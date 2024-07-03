Highlights Franco Harris remains the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.

Jerome Bettis notched more than 10,000 yards during his decade-long run in Pittsburgh.

Le'Veon Bell was a three-time All-Pro in five seasons with the Steelers.

Founded in 1933, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the NFL’s oldest franchises.

In the near century since the team's inception, Pittsburgh has gone from a bottom-of-the-barrel franchise to one of the most respected and feared in the sport. Their six Super Bowl victories are tied for the most in league history, and they will look to add to their collection of Lombardi Trophies in the coming years.

The Steelers have long been known for their sound management and ability to develop talent. While they may not be as well known for their running backs as other positions, there is still a pedigree.

For every Steelers Super Bowl victory, there was an impressive running back who contributed. And in the name of including the best possible players on this list, fullbacks who assumed typical running back responsibilities will be permitted.

Here's a look at the top five Steelers running backs of all time.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receivers of All Time The Pittsburgh Steelers have had some elite pass catchers over the years. We rank the best of the best from John Stallworth to Antonio Brown.

1 Franco Harris

Harris is one of the most iconic Steelers ever

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Few players in Steelers history can rival the on- and off-field legend of Franco Harris, who became admired by fans and teammates for his leadership and authenticity. Of course, being a well-liked individual didn’t make him a better player, but it did make him a role model in more ways than one.

On the gridiron, Harris was spectacular. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first nine seasons in the league and made three All-Pro teams during that stretch as well.

His most famous moment came during the 1972 postseason when he caught a deflected pass and ran into the end zone in the final seconds of the Steelers’ 13-7 comeback win over the Oakland Raiders, which became known as "The Immaculate Reception."

This play, which sealed Pittsburgh's first-ever playoff victory, set the stage for the Steelers dynasty, which would come in the following years. Harris continued to deliver in both the regular season and postseason and was named Super Bowl 9 MVP. As a player, he checks every box.

The individual accolades, career statistics, team success, and ability to contribute in big spots are all there. The four-time Super Bowl champ is undoubtedly the most decorated running back in franchise history, leading the way in both rushing yards (11,950) and rushing touchdowns (91), and everything he did for the organization makes it almost impossible to go with anyone else.

2 Jerome Bettis

Bettis overpowered defenders

Brett Hansbauer -USA TODAY Sports

Nicknamed “The Bus” due to his size and punishing running style, Jerome Bettis was one of the most prolific running backs of his (or any) era.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 252 pounds, the Notre Dame product was too big to make cuts and explode into the second level like traditional running backs. Outside run plays and short passes to the halfback weren’t really in his arsenal, but he was good for inside runs and falling forward for an extra couple of yards.

While it wasn’t flashy or imaginative, it was highly effective. Teams didn’t have much of a counter for Bettis’s size and strength, which allowed Pittsburgh to run the ball down its opponents’ throats.

The simplicity of Pittsburgh’s rushing attack also made it easier on the rest of the offense. The team was well-versed on most inside run concepts and didn't have to worry about more intricate run designs.

After joining the Steelers in 1996 following three seasons with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, Bettis made six Pro Bowls and a pair of All-Pro teams in 10 years in Pittsburgh and won a Super Bowl in his final season.

Bettis ranks second in franchise history in rushing yards (10,571) and rushing TDs (78), trailing only Harris. Overall, he currently ranks eighth in league history with 13,662 rushing yards and 11th in rushing touchdowns with 91.

3 Le’Veon Bell

Bell was a well-rounded back

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The ending of the Le’Veon Bell era in Pittsburgh may have left a sour taste in fans' mouths. The Michigan State alum, of course, held out for the entire 2018 season after being franchise-tagged and signed with the New York Jets the following offseason.

Still, during his five years with the Steelers, Bell made three Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and was considered by many to be the most complete back in the game, even if there wasn’t much that was physically impressive about it.

A second-round pick by the Steelers in 2013, he didn’t have great speed or tackle-breaking ability, but he was a patient runner who waited for his running lane to open up. Bell became a workhorse in Pittsburgh’s backfield and led the league in touches with 406 in 2017.

Additionally, he was a fantastic receiver out of the backfield and caught 312 passes in Pittsburgh. From a skill standpoint, Bell, who rushed for 5,336 yards and recorded an additional 2,660 yards as a receiver in a Steelers uniform, was exceptional.

4 Willie Parker

Parker’s blazing speed gave defenses fits

Brett Hansbauer-USA TODAY Sports

Willie Parker may have been the fastest player in Steelers history. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash before joining the league, which is why it was surprising that he went undrafted in 2004, and his on-field explosiveness seemed to match his athletic testing.

With Bettis on his way out, Parker became the lead back during Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl-winning 2005 season and ran for 1,202 yards and four touchdowns.

He made the Pro Bowl in 2006 and 2007, rushing for more than 1,300 yards each season, before leading a Super Bowl-winning team in rushing again in 2008. Unfortunately, Parker’s prime was too short to warrant any serious Hall of Fame consideration. Two Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl Victories weren’t enough to elevate Parker to anything more than just a very good back.

As far as Steelers running backs go, however, three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and leading multiple Super Bowl-winning teams in rushing puts him in the top five with room to spare. Parker, who ranks third among all Pittsburgh running backs with 5,378 rushing yards, remains a fan favorite from the mid-2000s and was a big part of the Steelers’ last two Super Bowl rings.

5 John Henry Johnson

Johnson quietly put together a Hall of Fame career

David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Determining who deserved the fifth spot on this list was challenging. Many Steelers fans prefer Rocky Bleier, the Vietnam War veteran who overcame devastating injuries to return to action.

But while Bleier was a contributor during the 1970s Steelers’ dynasty, he never made a Pro Bowl and only topped 1,000 yards once. Instead, the honor goes to John Henry Johnson, who spent 13 seasons in the league, six of which were in Pittsburgh.

Johnson joined the Steelers well before it was cool. In the early 1960s, the Steelers were an unremarkable franchise that had yet to accomplish anything of significance. Johnson, on the other hand, was a respected player who had previously won a championship with the Detroit Lions and made a Pro Bowl.

With Pittsburgh, he would take his career to new heights, making three consecutive Pro Bowls from 1962 to 1964, and ran for 4,381 yards in his six years with the franchise. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987 and still ranks fifth in Steelers history in rushing yards.

If Johnson played his entire career in Pittsburgh, he could have a claim to a top-three spot, but with some of his best work coming for other franchises, he lands at No. 5.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.