Highlights Vinicius Jr, Lionel Messi, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde and many other stars are set to compete at the Copa America in 2024.

Messi and Vinicius are both considered to be the two best players at the tournament and could be key to their nation's success.

Alphonso Davies of Canada is the only footballer inside the top 10 in this list not from South America.

As Europe's biggest teams go to battle at Euro 2024, some of the biggest names from the other side of the world are gearing up for this summer's Copa America. The best of North, Central and South America are set to go toe to toe in the 47th edition of the continent's greatest tournament and, as always, some of the biggest stars are set to take centre stage between June 20th - July 14th.

With this region of the world being one of the biggest pools of talent in the modern game, it is no surprise to see just how many superstars will appear at the competition. These names, though, are the best twenty fans can expect to see.

Top 20 Copa America 2024 Players Rank Player Country 1 Vinicius Jr Brazil 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 3 Alisson Brazil 4 Federico Valverde Uruguay 5 Lautaro Martinez Argentina 6 Rodrygo Brazil 7 Alphonso Davies Canada 8 Alexis Mac Allister Argentina 9 Emiliano Martinez Argentina 10 Julian Alvarez Argentina 11 Gabriel Magalhaes Brazil 12 Bruno Guimaraes Brazil 13 Luis Diaz Colombia 14 Endrick Brazil 15 Darwin Nunez Uruguay 16 Christian Pulisic United States 17 Ronald Araujo Uruguay 18 Leon Bailey Jamaica 19 Enzo Fernandez Argentina 20 Angel Di Maria Argentina

20-11

Both Angel Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez were pivotal to Argentina's squad in the 2022 World Cup, with the former notching a goal in the final itself. Although they're at different stages of their international careers, both men are among the top players that Lionel Scaloni will have at his disposal this summer.

Leon Bailey is the star man of the Reggae Boyz following a strong season at Aston Villa. Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo will play a leading role as part of Uruguay's backline. Christian Pulisic will also be looking to make it a tournament to remember, with this year's Copa America being held in his home country of the United States.

Darwin Nunez may be hit or miss at Liverpool, but when the Uruguayan gets firing, he can be difficult to stop. Meanwhile, teenage sensation Endrick is the talk of the town. The 17-year-old is among the most exciting prospects in world football today and could lead the line for Brazil this summer.

Luiz Diaz is expected to bring some flair to Colombia, whereas Bruno Guimaraes and Arsenal's Gabriel will look to offer a physical presence to Dorival Junior's squad. With the latter being one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, it shows just how much talent will be playing at the tournament.

10 Julian Alvarez

Argentina

Julian Alvarez was never meant to be any more than a rotational option at the 2022 World Cup, being used in a similar way to how he was utilised at Manchester City at the time. Following a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia, that all changed and the forward has never looked back.

Adding more balance to the Argentine line-up, Alvarez has made himself an integral part of the world champions' make-up. The 24-year-old has since been handed more regular starts at club level, which will only add to what he can bring to the national team this summer as they aim to defend their crown.

9 Emiliano Martinez

Argentina

What would Argentina do without the enigmatic Emiliano Martinez in goal? For many, the man between the sticks has been a position of concern for the three-time world champions. But the arrival of Aston Villa's main man finally gave La Albiceleste a top-class shot-stopper.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emiliano Martinez saved three penalties in the 2021 Copa America semi-final against Colombia.

With an immaculate record in penalty shootouts, the 31-year-old has not only proven that he is a man for the big occasions, but has become the type of figure who immediately strikes doubt into his opponents, which will always be an invaluable asset for any team.

8 Alexis Mac Allister

Argentina

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister completes a trifecta of Argentine stars to kick off the top ten of this list. The midfielder has become one of the most impactful names in the game for both club and country. With Scottish ancestors, Steve Clarke can only imagine what if the former Brighton man had chosen to represent the Tartans instead.

