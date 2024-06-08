Highlights LeBron James is considered one of the NBA's greatest players, boasting an impressive career average and multiple accolades.

Bill Russell revolutionized defense and rebounding, setting NBA records for blocking shots and rebounding.

Michael Jordan's legacy includes leading the Bulls to six championships, earning numerous MVP awards and setting multiple records.

Being the first pick in the NBA Draft comes with a lot of responsibility, but what if I told you that not every all-time great went first in their draft?

The man who many consider the greatest player of all time wasn't even the first name called on his draft night.

Let's take a look at the greatest player at each first-round draft pick in NBA history.

1 LeBron James

James was picked first overall in 2003

LeBron James has a case for being the GOAT.

The 20-time All-Star and 19-time All-NBA forward has won four championships, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs and is the only player to ever surpass 40,000 points.

The Akron, Ohio native started his career with his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers, helping them go as far as the Finals before departing for the Miami Heat to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in 2010.

The move left the city of Cleveland heartbroken, with many fans burning his jersey and booing him relentlessly when he came back as an opponent.

James led the Heat to the Finals in each of his four seasons with the franchise, coming away victorious twice.

LeBron James - NBA Career Stats PTS 27.1 REB 7.5 AST 7.4 STL 1.5 FG% 50.6

After a successful run in South Beach, King James returned home to Cleveland, as he led the franchise to their first and most improbable championship victory.

James rallied the Cavs back from 3-1 against the all-time best 73-9 Golden State Warriors, becoming the first team to come back from a 3-1 deficit in NBA Finals history.

James's defining moment came when he blocked Andre Iguodala's layup on the fastbreak during Game 7, keeping the score tied at 89 with less than two minutes in regulation.

After four seasons back in The Land, James moved on to Hollywood to suit up for the iconic purple and gold.

During his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, James missed out on the playoffs for the first time in 14 years, effectively ending his Finals appearances streak at eight.

The Lakers acquired Anthony Davis after James's first season in LA, who helped them win a championship during the 2020 bubble.

The soon-to-be 40-year-old is still averaging numbers right on par with his career averages.

Honorable mentions: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal.

2 Bill Russell

Russell was one of the NBA's first stars

Bill Russell revolutionized defensive concepts, as his blocked shots would often serve as outlet passes.

The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA center won 11 championships and five MVPs.

Blocked shots weren't recorded as a stat during his playing days, but if they were, Russell would almost certainly rank among the best in that category.

However, Russell made an indelible impact on the glass, owning three of the four highest single-game rebounding efforts in NBA history. The most he's ever grabbed in a game was 51.

The Oakland, California native provided his revolutionary defense to some high-powered Boston Celtics teams, primarily focusing his energies on that side of the ball since his offensive skillset wasn't necessarily needed.

The former San Francisco Don is also the first player to win three consecutive MVP awards, something only Larry Bird and Wilt Chamberlain have accomplished.

Russell was a player-coach for the Celtics from 1966-1969, helping them win two championships.

Russell is the only player in the NBA to have his jersey number (#6) retired league-wide, with the NBA crediting his success on the court and his civil rights activism.

Honorable mentions: Kevin Durant, Jerry West, and Jason Kidd.

3 Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the best player in NBA history

It's hard to believe that Michael Jordan, who many consider the greatest player of all time, didn't go first in his own draft.

The 14-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA guard led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in as many attempts, winning Finals MVP in each.

The former North Carolina Tar Heel also won five MVPs, 10 scoring titles, and a Defensive Player of the Year award, speaking to his exceptional ability to score the ball while locking down the perimeter on defense.

MJ is fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list and fourth on the all-time steals list, as he's the only guard to register 200 steals and 100 blocks in a single season.

The Wilmington, North Carolina native averaged 33.4 points per game in the playoffs, which is the most in NBA history. That includes his average of 41 points per game in the 1993 NBA Finals, which is also the most any player has ever averaged in a Finals series.

Jordan led the Bulls to a 72-10 record during the 1995-1996 season, which was the best record in NBA history until 2016. However, the Bulls actually finished the job that season by winning a championship.

Jordan was known to be a cultural icon during his day, ushering in a popular "Air Jordan" sneaker created by Nike, which is still worn to this day.

Jordan retired in 1993 after winning his first three championships, as he went on to try his hand at becoming a professional baseball player.

However, Jordan did not find nearly the same success in the Chicago White Sox farm system as a Birmingham Baron, so he made his return to the hardwood in 1995 with the famous two-letter press release stating "I'm back."

Jordan had his second three-peat occur from 1996-1998 before a second retirement, which all but cemented his status as the GOAT.

