Established in 1933, the Philadelphia Eagles have long been a staple of the NFL.

Three-time champions before the NFL-AFL merger, the franchise has made more than 25 postseason appearances in the Super Bowl era and has been the primary home to more than a dozen Hall of Famers. Philadelphia’s rabid fan base has made the Eagles one of the most popular teams in the league and an annual leader in attendance.

Though the franchise has taken its lumps at times, the Eagles have remained a relatively competitive team and have had multiple playoff streaks.

When it comes to running backs, Philadelphia has shown a predilection for pass catchers that dates back to the 1970s. This has made for a seamless transition into the 21st century, as many teams have only begun what the Birds have been doing for years.

That said, the best back in franchise history wasn't a great receiver and dates all the way back to the 1940s.

1 Steve Van Buren

Van Buren made history with the Eagles

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Steve Van Buren was the most dominant back in Eagles history, leading the league in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns four times and earning five First-Team All-Pro selections.

No one will argue that the 1940s NFL was the peak of sports performance, but Van Buren has a strong claim to being the best back of his era, something that no other Eagles rusher can say.

He was the first player on record to run for more than 10 touchdowns in a season and the first to break 1,000 rushing yards multiple times. The dearth of film and real-time analysis on Van Buren's game has stopped him from being a well-remembered legend. Outside the available statistics, there is a lot of speculation surrounding his game.

Regardless, Van Buren was a generational talent. His 69 rushing touchdowns, the last of which came in 1951, are still the most in franchise history, and his 5,860 rushing yards rank fourth. The fact these numbers stack up so well all these years later is a testament to Van Buren’s talent and success.

2 LeSean McCoy

McCoy was one of the top running back talents of his time

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

LeSean McCoy was one of the most dazzling runners of the 2010s and wowed fans with a wide array of open-field moves.

The Pitt productwas a fairly decisive runner when it came to following his blocks and running through his designed running lane, but once he reached the second level, he allowed his instincts to take over.

His footwork and change of direction were too much for defenders and made McCoy an unstoppable force in Philadelphia. In his six years with the Eagles after they made him the 53rd overall pick in the 2009 draft, he made three Pro Bowls and ran for a franchise-best 6,792 yards.

McCoy’s time with the organization came to an abrupt end when then-head coach Chip Kelly traded his star running back to the Buffalo Bills in the 2015 offseason.

With Buffalo, he enjoyed more success, making three Pro Bowls before winning Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eventually, McCoy buried the hatchet with Philadelphia and retired as an Eagle in 2021. For newer fans, McCoy is a safe pick for one of the best running backs in franchise history. He was fairly versatile and was an entertaining yet effective rusher.

3 Wilbert Montgomery

Montgomery dominated the late 1970s

Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Though short-lived, Wilbert Montgomery’s prime was one of the best in Eagles history.

Taken in the sixth round of the 1977 NFL Draft, the Abilene Christian alum made his first Pro Bowl in 1978, rushing for 1,220 yards and nine touchdowns. And he had an even more impressive 1979 campaign, recording 1,512 rushing yards and leading the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,006.

After a disappointing 1980, Montgomery returned to form in 1981, posting 1,402 rushing yards and 1,923 yards from scrimmage. Injuries hampered him in 1982 and 1983. By the time Montgomery was healthy again, his blazing speed had faded, making him a standard back. He closed his career playing one season for the Detroit Lions in 1985.

In his eight years with the Eagles, Montgomery amassed 6,538 rushing yards and 45 rushing touchdowns, as well as 2,502 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

4 Brian Westbrook

Westbrook brought versatility to Philadelphia’s backfield

USA TODAY Sports

A do-it-all back, Brian Westbrook was a machine for the Eagles offense in the 2000s. He began his career as a supplemental runner and kick returner in 2003 before earning a more prominent role on offense. Westbrook had success on special teams, even returning two punts for touchdowns, but eventually rendered himself too valuable to be a full-time returner in the following years.

He made his first Pro Bowl in 2004 and helped Donovan McNabb and the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. Westbrook recorded 104 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in the losing effort to the New England Patriots.

He would continue to be a focal point of Philadelphia’s offense and logged five consecutive seasons of at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage and led the league with 2,104 in 2007.

Westbrook spent eight years with the Eagles, accruing 5,995 rushing yards and 9,785 yards from scrimmage. His skills would fit nicely in today’s NFL, given his pass-catching ability and functional athleticism.

5 Ricky Watters

Watters made an immediate impact with the Eagles

Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Watters only spent three of his 10 NFL seasons with the Eagles, making for lower cumulative stats, but he managed to do more in a few years than many did in twice the time.

Watters, who was taken by the San Francisco 49ers in the second round of the 1991 draft, joined the Eagles in 1995 when he was in his physical prime and was one of the most complete backs in the league.

Philadelphia took full advantage of this, giving him 399 and 404 touches in his first two seasons with the franchise. For comparison, Watters never saw more than 305 with the Niners.

The Notre Dame product racked up 3,794 rushing yards, 5,112 yards from scrimmage, and 32 total touchdowns while in Philadelphia and made two Pro Bowls.

The Eagles rode Watters to the postseason in 1995 and 1996 and showcased the value of a pass-catching running back. Surprisingly, this heavy workload didn’t lead to an early decline, as Watters recorded three 1,200-rushing yard seasons with the Seattle Seahawks after his time with the Eagles.

