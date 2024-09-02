Key Takeaways Harold Carmichael is the Philadelphia Eagles' all-time leader in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

DeSean Jackson, while polarizing, was the most electrifying wideout in Eagles history.

Pete Pihos excelled in the post-WWII era, helping Philadelphia to a pair of NFL titles.

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the oldest teams in the NFL , and their list of the best receivers in franchise history reflects that. There is a player on this list from the 1940s and one who played as recently as 2020. Now, that’s some range.

There is also plenty of range as far as player types go on this list as well. There are some old-school flankers and split-end types, a blazing-fast playmaker, and a 6-foot-8-inch giant. These WRs all succeeded in different ways, but they all caught a lot of balls for a lot of yards wearing an Eagles uniform.

While these WRs were all great players for Philadelphia, several don’t get a lot of love on the national stage these days. So, sit back and learn more about the five best Eagles wide receivers of all time.

Related 5 Players You Forgot Suited Up for the Philadelphia Eagles Longtime Washington wideout Art Monk is one of just several players you may have forgotten who played for the Eagles.

1 Harold Carmichael

Everyone thought Harold Carmichael was more suited for tight end, but he proved them all wrong with a Hall of Fame WR career

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The big man from Southern University wasn’t a big-time prospect after the Eagles drafted him in the seventh round of the 1971 NFL Draft, but Harold Carmichael still became the best Eagles wide receiver of all time.

At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, it’s no surprise that NFL coaches took one look at Carmichael and thought he'd be a great tight end. However, that move didn’t work out that well for the future Hall of Fame wide receiver as a rookie, and his sophomore season didn’t go all that well either.

Like so many WRs, Carmichael broke out in his third year, making the Pro Bowl after leading the league in receptions (67) and receiving yards (1,116). That season came with Roman Gabriel under center, but Gabriel struggled the next few seasons and Carmichael did as well.

When Ron Jaworski showed up in 1977, Carmichael started having big seasons again, making three straight Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro squad.

In 13 seasons in Philly, Carmichael racked up 8,978 receiving yards on 589 catches with 79 touchdowns. All three of those numbers are still tops in franchise history.

2 DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson may be the second-best Eagles WR, but he was definitely the most electrifying

Rob Carr/Getty Images

From big and tall to small and speedy, DeSean Jackson played eight (non-consecutive) seasons with the Eagles from 2008 to 2013 and again from 2019 to 2020. That represents more than half of Jackson’s 15-year NFL career, and it is where the WR made all three of his Pro Bowls.

Jackson had all his best seasons — in receptions (82, 2013), receiving yards (1,332, 2013), yards per catch (22.5, 2010), and touchdowns (10, 2009) — with the Eagles. He also was an excellent punt returner in Philly, returning four punts for touchdowns in his Eagles career.

Jackson was a polarizing player for Eagles fans. He made some bad decisions in his career, including celebrating a touchdown prematurely and dropping the ball before he got into the end zone. However, he also created the “New Miracle at the Meadowlands,” returning a punt to beat the rival New York Giants on the final play of a game in 2010.

The former Cal Bear and 2008 second-round pick had his flaws, but he is undoubtedly the most exciting Eagles wide receiver to ever don the uniform.

3 Pete Pihos

After fighting in WWII, Pete Pihos became a Hall of Fame pass catcher for two championship teams

Vic Stein/Getty Images

The most successful period in Eagles' history was from 1947 to 1949, when the team played in three straight NFL Championship Games and won two of them. In addition to Hall of Fame halfback Steve Van Buren, wide receiver Pete Pihos was the other star of those offenses.

Pihos played four years for Indiana with a two-year hiatus between his sophomore and junior seasons to fight in World War II. While he was still with the Hoosiers, the Eagles made him a fifth-round pick in the 1945 NFL Draft (rules were much different back then).

The Chicago native played nine seasons in Philadelphia, leading his team in receiving yards six times. Pihos made six Pro Bowls and earned five First-Team All-Pro nods, although, amazingly, two of those Pro Bowls and one All-Pro selection came as a defensive end.

On the offensive side of the ball, Pihos was excellent early in his career, helping the Eagles win back-to-back titles, but after his two-season DE excursion, he came back stronger than ever, leading the NFL in receiving yards twice in three campaigns and in receptions three-straight times to end his career.

Pihos went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970.

4 Tommy McDonald

During the Eagles' second championship-winning era, Tommy McDonald was the team's go-to WR

Hy Peskin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

After the Eagles’ first two championships, the team won another in 1960, and the leading wide receiver on that team was future Hall of Famer, Tommy McDonald. The Oklahoma product was a third-round pick in 1957 and played seven of his 12 NFL seasons in Philly.

McDonald was actually the Eagles' second-leading pass catcher in the team’s championship season to flanker/tight end Pete Retzlaff, but he led the team in receiving yards in three of his seven seasons.

The WR had some good seasons late in his career with the Los Angeles Rams , but five of his six Pro Bowls came with the Eagles, and his 66 receiving touchdowns are still second in Eagles franchise history.

5 Mike Quick

Before knee injuries took their toll, Mike Quick was one of the best WRs in the NFL

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles took North Carolina State wide receiver Mike Quick with the 20th overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft. While he didn’t do much as a rookie, once Harold Carmichael left in 1983, Quick swiftly stepped up with 69 catches, a league-leading 1,409 yards, and 13 touchdowns.

That second season gave Quick the first of five Pro Bowl appearances and one of his two First-Team All-Pro nods. All that recognition came in five straight seasons from 1983 to 1987.

Quick ultimately only played nine seasons in the league, all with the Eagles, thanks to knee issues that plagued him later in his career. In his last three seasons in Philadelphia, he only played 18 games combined. Still, for that five-year stretch, Quick was undoubtedly one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.