggest dual-threat QBs of his time

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY Sports

Although drafted in the second round in 1985, Randall Cunningham didn't become the Eagles' full-time starter until the 1987 season. He sat behind veteran Ron Jaworski before making 12 starts in '87, going 7-5.

In 1988, he began a streak of three straight Pro Bowl seasons, going 31-17 during that stretch. In 1990, he threw for 3,466 yards and tossed 30 touchdown passes. The mobile Cunningham also rushed for 942 yards and five scores. Cunningham averaged eight yards per rush that season and finished second in the MVP voting for the second time, also finishing as the runner-up in '88.

Randall Cunningham Eagles Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 122/107 Record 63-43-1 Comp% 55.7 Pass Yards 22,877 Pass TD 150 Interceptions 105 Rating 78.7

Cunningham played 11 years with the Eagles and compiled a record of 63-43-1. He's third all-time on the Eagles' list in both passing yardage (22,877) and touchdown passes (150).

Cunningham retired after the 1995 season. After missing the 1996 season, he returned to the NFL and played three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. In 1998, he had another Pro Bowl season and was named a First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career. He was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in Philly.

After his time with the Vikings was up, he played one season with the Dallas Cowboys and then one more with the Baltimore Ravens.

3 Ron Jaworski

Ron Jaworski led the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 15

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Although he spent his first three NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams in the mid-1970s, Ron Jaworski made a name for himself after being traded to the Eagles ahead of the 1977 season.

The Youngstown State alum is second to McNabb on the team's all-time passing list (26,963 yards) and touchdown passes (175) and went 69-67-1 in 10 seasons as Philadelphia's starting quarterback.

In his first season with the Eagles, he made 14 starts, going 5-9. In his second season in Philly, Jaworski went 9-7 and led the Eagles to their first postseason berth in 18 years. The following season, the Eagles made a return trip to the playoffs with an 11-5 record under the leadership of Jaworski.

Ron Jaworski Eagles Stats Seasons 10 Games/Starts 142/137 Record 69-67-1 Comp% 53.3 Pass Yards 26,963 Pass TD 175 Interceptions 151 Rating 74.0

Jaworski earned his lone Pro Bowl honor in 1980, which was the best season of his NFL career. He threw for 3,529 yards and tossed 27 touchdown passes, both career-highs, while leading the Eagles to a 12-4 mark. Jaworski then led the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 15 against the Oakland Raiders but fell short, 27-10.

Jaworski left Philadelphia after the 1986 season, making way for Cunningham, and played one year each with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

4 Nick Foles

Nick Foles led the Eagles to their only Super Bowl title in franchise history

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After Philadelphia's big three, things get a bit tricky, but it's tough to leave out the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl with the Eagles.

Nick Foles doesn't have the greatest quarterback resume, but he certainly gave Eagles fans their greatest moment ever during the 2017 season. In his second stint with the Eagles, Foles made three starts and went 2-1 after Carson Wentz, who was having a breakout season, went down with a torn ACL late in the year.

Nick Foles Eagles Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 40/32 Record 21-11 Comp% 62.9 Pass Yards 8,703 Pass TD 58 Interceptions 23 Rating 93.2

Foles strutted his stuff in the postseason, defeating the Atlanta Falcons and then having his breakout game against the favored Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, throwing for 352 yards and three touchdowns in a convincing 38-7 win that sent the Eagles to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

In the championship game, Foles was named Super Bowl MVP in a 41-33 victory. He went 28-for-43 for 373 yards and threw three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass in what is now known as the "Philly Special."

In his five total seasons with the Eagles, Foles posted a regular-season record of 21-11 and went 4-2 in the playoffs.

5 Jalen Hurts

It's only just the beginning for Jalen Hurts

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

He's only been the full-time starter for three seasons, but Jalen Hurts has made quite the impact on the Eagles.

Michael Vick and Carson Wentz can each make a case for the fifth spot on this list, but Hurts has already led the Eagles to a berth in the Super Bowl and is expected to keep Philly in contention for years to come.

After a rookie season that saw him go 1-3 in four starts, he made 15 starts in his second season and went 8-7. Hurts frustrates opposing defenses with his arms and legs, and that was evident in that second season when he threw for 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushed for 784 and 10 scores.

Jalen Hurts Eagles Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 62/51 Record 34-17 Comp% 63.4 Pass Yards 11,764 Pass TD 67 Interceptions 34 Rating 91.1

By his third season, he was a Pro Bowler. In 2022, Hurts racked up 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air, but he also picked up 760 more yards on the ground and chalked up 13 more touchdowns. He also went 14-1 as the starter, finishing runner-up in the MVP voting, and led the Eagles to a berth in Super Bowl 57, where Philly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35.

In 2023, after signing a five-year deal worth $255 million, Hurts threw for a career-best 3,858 yards and a career-high 23 touchdown passes. He also ran for a career-high 15 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight year.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.