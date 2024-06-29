Highlights Joe Greene, Jack Lambert, and Jack Ham terrorized opponents as the key components of the famed Steel Curtain defense.

Running back Franco Harris is responsible for arguably the most famous play in NFL history.

Terry Bradshaw didn't always put up big numbers, but he remains the face of the Pittsburgh Steelers to this day.

With some NFL teams not named the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s a bit of a stretch to identify and rank the five best players in franchise history. When it comes to the Steelers, though, it’s nearly impossible to pair it down to just five and put them in some kind of order.

Over the years, the Steelers have had as many or more all-time greats than nearly any team in the NFL. Only the Chicago Bears (39), Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, and New York Giants (32) have more players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame than the Steelers (30).

So, as hard as it is to rank all-time Steel City greats, someone has to do it. That’s why we’re about to sift through nearly a century of Western Pennsylvania football history, six Super Bowl titles, countless dominant defenders, and spectacular offensive weapons to rank the five best Steelers of all time.

1 Joe Greene

The Steel Curtain defense started with Joe Greene terrorizing offensive lines, ball carriers, and quarterbacks

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

With a nickname like “Mean” Joe Greene, is there any doubt the Steelers defensive tackle was a bad man on the football field?

Greene started his career as the No. 4 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft out of North Texas and retired in 1981, one season before sacks became an official NFL stat. However, unofficially, Green racked up 77.5 career sacks in his 181 career regular-season games.

More than numbers, it was Greene’s dominating presence and fearsome reputation that earned him Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1969 and Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 1972 and 1974. He also made 10 Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams in his 13-year career, which was spent entirely with the Steelers.

Greene certainly had some incredible help on those famed Steel Curtain defenses that won four Super Bowls, but up front, it all started with the big, mean man in the middle.

2 Jack Lambert

Jack Lambert played like the perfect Steelers linebacker on the field and looked like the perfect Steelers LB when he took his helmet off

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Behind “Mean” Joe Greene, both on this list and on the Steel Curtain defense, were two outstanding linebackers in Jack Lambert and Jack Ham.

MLB Lambert and OLB Ham were both fantastic players, and the truth is, neither would likely have been as great without the other. It’s hard to differentiate which one is the better Steeler, but Lambert, with his 1974 Defensive Rookie of the Year and 1976 Defensive Player of the Year Awards, gets the slight nod.

Lambert was a second-round selection out of Kent State in the 1974 NFL Draft, and even though he showed up at training camp a spindly 204 pounds, the Ohio native would go on to become one of the best MLBs in league history.

The undersized defender was tough as nails and talented, too, making nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams in his 11-year career in Pittsburgh.

Plus, the final reason Lambert squeaks over Ham is that you can’t think of the Steelers in the 70s without seeing Lambert’s maniacal, toothless smile in your mind.

3 Jack Ham

Jack Ham was the jack-of-all-trades who complemented teammates Jack Lambert and Joe Greene perfectly

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Ham might be slightly under Jack Lambert here, but he was equally important to the Steel Curtain defenses.

A 1971 second-round pick out of Linebacker U, Penn State, Ham was a do-it-all player who spent his entire 12-year career in the Steel City and racked up 32 interceptions, 21 fumble recoveries, and 25.5 sacks (unofficially).

Those numbers make Ham, to this day, the third-best pass-intercepting linebacker in NFL history and the non-defensive back with the most takeaways of all time. During the Steelers’ Super Bowl years, Greene and Lambert may have crushed offensive players, but it was Ham who took the ball and gave it back to Terry Bradshaw and the Pittsburgh offense.

Despite being the third banana in some ways of the Steel Curtain, Ham still got plenty of recognition, making eight Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams in his career.

4 Franco Harris

Franco Harris defined the Steelers' smashmouth offense and made arguably the most famous play in NFL history

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

While the three best Steelers players of all time all come from the defensive side of the ball, the Black & Gold offense wasn’t too shabby either, especially when it came to their all-purpose running back, Franco Harris.

Another Penn State alum, Harris came into the league as the 13th overall pick of the 1972 NFL Draft, and went on to rush 2,881 times for the Steelers for 12,120 yards and 91 rushing touchdowns. He also had 307 catches for 2,287 yards and nine more receiving scores.

Of course, his most iconic touchdown catch is one of the most famous plays in NFL history, that being The Immaculate Reception in the 1972 AFC Divisional Round game against the rival Oakland Raiders.

Harris was much more than just that one play, though. He was the 1972 Offensive Rookie of the Year, a nine-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro, and the leading Steelers rusher of all time, leading the team in that category for 12 straight seasons from 1972 to 1983.

5 Terry Bradshaw

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before we finish up here, it has to be said that the Steelers list of all-time greats is incredible. This list is just the top five but easily could have included Ben Roethlisberger, Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Mike Webster, Jerome Bettis, Rod Woodson, Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Dermontti Dawson, or several others here in the No. 5 spot.

However, the fifth and final slot here goes to the leader of the Steelers’ 70s Super Bowl dynasty and the only player from the franchise to ever win the NFL MVP Award, quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Was Bradshaw the best quarterback in terms of production and numbers in Steelers history or of his era? No. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft played 14 seasons in Pittsburgh and amassed 27,989 passing yards, a 51.9% completion rate, 212 touchdowns, and 210 interceptions. Even for the run-heavy 70s, those aren’t eye-popping stats.

What he did do was produce 15 comebacks, 23 game-winning drives, a 107-51 record in the regular season, a 14-5 playoff record, and win four Super Bowls. He also had some excellent campaigns that earned him three Pro Bowl appearances, one All-Pro nod, and the 1978 MVP Award to go with his two Super Bowl MVPs.

And here’s why you really can’t leave ol’ Terry Bradshaw off any all-time greatest Steelers list. Despite not having taken a snap for the team in over 40 years, he remains the face of the franchise to this day, and the tough-as-nails QB radiates everything it means to be a Steeler.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.