4 Chris Paul

"The Point God" has had much success despite not winning a ring

Chris Paul has made a living being a pick-and-roll maestro with his excellent playmaking skills.

The 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA guard was also a tenacious defender, leading the league in steals six times and earning nine All-Defensive Team nods.

The Wake Forest product transformed the New Orleans Hornets into a contender during the late 2000s, finishing second in MVP voting in 2008.

The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native was initially supposed to team up with Kobe Bryant, but the late NBA commissioner David Stern vetoed a trade that would've sent him to the Lakers.

Instead, he teamed up with the other Hollywood team, ushering in the Lob City era, one of the most exciting eras in Los Angeles Clippers history. Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan received some of the most beautiful alley-oop slams.

After a successful run with the Clippers, Paul moved on to the Houston Rockets, where he teamed up with James Harden to form a deadly backcourt duo.

In his first season in H-Town, Paul helped the Rockets get all the way to the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Warriors in seven games. The Rockets had a 3-2 series lead, but Paul injured his hamstring, which made him unavailable for the last two games of the series. The Warriors ended up coming back to win that series.

Paul was also a part of the Phoenix Suns team that got to the Finals in 2021, helping them get there in his first season with the franchise.

CP3 currently has the third-most assists and steals in NBA history.

Honorable mention: Dikembe Mutombo

5 Kevin Garnett

Garnett is one of the most dominant power forwards

Kevin Garnett is one of the fiercest competitors the NBA has ever seen, spending time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets.

The 15-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA forward had an automatic mid-range jump shot and the ability to protect the rim and guard multiple positions on the perimeter.

The one-time MVP also has a championship and Defensive Player of the Year award.

Garnett helped the Timberwolves get all the way to the Western Conference Finals in 2004, which stands as their most successful season in franchise history.

However, the Timberwolves failed to keep a sustainable winning culture around Garnett, so they eventually shipped him off to Boston to team up with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to form one of the deadliest Big 3s of all time.

Garnett's impact in Beantown was immediate, as he helped them win the Finals in just his first season with the franchise.

Honorable mentions: Vince Carter, Scottie Pippen and Charles Barkley.

6 Larry Bird

Bird was the NBA's first great shooter

Larry Bird was a crafty scorer who had range that extended beyond the arc and was a terrific passer, rebounder, and defender.

Larry Legend led the Celtics to three championships, winning Finals MVP twice.

The 12-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA forward also won three MVP awards. He won those three MVP awards consecutively, as he is one of three players to ever win three MVP awards in a row.

The Hick from French Lick got it done on the court, but let's not forget that he was a legendary trash-talker and consistently outhustled his opponents on a nightly basis. Diving into tables was far from a foreign concept for the man who hails from Indiana.

Bird formed one of the most iconic rivalries of all time with Magic Johnson, as both faced off in the Finals several times. Off the court, though, they were good friends.

Bird may not have been seen as the most athletic player whenever he took the hardwood, but that did not limit his impact on the game. Just ask the great Michael Jordan, as he chimed in on an episode of Icons Club Podcast.

"I get so many questions about Larry Bird, 'Was he really that good?' I say, 'Yeah, he was really that goo. When you see a player like Luka or Dirk, they're great players, but they're not Larry Bird, by no means. You have to have a great appreciation and play against a guy who athletically every single night was at a disadvantage, but yet, mentally and the way his work ethic was, he was way above the game, way above everybody else."

Honorable mention: Adrian Dantley

7 Stephen Curry

Curry is undisputedly the best three-point shooter ever

Stephen Curry is the first player to ever make at least 3,000 3-pointers in his career and 400 in a season. There's a reasonable chance he could surpass 4,000 when his career is all said and done.

The two-time MVP is the only player to win unanimous MVP honors, leading the Golden State Warriors to an all-time best record of 73-9 during the 2015-2016 season.

The 10-time All-Star and nine-time All-NBA guard has won four championships, winning Finals MVP once.

Curry's 3-point shooting prowess was so impressive that it stretched opposing defenses to the halfcourt line. What is considered a bad shot for most players is considered a makeable shot for the Davidson product.

Former teammate Andre Iguodala has an answer on what makes the Charlotte, North Carolina native so special on an episode of the Aarthi and Sriram Podcast.

“I have an answer why Steph is good at anything, hand-eye coordination. I’ve never said this, and I don’t know if – I don’t know, it’s a compliment. Steph is somewhere on that spectrum. Where he’s like this weird human being. Where he sits above us all with his skill set. Every sport I’ve seen him play, he’s good at. And he loves golf, so you know how it goes when you have a passion and you’re good at something, good things are gonna happen. So that’s why he’s so good.”

