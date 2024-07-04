Highlights Chuck Noll transformed the Pittsburgh Steelers into a dynasty with four Super Bowl wins in six years during the 1970s.

Mike Tomlin's stability and consistency have made him the Steelers' all-time leader in winning percentage.

Bill Cowher replaced Noll and led the franchise to its fifth Super Bowl victory.

The Pittsburgh Steelers' journey to being one of the most successful franchises in the NFL wasn’t an overnight venture. It took strong ownership, sound scouting, and good head coaching hires.

For years, the latter was easier said than done, as the Steelers experimented with a handful of coaches to no avail.

But after decades of turbulence to start, Pittsburgh has become an organization of stability and continuity. The franchise that once had head coaches going in and out like a revolving door has only had three head coaches in the last 50 years. This sustained success is the byproduct of patience and functionality. These are the five best head coaches in Steelers history.

1 Chuck Noll

Noll led one of the NFL’s great dynasties

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before Chuck Noll’s arrival in Pittsburgh, the Steelers were viewed as a second-rate franchise. Without a single postseason win and just one playoff appearance in nearly 40 years, morale was low, and the Steelers desperately needed a great leader to resurrect the dying franchise.

Noll, who spent seven seasons with the Cleveland Browns as a player before getting into coaching, proved to be up for that challenge and permanently changed the perception of Steelers football.

Things got off to a relatively slow start, with Pittsburgh going 1-13 in Noll’s first season in 1969. But by 1972, Noll’s fourth year at the helm, the Steelers were a team on the rise, going 11-3 and winning their first postseason game in franchise history.

Pittsburgh only built off this success in the years that followed and won four Super Bowls in a six-year span to close out the 1970s.

Depending on one’s definition of a dynasty, Noll’s Steelers may be the greatest one of all. Four championships in six years is a truly impressive feat and one that no team has matched since.

As great as Noll was as a technician and leader, his regime didn’t come and go without any criticism. During the height of Steelers football, Noll enjoyed a talent advantage over every other team. While he deserves credit for helping develop these players and maximizing their talent, once his historically great roster became merely a good one, he struggled to adapt.

From 1980 to 1991, Noll won just two playoff games and made the playoffs a total of four times. Some believe the game passed him by, and that he was in a state of denial in his final years. Regardless, his body of work and franchise-record 193 regular-season wins speak for themselves.

2 Mike Tomlin

Tomlin has been remarkably steady

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Current Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin landed a three-year extension during the 2024 offseason, keeping him in Pittsburgh through the 2027 campaign. Brought to the franchise in 2007, the former Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator has exemplified consistency and stability during his tenure, with 17 consecutive non-losing seasons.

Whereas most head coaches today specialize in schematics, Tomlin is more of a culture builder and tone-setter and has kept the Steelers competitive even when the talent level hasn’t been up to par. He is easily one of the most respected coaches in the league, not only for his on-field success but his coaching philosophy as well.

In his second season as head coach in 2008, Tomlin led the Steelers to their sixth Super Bowl victory, something that looms large now given the franchise’s recent playoff victory drought. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a postseason game since 2016, and some fans are getting antsy.

Perhaps a less celebrated franchise may be content with winning seasons and playoff appearances, but that isn’t what Steelers fans have come to expect. In the defense of Tomlin, it isn’t as if Pittsburgh has been talented enough lately to contend seriously in a loaded AFC.

Tomlin’s career .633 winning percentage is the best in franchise history and is a testament to the high floor he provides. Catching Noll on the all-time wins list is doable. But even if he never does, Tomlin has secured a top-two spot in franchise history.

3 Bill Cowher

Cowher’s tenure was defined by consistency

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

With the first two coaches accounting for five of the Steelers’ six championships, it’s only fair that the other Super Bowl-winning head coach gets his flowers.

Bill Cowher had the unenviable task of following Noll, the greatest coach in franchise history. In 1992, the Steelers ousted a living legend to hire Cowher, putting a lot of pressure on the then 35-year-old former NFL linebacker to deliver.

It didn’t take long for him to gain the fan base’s trust, as Pittsburgh made the playoffs in Cowher’s first six seasons with the franchise, which included a loss in Super Bowl 30 to the Dallas Cowboys. For a while, it appeared that Cowher would never get over the hump, going 13 years without a Super Bowl victory. But in 2005, his championship was finally realized.

Under the leadership of second-year quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers won their fifth Super Bowl with a 21-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, thus solidifying Cowher's place among Pittsburgh legends. He retired after 2006 and finished his coaching career with 149 wins and a .623 winning percentage.

4 Buddy Parker

Parker won championships as a coach but not in Pittsburgh

Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

The coaching triumvirate of Noll, Tomlin, and Cowher accounts for the last 50-plus years of Steelers football and every single one of the franchise’s championships and playoff victories. In other words, there is a steep dropoff in coaching prowess from Cowher to the fourth coach on this list, Buddy Parker.

Parker came to the Steel City in 1957 after a strong run in Detroit, where he won a pair of NFL titles with the Lions. He had success with the Steelers, but not as much as Parker or the fans had hoped. The Steelers went 51-47-6 under his guidance but failed to make a single postseason appearance.

If nothing else, Parker, who passed away in 1982, gets the nod for career achievement. He won multiple NFL championships as a coach as well as one as a player. He's also been a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame on multiple occasions but has failed to get in.

5 Jock Sutherland

Sutherland never got a chance to complete his vision

Jock Sutherland essentially gets this spot by default. Unlike Parker, he took the Steelers to the playoffs, even though he only coached in Pittsburgh for two seasons.

In 1947, his second year with the franchise, he led the Steelers to an 8-4 regular-season finish, giving Pittsburgh its first shot at the postseason, which resulted in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Like Parker, Sutherland is better known for his work elsewhere. He was a legendary coach at Pitt, where he won six national championships. The hope seemed to be that Sutherland could bring his championship pedigree to the NFL and bring the Steelers to relevance.

Sadly, Sutherland passed away before the start of the 1948 season following surgery to remove a malignant brain tumor. His tenure with the Steelers was far too short to say whether his plans could’ve come to fruition.

Still, he did something that no one to that point had ever done and appeared to be on the precipice of taking the Steelers to the next level. As a Pittsburgh legend and an admired coach, Sutherland’s two seasons were enough to earn him the fifth spot.

