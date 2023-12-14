Highlights The Champions League group stage has now concluded, with 10 players standing out because of their Whoscored ratings.

The twists and turns in this year's Champions League keep on delivering, as we are set for some intriguing quarter-final and semi-final clashes. The round of 16 saw two teams progress following tense penalty shootouts, with many of this year's favourites making it through to the last eight.

The next round of fixtures sees the likes of Real Madrid take on defending Champions Manchester City, with Arsenal reuniting with old foes Bayern Munich, led by the free-scoring Harry Kane. As is always the case when reaching the latter stages of this competition, teams will be looking towards some of their key men to produce the goods and guide them deeper into the tournament.

As for who those players have been so far, GIVEMESPORT has used the statistics provided by the experts at Whoscored to determine which top talents have been the most impressive in the Champions League so far this season. The rankings will be based on their in-game statistics, as well as their average rating. These ten men will be the shining lights for their sides as they look to get their hands on the famous trophy.

Top 10 Highest Rated 23/24 Champions League Players Rank Player Club Average Rating 1. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 8.11 2. Julian Alvarez Manchester City 8.08 3. Phil Foden Manchester City 7.92 4. Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 7.90 5. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 7.79 6. Joao Cancelo Barcelona 7.79 7. Kylian Mbappe PSG 7.73 8. Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 7.85 9. Mikel Merino Real Sociedad 7.67 10. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 7.67

1 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Average Rating: 8.11

Not many eyebrows were raised when Los Blancos raided the Borussia Dortmund ranks for Jude Bellingham – and months down the line, he has put any who doubted him in their place. The Stourbridge-born prodigy has taken to life in the Spanish capital like a duck to water, all while stamping his authority on Europe’s top table.

In 534 minutes of Champions League football, the 20-year-old has plundered an impressive four goals and four assists. Real Madrid are tasked with knocking Manchester City off their perch in this season’s edition of Europe’s top tier competition. As the world eagerly anticipates these two heavyweights clashing in the next round, you can hedge your bets that Bellingham will do everything in his power to dump out the holders.

Jude Bellingham - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 6 Minutes 534 Goals 4 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

2 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Average Rating: 8.08

The Argentine, often overshadowed by teammate Erling Haaland, may have only racked up 245 minutes for Manchester City thus far in the tournament, but Julian Alvarez ensured to make his mark. He has done so by notching five goals and two assists – with his beauty against RB Leipzig in October undeniably the pick of the bunch.

Boasting an impressive 8.08 overall rating, Alvarez will be looking forward to playing his part under Pep Guardiola as the tournament wears on. The fact that the forward has made just two starts in the competition this season is mindblowing, but a testament to the incredible performances he has been able to produce in his limited time on the field.

Julian Alvarez - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 2 (3) Minutes 245 Goals 5 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

3 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Average Rating: 7.92

Stockport-born Phil Foden joins his teammate Alvarez in the top 3, with seven goal contributions (4G, 3A) attesting to his talent. It is often the likes of Haaland that grabs the headlines, though it is often the likes of Foden who are the overlooked driving force behind City’s profound success.

The diminutive playmaker added two goals and one assist to his tally in the round of 16 alone. This further emphasises how the academy product shines brightest when the spotlight is bigger. Arguably, it doesn't get as big as City's trip to the Bernabeu in the quarter-finals, where Foden will be desperate to leave his mark.

Phil Foden - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 5(1) Minutes 477 Goals 4 Assists 3 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

4 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Average Rating: 7.90

One third of a frightening attacking trio at the Emirates, Gabriel Martinelli has been the focal point of Arsenal's Champions League efforts this campaign. While his three goal contributions in four games may look tame in comparison to others on this list, it's in other statistics where he excels.

His 4.5 dribbles per game is tied for the most in the competition this season. He has also shown to be clinical, with his xG for the tournament standing at just 1.1. There is still more he will be keen to produce, but so far, Martinelli has shown his capabilities on Europe's biggest stage.

Gabriel Martinelli - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 4 Minutes 351 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

5 Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Average Rating: 7.79

The man who scored the winner in Los Blancos' last European triumph, Vinicius Jr has continued to show why he is one of the most exciting talents on the planet in the 2023/24 edition of the tournament.