Curry's ability to get a shot off in a nanosecond, whether it be off the dribble or catch, truly speaks to his hand-eye coordination, as Iguodala mentioned. The ball-movement-heavy offense the Warriors run also unlocks the best version of Curry.

Honorable mention: John Havlicek

8 Robert Parish

Parish was the ideal running mate for Larry Bird

Robert Parish started his career with the Warriors but later moved on to the Celtics, where he won three championships. Parish teamed up with Larry Bird and Kevin McHale to create one of the most exciting eras in Celtics history.

The nine-time All-Star center has also been named to two All-NBA teams.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native was known to have a jumper that arched really high, which helped him become a deadly mid-range shooter.

After his time in Boston, Parish moved on to Chicago, where he was a part of one of the championship-winning Bulls teams with Michael Jordan.

Former teammate Bill Walton sang nothing but praises for Parish in an interview with ESPN.

"There was no showmanship to Robert's game. There was the rebounding. There was the defense. There was the scoring. There was the setting of screens. There was the way he ran the floor. How many centers in today's NBA do any of that?"

Honorable mentions: Jack Sikma and Sam Jones.

9 Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk remains the greatest Maverick in franchise history

Dirk Nowitzki had the most unguardable turnaround fadeaway jumper ever.

The 14-time All-Star and 12-time All-NBA forward led the Dallas Mavericks to a championship in 2011, winning Finals MVP.

The one-time MVP currently has the sixth-most points in NBA history. Nowitzki won his MVP in 2007, a season in which he led the Mavs to an NBA-best 67-15 record.

Former teammate Steve Nash put it perfectly just how Nowitzki was able to dominate the game despite not possessing the same athleticism as some of his peers, he said in the book and documentary series "Basketball: A Love Story."

“Dirk is one of the most unique players ever. He was never explosive, but he had great feet. He was agile for his size. With his skill level and his ability to shoot, he got guys too close to him, so he could get around them. He was able to use his height and mobility and skill to create space, and to realize that, ‘If I just step back and lean on one leg, I’m too big for anyone to recover.’”

Honorable mentions: Tracy McGrady, Amar'e Stoudemire, and Shawn Marion.

10 Paul Pierce

Pierce was a fixture of the NBA in the 2000s

Paul Pierce was a terrific scorer off the dribble and often used his frame and footwork to score in the post.

The 10-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA forward led the Celtics to a championship alongside Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen in 2008, winning Finals MVP.

Pierce averaged 21.8 points and 6.3 assists per game during that Finals series.

For all of the legends that have put on a Celtics uniform, the Los Angeles, California native has the second-most points in the history of the franchise.

Pierce was given "The Truth" nickname by Shaquille O'Neal on March 13, 2001 after he dropped 42 points on the Lakers.

Many believed that Pierce should've been a Celtic for his entire career, but then GM Danny Ainge thought otherwise, shipping him and Garnett off to the Brooklyn Nets to recuperate some draft capital, which later turned into Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Despite a less-than-desirable ending to his time in Beantown, Pierce is still in the hearts of every Celtics fan.

Pierce was in a star-studded draft, with Vince Carter and Dirk Nowitzki going ahead of him. However, in a re-draft, he'd likely go third, as Michael Olowokandi, Mike Bibby, Antawn Jamison, Robert "Tractor" Traylor, Jason Williams, and Larry Hughes all went ahead of him.

Honorable mentions: Paul George and Joe Johnson.

11 Reggie Miller

Miller held the NBA three-point record until Curry broke it

Reggie Miller held the all-time 3-point record for nearly 13 years.

The five-time All-Star was also named to three All-NBA teams while helping make the Indiana Pacers a competitive team.

The UCLA product's most memorable moment came against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, as he scored eight points in nine seconds to help lead the Pacers to a 107-105 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 1995.

Miller was also a ruthless trash-talker, which led to several heated exchanges between his opponents and opposing fans. Miller infamously exchanged barbs with renowned film director and passionate Knicks fan Spike Lee, hitting him with the choke sign after scoring 25 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter to lead his team to a 93-86 win in Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals.

Honorable mentions: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Klay Thompson.

12 Julius Erving

"Dr. J" was a high-flying superstar

Julius Erving threw down some of the most beautiful and powerful dunks imaginable.

The 11-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA forward won an MVP and a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before his NBA career began, Dr. J starred for the New York Nets in the ABA, where he won three MVP awards and two championships.

The Long Island native was known to have tremendous control whenever he was airborne, with was reminiscent of Michael Jordan before Jordan ever stepped onto an NBA floor.