Mac Allister opted for Argentina, and the success he has had since making his international debut makes it hard to argue with his decision. Alongside Enzo Fernandez, there could still be another decade of dominance for this duo and plenty more international honours coming the way of the 25-year-old.

7 Alphonso Davies

Canada

The only name in the top half of the list to represent a team outside of South America, Alphonso Davies is arguably the most terrifying individual to come up against in a one-on-one scenario. Whether it be using his lightning pace to snuff out attacks, or breezing past opposition defenders further up the pitch, Davies has speed to rival the quickest in the game.

For some, running at such speed can hamper their ability to keep close control of the ball. As the Bayern Munich man has proved time and time again, this is not an issue he has to worry about. There is every chance that the 23-year-old can lead the Canadians to a respectable tournament finish.

6 Rodrygo

Brazil

Rodrygo's talents often go under the radar, but make no mistake about it, the Brazilian is one of the finest talents not just at the Copa America, but in world football today. Often hidden in the shadows of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, the electric forward has provided many crucial moments in his young career, such as the comeback that inspired Real Madrid to overturn Manchester City's lead in their 2022 Champions League quarter-final.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho had claimed that this current squad was the worst in history, before then stating that it was part of a publicity stunt. Regardless, to have labeled Rodrygo under that banner would have been royally unjustified, as the 23-year-old deserves his flowers.

5 Lautaro Martinez

Argentina

It was Lautaro Martinez who found himself making way for Alvarez when a change in system was required at the 2022 World Cup. For many, that blow would be enough to crush their confidence, but the Inter Milan captain has used that as motivation and gone from strength to strength.

Martinez steamrollered his challengers in the Serie A golden boot race, with his 24 strikes helping Milan regain the Scudetto. If the 26-year-old, who is about to enter the prime years of his career, can keep up this form, we could be looking at this year's Copa America top scorer.

4 Federico Valverde

Uruguay

The current Uruguay squad is lacking some big players from its past, such as Edinson Cavani. They do, however, retain the services of one undoubtedly world-class midfielder in Federico Valverde.

The Real Madrid maestro is often forced to play slightly out of position on the right flank for Carlo Ancelotti. This does not prevent him showcasing his quality, with his performances and triumphs in multiple competitions making it difficult to recognise that he is not a natural in that area of the pitch. Expect Valverde to be marshaling in the middle of the park this summer, exactly where he wants to be.

3 Alisson

Brazil

The story of Alisson's emergence as Brazil's number one follows a relatively similar story to Martinez's as Argentina's. For a period of time, the five-time world champions struggled to fill the shoes of legendary goalkeeper Dida. Since then, the Liverpool 'keeper has come into the fold and proven that he may even be better than the former Milan icon.

Already a winner of the competition back in 2019, another title will be high on the 31-year-old's list of priorities this summer. With Manchester City's Ederson out of the tournament due to injury, there will be pressure on Alisson to perform at his very best.

2 Lionel Messi

Argentina

In any other year, at any other point in his career, Lionel Messi would be the undisputed number one pick, no questions asked. Given that he is still the reigning Ballon d'Or holder and one of the best players in the world this year, an argument can be made that the little magician could still be top of the pile.

At the grand old age of 36 and playing his football out in the MLS, the former Barcelona man is no longer at the peak of his powers, even if he is still the best that his nation has to offer. Still capable of a moment of magic when the chips are down, Messi could still prove to be the difference maker as Argentina seek to make it back-to-back Copa Americas.

1 Vinicius Jr

Brazil

Some might say that Vinicius Jr is the best Brazilian player since Neymar. Others may contest it goes even further back. What can't be debated is the three league titles and two Champions Leagues the 23-year-old has already won in his career and how important he was to all of them.

The current favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in 2024 and become the first Brazilian to win the award since Kaka, should Vinicius take his club form into the tournament, there is every chance you can already write his name on the Player of the Tournament trophy and Brazil's name on the Copa America itself.