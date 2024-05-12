Highlights Ben Roethlisberger is easily the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Terry Bradshaw went a perfect 4-0 in the Super Bowl, also winning a pair of Super Bowl MVP trophies and a regular-season NFL MVP award.

Kordell Stewart was a true dual-threat QB who helped change the way the position is played.

Terry Bradshaw or Ben Roethlisberger? Which of the two legends goes down as the best quarterback in Pittsburgh Steelers history? It's a tough question, but one we're ready to answer.

We took a long look into Steelers history and put together a list of the top five quarterbacks of all time. Surely, Bradshaw and Roethlisberger made the list. And they're undoubtedly the top two of the group.

But in what order?

Does it come down to Super Bowl victories or numbers? We analyzed the difference between the two stars and then came up with the three others who join them on the list. Here is a closer look at the top five quarterbacks in Steelers history.

1 Ben Roethlisberger

Nobody comes close to touching Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers records

While Roethlisberger has only half as many Super Bowl rings as Bradshaw, his overall body of work gives him the nod as Pittsburgh's best.

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Big Ben had a rocket arm, pinpoint accuracy, and was deceptively mobile. No Steelers quarterback, Bradshaw included, comes within 36,000 yards of Roethlisberger's franchise-best 64,088 passing yards. His 418 career touchdown passes are also more than 200 better than Bradshaw's second-place total of 212.

While many use Super Bowl titles as the determining factor on how great a quarterback is, the Roethlisberger vs. Bradshaw debate really isn't that close. Bradshaw is 4-0 in Super Bowls, while Big Ben is 2-1, but that's where Bradshaw's advantage ends.

Ben Roethlisberger Steelers Stats Seasons 18 Games/Starts 249/247 Record 165-81-1 Comp% 64.4 Pass Yards 64,088 Pass TD 418 Interceptions 211 Rating 93.5

That's not a knock on Bradshaw in the slightest. It just shows how good Roethlisberger was. The third quarterback selected in the 2004 NFL Draft at No. 11 overall, he went behind Eli Manning (No. 1) and Philip Rivers (No. 4) but proved to be the best of the three outstanding quarterbacks.

As a rookie, Roethlisberger went 13-0 and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. In his second season, he went 9-3 and helped the Steelers to a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 40, thus becoming the youngest QB in NFL history to win a Super Bowl.

Roethlisberger locked up title number two in 2008, leading the Steelers to a victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl 43. Two years later, Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh back to the Super Bowl but fell short to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Roethlisberger ultimately had six Pro Bowl seasons with the Steelers and led the NFL in passing yardage in 2014 and 2018, throwing for a career-best 5,129 yards in the latter.

2 Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw was perfect in the Super Bowl, going 4-0

Like Roethlisberger, Bradshaw had a strong arm and was as tough as they come. Although Bradshaw was a star, his teams were built on defense and a strong running game.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, the Louisiana Tech product spent all 14 of his NFL seasons with the Steelers but struggled out of the gates. As a rookie, he went 3-5 in his eight starts and threw just six touchdown passes, while his 24 interceptions led the NFL.

In 1972, Bradshaw made all 14 starts, going 11-3, but he completed just 47.7% of his passes and threw 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. In 1973, he went 8-1 with 10 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

Terry Bradshaw Steelers Stats Seasons 14 Games/Starts 168/158 Record 107-51 Comp% 51.9 Pass Yards 27,989 Pass TD 212 Interceptions 210 Rating 70.9

A season after winning his first title, Bradshaw had the first of his three Pro Bowl seasons in 1975 when he led the Steelers back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. He went 12-2 during the regular season, threw for 2,055 yards, and tossed 18 touchdown passes.

In 1978, Bradshaw had his best season, leading the NFL with 28 touchdown passes and guiding the team to a 14-2 record. Bradshaw won NFL MVP, won his third Super Bowl, and also took Super Bowl MVP honors. He returned to the Super Bowl in the 1979 season after a 12-4 campaign and again took game MVP honors after beating the Los Angeles Rams.