"When I get a chance to power jump off both legs, I can lean, twist, change directions and decide whether to dunk the ball or pass it to an open man. In other words, I may be committed to the air, but I still have some control over it." -Erving

Erving was also known to be a solid defender.

The Sixers won 12 of their 13 playoff games in 1983, as Erving helped them clinch the championship by scoring seven straight points in under two minutes left in Game 4, sweeping away the defending champion Lakers.

13 Kobe Bryant

Bryant was selected by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded

Kobe Bryant utilized his excellent footwork, athleticism, and shot-creation skills to score points in bunches.

The one-time MVP led the Los Angeles Lakers to five championships, winning Finals MVP twice.

The 18-time All-Star and 15-time All-NBA guard has also been named to 12 All-Defensive teams.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native could have been drafted as high as eight in 1996, as the New Jersey Nets had strong interest in him.

However, Bryant did not want to play for the Nets despite being from the area. As determined as then Nets coach John Calipari was to draft him, he ended up backing away.

Instead, Bryant became arguably the greatest Laker in franchise history, and that is no small feat considering the plethora of legends that have put on the iconic purple and gold before his time.

The Lakers dominated in the early 2000s with Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal forming one of, if not the deadliest duos of all time.

Following O'Neal's departure, the Lakers struggled to surround Bryant with enough talent to get them deep into the playoffs, but The Black Mamba still managed to get them there, averaging 35.4 points per game during the 2005-2006 season after missing out on postseason play the year prior.

Bryant went off for 81 points that season in a game against the Toronto Raptors, which is still the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history, with Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point effort the highest.

But once they brought in Pau Gasol, the Lakers were back in business, winning two championships in three Finals appearances.

Bryant was revered for his relentless work ethic, which was eventually known to be the Mamba Mentality, which Bryant himself said means to be the best version of himself.

"The mindset isn't about seeking a result -- it's more about the process of getting to that result. It's about the journey and the approach. It's a way of life. I do think that it's important, in all endeavors, to have that mentality."

14 Clyde Drexler

Drexler rivaled Dr. J as the league's best dunker

Clyde Drexler was known to be a phenomenal dunker during his career, as his explosive first step and glides to the rim helped him earn the nickname Clyde the Glide.

The 10-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA guard helped take the Portland Trail Blazers in 1990 and 1992.

Drexler later moved on to the Houston Rockets, where he won a championship with his hometown team.

If basketball didn't end up working out for the University of Houston product, he envisioned himself doing something completely different, he told Bleacher Report.

"My goal was to be good enough so I could get a college scholarship and a great education. I wanted to be an investment banker, and I didn't want my mom to have to pay for that, and I wanted to do it myself. Basketball was my way of trying to get a college scholarship. So, I played because I loved it. If I hadn't played basketball, I would have been in academia and tried to get an academic scholarship."

The Rockets, Bulls, and Knicks all had a chance to grab Drexler on draft night. The Rockets had the first and third pick in that draft.

The Rockets ended up with Hakeem Olajuwon and the Bulls ended up with Jordan the next year.

If the Rockets went with the local product, Olajuwon and Drexler could've been a dominant duo through the thick of their primes rather than later in their careers. It's hard not to imagine how many more rings this duo could've gotten.

Honorable mentions: Peja Stojaković and Tim Hardaway.

15 Giannis Antetokounmpo

"The Greek Freak" has dominated the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a living as a bulldozer who relentlessly attacks the rim, coupled with his filthy Euro step.

The eight-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA forward led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021, winning Finals MVP.

The two-time MVP also won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

Antetokounmpo came into the league far from a sure thing. He was a raw, skinny kid who didn't have a great jump shot, but he was athletic and had the skills of a point guard.

He eventually put on a ton of muscle, which fit right into his nickname of The Greek Freak, which complemented his athleticism and explosiveness well and helped offset his limited shooting abilities.

Antetokounmpo is also known to be one of the most humble superstars the league has ever seen.

"I kind of try to focus on the moment, in the present. That’s humility. That’s being humble. That’s not setting no expectation. That’s going out there, enjoying the game, competing at a high level."

In a 2013 redraft, there's no doubt he's going first overall. While solid players, such as Victor Oladipo and CJ McCollum, were drafted ahead of him, Antetokounmpo blows them out of the water.

If the Cavs or the Sixers drafted him, he could've been teammates with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving or Joel Embiid. Those easily could've turned into dynasties.

Honorable mentions: Steve Nash and Kawhi Leonard.

