For more than half a century now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the NFL’s model organizations. With six Super Bowl victories and eight AFC titles, Pittsburgh has few equals in the league. At the core of the Steelers' success lies scouting and player development. Almost every all-time great Steelers player began their career with the organization.

It isn’t just Pittsburgh’s early-round selections that stand out, as the Steelers have an extensive history of finding great value and developing raw talent in the later rounds. As one of the league’s best drafting organizations, picking only five classes is no easy task, but these classes rise above the rest.

1 1974

The 1974 NFL Draft was the most important draft in Steelers history

By the time 1974 came around, the Steelers had made it clear to the rest of the league that they were an organization on the rise. However, it was the 1974 draft that took them from a contender to a dynasty and a truly unrivaled force in the NFL.

Coming off a Divisional Round exit, Pittsburgh was eager to improve its offense, specifically at wide receiver.

The Steelers were particularly interested in two receivers: Lynn Swann out of USC and John Stallworth from Alabama A&M. While there were some disagreements over who would be a better fit for Terry Bradshaw, the Steelers chose to select Swann with the 21st overall pick.

In the second round, they picked Kent State linebacker Jack Lambert at No. 46 overall, and by the time the Steelers went back on the clock for Round 4, Stallworth, to the surprise of many, was still available.

Pittsburgh happily added him to the receiver room at No. 82 overall and took Wisconsin’s Mike Webster a round later to play center. Although the Steelers went on to make 17 total picks, they had already won the draft with their first handful of selections.

Four of Pittsburgh’s first five picks are now in the Hall of Fame. Swann, Lambert, Stallworth, and Webster were integral components of the Steelers' dynasty and were regarded as some of the best in the league at their respective positions.

It’s no coincidence that the Steelers went on to win their first Super Bowl the following season. In many ways, this draft was the final step in building an empire.

2 1970

Pittsburgh landed its franchise quarterback in the 1970 draft

Chuck Noll’s tenure with Pittsburgh got off to a tumultuous start. The Steelers went 1-13 in his first season at the helm, and some fans were already questioning the hire. Not only were the Steelers dreadful, but they were, for the most part, bereft of franchise cornerstones. Before the team could ever be good, it needed to have long-term pieces in place at key positions.

1970 laid the foundation for what the team would eventually become. With the No. 1 overall pick, Pittsburgh selected Terry Bradshaw from Louisiana Tech. Bradshaw was considered a gunslinger and led the nation in passing yards as a junior.

At No. 28 overall, the Steelers then took wide receiver Ron Shanklin, who threatened opposing defenses with his speed and big-play ability. In the third round, Pittsburgh landed Southern corner Mel Blount.

Both Bradshaw and Blount were at the forefront of the Steelers dynasty and are in the Hall of Fame today. Shanklin also contributed as a big-play weapon and made a Pro Bowl in 1973.

All three players helped resurrect a dying franchise. Bradshaw and Blount served as cornerstones and became building blocks for future Steelers teams. The two ultimately played 14 years together and retired having only played in black and gold.

3 1969

The 1969 draft kicked off the Chuck Noll era

As the Chuck Noll era was set to begin, Pittsburgh was in need of some reinforcements in the trenches. While these selections would take time to pay dividends, it’s hard to downplay their significance today. Joe Greene was the team’s first pick at No. 4 overall and went on to be one of the greatest defensive tackles in league history.

The picks that immediately followed featured little of note, but Pittsburgh wasn't done yet. Third-round selection Jon Kolb was a solid offensive tackle and was a starter for all four of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl runs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s L.C. Greenwood went 238th overall and wound up being a six-time Pro-Bowler and earned two All-Pro selections.

This draft’s importance largely comes down to Greene. Some believe he was the single most important player of the 1970s Steelers, and it’s easy to understand why. Pittsburgh walked out of the 1969 draft with three full-time starters and two All-Pro players.

4 1971

Pittsburgh's 1971 class was extremely deep

The Steelers selected five Pro Bowlers in the 1971 NFL Draft, which makes it difficult to exclude from this list. First-round pick Frank Lewis had a respectable career but never had a large enough role in Pittsburgh’s offense to produce at a high level. He did, however, record a 1,244 receiving-yard season in Buffalo, proving that he was a first-round talent.

The draft really started to take off in the second round when Penn State product Jack Ham was selected at No. 34. Ham made eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams. Defensive end Dwight White and tight end/right tackle Larry Brown made Pro Bowls as fourth- and fifth-round picks, respectively.

Safety Mike Wagner out of Western Illinois was the final notable selection. He was a part of all four of Noll’s championships and led the league in interceptions in 1973. Although Ham was the only eventual Hall of Famer, this class was loaded with difference-makers. As much star power as the Steelers had, it was depth that separated them from the rest of the pack.

5 1987

Pittsburgh replenished its roster with the 1987 draft

As the Steelers' glory days of the 1970s faded into distant memories, pressure began to mount on Noll and the Steelers front office to bring in the next generation of greats.

Scouting across the league had improved tremendously, making it harder for a single team to come away with multiple Hall of Famers or a handful of Pro Bowl talents in a single class like the Steelers did multiple times in the '70s.

The 1987 NFL Draft got off to a strong start for Pittsburgh, as they selected Purdue’s Rod Woodson 10th overall. Woodson was the headliner of the Steelers’ class and would play for 17 seasons in the NFL, making 11 Pro Bowls. Fifth-round pick Hardy Nickerson would prove to be a good selection, too, although his strongest seasons came later with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Greg Lloyd was the only All-Pro of the bunch to stay with Pittsburgh for almost the entirety of his career. He played 11 years in the NFL, 10 of which were for the Steelers.

One of the troublesome developments of this class was that, despite Pittsburgh’s exemplary scouting, it failed to maximize its return on investment. Woodson spent the final years of his career elsewhere and won a Super Bowl with the division rival Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas Everett, who was a fourth-round selection, won two Super Bowls and made the only Pro Bowl of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. From a pure talent standpoint, this draft could be higher than No. 5, but it didn’t benefit the organization as much as the rest of the list.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.