Bradshaw finished his career with a 107-51 record and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

3 Kordell Stewart

The man known as 'Slash' changed the game for quarterbacks

Kordell Stewart was a jack of all trades when he came to the Steelers following his collegiate career at Colorado. Nicknamed "Slash" because of his ability to play multiple positions (QB/WR/RB), Stewart settled in at quarterback, giving Pittsburgh a dual threat at the position.

Selected by the Steelers in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft, Stewart took over the starting quarterback job in 1997 and led Pittsburgh to an 11-5 mark, throwing for 3,020 yards with 21 touchdown passes. He also did plenty of damage on the ground, rushing for 476 yards and 11 scores.

Kordell Stewart Steelers Stats Seasons 8 Games/Starts (at QB) 113/75 Record 46-29 Comp% 56.5 Pass Yards 13,328 Pass TD 70 Interceptions 72 Rating 72.3

In 2001, Stewart had his best NFL season. Under Tom Clements, Pittsburgh's newly hired QB coach, Slash threw for a career-high 3,109 yards and led the Steelers to a 13-3 record. He also rushed for a career-best 537 yards and racked up five more touchdowns on the ground, helping him to a fourth-place finish in the NFL MVP voting. The Steelers ultimately fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game.

Stewart played eight seasons with the Steelers, going 46-29 as the starter, and his 13,328 passing yards rank him third on the franchise's all-time list. His 70 touchdown passes also are third in team history.

Stewart left Pittsburgh after the 2002 season, played one year with the Chicago Bears, and closed out his NFL career by playing two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

4 Neil O'Donnell

Neil O'Donnell led the Steelers to a berth in Super Bowl 30

The Steelers selected Neil O'Donnell in the third round of the 1990 NFL Draft, but he didn't make an impact until two years later. After sitting on the sidelines for his entire rookie season, he made eight starts in 1991, finishing with a 2-6 mark.

In 1992, O'Donnell found his rhythm. The 6-foot-3 quarterback out of Maryland made his lone Pro Bowl appearance that year after going 9-3 and throwing for 2,283 yards and tossing 13 touchdown passes. In 1993, he failed to make the Pro Bowl but put up better numbers when he threw for a career-high 3,208 yards and added 14 touchdown passes.

Neil O'Donnell Steelers Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 66/61 Record 39-22 Comp% 57.1 Pass Yards 12,867 Pass TD 68 Interceptions 39 Rating 81.8

During the 1995 season, O'Donnell went 9-3 in his 12 starts, threw a career-high 17 touchdown passes, and guided Pittsburgh to a berth in Super Bowl 30. But in the title game, he was intercepted twice by Super Bowl MVP Larry Brown as the Dallas Cowboys won 27-17.

In his five seasons with the Steelers, O'Donnell went 39-22, and his 12,867 passing yards and 68 touchdown passes are both fourth in franchise history. He went on to play two years with the New York Jets and one season with the Cincinnati Bengals before closing out his career with the Tennessee Titans, with whom he played five years.

5 Bobby Layne

Bobby Layne capped his Hall of Fame career with five seasons in Pittsburgh

After an outstanding nine years with the Detroit Lions, Bobby Layne closed his Hall of Fame career with five seasons with the Steelers, to whom he was traded during the 1958 season.

In his first year in Pittsburgh, he started 10 games, going 7-2-1 and finishing third in the MVP voting. In his first full season with the team in '59, Layne had the last of his six Pro Bowl seasons, going 6-5-1 and throwing 20 touchdown passes.

Bobby Layne Steelers Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 55/48 Record 27-19-2 Comp% 49.2 Pass Yards 9,030 Pass TD 66 Interceptions 81 Rating 65.5

Layne made 48 starts with the Steelers, compiling a record of 27-19-2, and finished his Pittsburgh career with 66 touchdown passes, good enough for fifth in team history. He's sixth on the team's all-time passing list with 9,030 yards.

In all, Layne played 15 seasons in the NFL and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967.