16 John Stockton

Stockton is one of the league's greatest point guards

John Stockton has the most assists (15,806) and steals (3,265) in NBA history, as he missed just 22 games in his 19-year career.

The former Utah Jazz great was a 10-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA and five-time All-Defensive Team selection.

Stockton teamed up with Karl Malone to make the Jazz a perennial threat to win a championship, but they fell short to Michael Jordan and the Bulls in 1997 and 1998.

Through the highs and lows, Stockton had a way of keeping his composure, as former Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan described.

"If things didn't go right, it was interesting to watch. … He wasn't sitting around feeling sorry for himself. He got up and got ready to go again. I'm sure players that played against him hated to see him have a bad game before he played against them." -Sloan

Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Charles Barkley all went ahead of Stockton in the draft, as they should've, but Stockton should be selected after those three legends in a redraft.

17 Shawn Kemp

Kemp was a high-flier in Seattle

Shawn Kemp was known as a ferocious dunker with the Seattle SuperSonics.

The six-time All-Star was also named to three All-NBA teams.

Kemp was slightly undersized for his position, but he made up for his with his tremendous athleticism.

Former teammate Nate McMillan explained as such in an interview with Mat Issa of BasketballNews.

“When you thought you had something easy, he was erasing that stuff!" Nate McMillan

Kemp put up averages of 23.3 points on 55.1% shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game during the 1996 NBA Finals, which led to then-head coach George Karl calling him the best player on the floor in that series despite Michael Jordan being on the other side.

Kemp would likely have been a top-five pick in a redraft in 1989, as Tim Hardaway and Glen Rice are likely the only players some people would take over him.

Honorable mentions: Jrue Holiday and Jermaine O'Neal.

18 Joe Dumars

Dumars was at the center of the Bad Boys Pistons

Joe Dumars helped the Detroit Pistons win two championships, winning Finals MVP once.

Dumars took home the Finals MVP in 1989 after the Pistons swept the Lakers, as he averaged 27.3 points on 57.1% shooting and 6.0 assists per game.

The six-time All-Star was also named to three All-NBA and five All-Defensive teams.

Dumars' defensive prowess caught the attention of Michael Jordan, which is no small accomplishment.

"He thought well, and he was very smart about his defense. I think he approaches the game as trying to dissect his opponents and try to find weaknesses or try to force them to do things they didn't feel comfortable doing. He introduced certain tricks to make me expand on my talents as an offensive player, and that is why I consider him one of the best." -Jordan

Dumars was certainly a tremendous defender, but he was still able to get it done on the offensive side of the ball, averaging over 20 points per game several times while shooting the 3-pointer at a solid rate.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native won the NBA's first sportsmanship award, as his sportsmanship and leadership skills has helped him become the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations.

In a 1985 redraft, the McNeese State College product would've likely gone somewhere in the top five, as Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, and Karl Malone all went ahead of him in that draft.

19 Tiny Archibald

Archibald was a six-time All-Star

Nate "Tiny" Archibald is the only player to lead the league in scoring and assists in a single season, as he did it while averaging 34.0 points and 11.4 assists per game as a member of the Kansas City-Omaha Kings during the 1972-1973 season.

The six-time All-Star was named to five All-NBA teams and won a championship with the Celtics.

The New York City native was known for his shooting and driving abilities, as well as his pinpoint passes.

Archibald may have made history, but that was far from the thing on his mind, he told Celtic Nation.

“That was never by design, either,. t was something that just happened. I never went out on the court feeling as though I was going to make history that way – I just wanted to help the team win. I went out and played the game.”

Archibald also admits that winning a championship meant a lot more to him than that historical stat line.

“Leading the league in both categories in the same season was a very satisfying accomplishment, but not one that outranks winning the championship in ’81."

Archibald would likely go within the top 10 in a 1970 redraft, as Bob Lanier, Rudy Tomjanovich, Pete Maravich, Dave Cowens and Calvin Murphy all ended up being drafted over him.

Honorable mention: Zach Randolph

20 Larry Nance

Nance was the Cavaliers' best player until James came to town

Porter Binks-USA TODAY

Larry Nance was known for his dunks, as he was also named to three All-Star and three All-Defensive teams.

The Clemson product started out his career with the Suns, where he started to show his prowess on both sides of the floor. He also won the first Dunk Contest in NBA history as a member of the Suns.

In his third and final playoff run with the Suns, Nance helped them get as far as the Western Conference Finals before falling to the Lakers in six games.

Nance later moved on to the Cavs, as he helped make them a playoff threat during the 90s, but were simply outmatched by Michael Jordan and the Bulls. They went as far as the Eastern Conference Finals in 1992 but fell to Chicago in six games.