The Brazilian may have taken a slight step back to let Bellingham lead the way, but he has not just fallen into a supporting role. The winger has stepped up alongside his English teammate, notching three goals and two assists in five appearances. Like Bellingham, he will be instrumental in Madrid's efforts to topple the unstoppable force that is Manchester City in April's quarter-finals.

Vinicius Jr - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 5 Minutes 444 Goals 3 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

6 João Cancelo (Barcelona)

Average Rating: 7.79

Finally, a defender! Much was made of João Cancelo’s Manchester City loan exit in the summer, especially as he spent the second stage of 2022/23 at Bayern Munich. Arguably one of the best defenders on the planet, his fall from grace under Pep Guardiola confused fans and pundits alike.

This season for the Blaugrana, particularly on the European stage, the former Juventus and Inter Milan full-back has taken his style of play up a notch, with him being as much of a threat going forward as he is from a defensive standpoint, boasting a highly impressive pass success rate of 89%. They will need him to be as good defensively as he is creatively in their quarter-final clash against PSG.

Joao Cancelo - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 7(1) Minutes 639 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

7 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Average Rating: 7.73

In what inevitably feels like his last hurrah in the Spanish capital, Kylian Mbappe is PSG's main hope should they finally become champions of Europe. It has been the ultimate goal ever since the club was taken over in 2011, but so far they have fallen at various different hurdles.

It seems likely that Mbappe will leave on a free at the expiration of his contract, but he is clearly giving one last push to depart on the perfect note. He is the joint top scorer in this top 10, with six goals in eight games. With perhaps a favourable draw against Barcelona in the quarters, Mbappe and co will be looking to stamp their authority in their quest to be the best.

Kylian Mbappe - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 8 Minutes 720 Goals 6 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0

8 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid)

Average Rating: 7.85

The beating heart of Atlético Madrid, Antoine Griezmann has shown once again just how talented he truly is. At 32 years of age, he is still the one that all passages of play are built around and one of the standout reasons as to why Diego Simeone’s side topped Group E, having not lost a game, with five goals added to his CV.

Versatile as they come, the Frenchman has given an injection of technical ability into the Spanish side in this season’s installment of the Champions League. He added a further goal to his tally as they overcame last year's runners-up Inter Milan on penalties, and with Borussia Dortmund next, Atleti's top scorer will fancy his chances of guiding his team into the last four.

Antoine Griezmann - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 8 Minutes 644 Goals 6 Assists 0 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 0

9 Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad)

Average Rating: 7.67

A surprise inclusion, perhaps, and the only inclusion that will play no part in the quarters. Though, if you have been keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad’s European venture thus far, it won’t be. Mikel Merino has been instrumental for Imanol Alguacil’s outfit in the Champions League in 2023/24 – one that saw them finish at the summit of Group D, ahead of Inter Milan, Benfica and RB Salzburg.

The Spanish midfield maestro has provided two goals and an assist, but there is much more than just goals to enjoy about Merino. An enforcer in Sociedad’s engine room, the 27-year-old won 6.43 aerial duels per game and featured in all but one match. He was so impressive that he made GIVEMESPORT’s Champions League Team of the Group Stage.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Real Sociedad rank second in amount of tackles (141) and ball recoveries (342) in the Champions League this season.

Mikel Merino - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 7 Minutes 630 Goals 2 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 2 Red Cards 0

10 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Average Rating: 7.67

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal’s golden boy. The Englishman has carried that moniker with him since emerging into the senior team, and he made sure to strut his stuff upon their return to the Champions League, spearheading his side to top Group B.

The Gunners have his tally of three goals and four assists (the joint second-highest number of goal contributions) to thank for their progression and will be relying on his array of tools as they head into the quarter-finals. Destined to be a future legend of the club, Arsenal fans will be looking towards the young man to help them overcome their toughest test yet against German champions Bayern Munich in the last eight.

Bukayo Saka - 2023/24 Champions League Statistics Games 7 Minutes 546 Goals 3 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 0 Red Cards 0