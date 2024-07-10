Highlights There are a host of world class players all still plying their trade over the age of 35.

In a game dominated by younger talents and teenage superstars, there are a host of world class footballers proving the old saying that age is just a number. From Lionel Messi winning the World Cup at 35 years old with Argentina in 2022 to Luka Modric pulling the strings for Real Madrid and winning the Champions League in 2024 at 38, some players haven't shown any signs of slowing down in their careers.

Read on, as GIVEMESPORT charts the best players in world football who are still plugging away at 35 years of age or older, in football's upper reaches.

12 Robert Lewandowski

Current Club & Age: FC Barcelona, 35

His country's top goal-scorer, as well as its top appearance maker, Robert Lewandowski is easily one of the most distinguishable forwards of the last decade. He turned 35 in August 2023 and is yet to add any silverware in his twilight years. However, he has won plenty of trophies, including a slew of titles in Germany, and scored more than enough goals up to this point.

'Lewangoalski' is best described as an efficient out-and-out striker with a supreme knack for output and efficiency, as much as height, strength, balance, pace, intelligent movement and proficiency with both feet. While the 35 or over categorical nature of this article is still quite new to the Polish forward honours-wise, he is undoubtedly still present at the elite level. He just competed at Euro 2024, and also looks to continue at Barcelona after a mixed 2023-24 season saw them finish 10 points behind Champions Real Madrid.

Lewandowski still has all the tools to add to his distinguished career. As said, for Poland's records, he is superlative - with 83 goals in 152 games. His career tally, is simply jaw-dropping, with 568 goals in 771 appearances.

Robert Lewndowski's Statistics After 35 Clubs FC Barcelona Current Club FC Barcelona Total Honours 29 Honours After 35 None

11 Thiago Silva

Current Club & Age: Fluminense, 39

Thiago Silva enters this list as one of his generation's finest centre-backs. With a plethora of top-level teams on his CV including AC Milan, Chelsea, and most prominently PSG, Silva has been recognized as a complete defender by both peers and critics. The former Brazil international capped 113 times, utilised great leadership, speed and strength, as well as excellent tactical intelligence, discipline and positional sense.

In his career, Silva won the majority of his filled-to-the-brim trophy cabinet, in Paris. Well, everything but the Champions League it seems. He won seven Ligue 1 titles, five Coupe de France trophies, six Coupe de la Ligues, and five Trophee des Champions. He left PSG in the 2019-20 season, yet wasn't finished in his quest to be the best. With Chelsea, he of course won the Champions League, dispelling past Parisian nightmares. It was likely the most memorable trophy after the age of 35, yet he added to it with the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. After his West London stint came to an end, Silva returned to his homeland and currently plays for Fluminense.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: Thiago Silva's great career nearly ended before it began. After a move to Dynamo Moscow in 2005, Silva contracted tuberculosis and was hospitalised for six months. Doctors have said, if he had gone to hospital two weeks later, he would've likely died. During his recovery, Silva decided to retire from football but was persuaded to reconsider by his mother.

Thiago Silva's Statistics After 35 Clubs PSG, Chelsea, Fluminense Current Club Fluminense Total Honours 33 Honours after 35 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, Ligue 1, Coupe de la Ligue

10 Sergio Busquets

Current Club & Age: Inter Miami, 35

Sergio Busquets was perched around the peak of midfield dialogue for 14 years as part of a near-fabled Barcelona team from his breakthrough in 2009-10, where he sat alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta. While one of those is now a manager, and the other is off in Emirati obscurity, Busquets is the last man standing.

Known for his tempo-dictating midfield routine, as well as simply ghosting around the centre of the park with an imperious calm, Busquets notched over 700 appearances with the Blaugrana - winning 32 trophies along the way. These included nine league titles, seven Copa del Reys and three Champions League triumphs.

Also playing out a superb international career with a World Cup and Euro victory back-to-back in 2010 and '12, Busquets rubber-stamped his name among the best midfielders in football history. Currently, Busquets is in the retirement-embrace of the MLS with Inter Miami, and familiar faces Alba, Suarez, and of course, Messi. His last honour arrived with the pink-kitted team's clinching of the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Sergio Busquets' Statistics After 35 Notable Clubs Inter Miami Current Club Inter Miami Total Honours 35 Honours After 35 Leagues Cup

9 Luis Suarez

Current Club & Age: Inter Miami, 37

Often controversial, often goal-scoring - Luis Suarez is an undeniable forward. With a goal-getting record so inevitable, "El Pistolero" is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of all time and, of course, he is still going strong. Another member of that Inter Miami group of former Barca players, Suarez cut his teeth in the Netherlands before moving to Liverpool.

Adept in seemingly any attacking role, the Uruguayan has never been one to shy away from the bright lights, amassing over 500 career goals for club and country. For Uruguay, he is the top scorer with 68 goals in 148 games. Suarez is still a prolific scorer, and notably holds the rare distinction of being the leading scorer in three top-flight European leagues, a feat only matched by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Looking to add to a 24-strong trophy haul of honours in Uruguay, the Netherlands, England, Spain, and Brazil - Suarez is, of course, carrying out his scoring duties with Messi's Inter Miami. Here, he already has 12 league goals in 16 games, and while the current MLS season is underway, it speaks to the longevity of Suarez, that he is still featuring for Uruguay at this year's Copa America.

Luis Suarez's Statistics After 35 Notable Clubs Nacional, Gremio, Inter Miami Current Club Inter Miami Total Honours 24 Honours after 35 Campeonato Gaucho, Recopa Gaucha

8 Olivier Giroud

Club & Ages: LA Galaxy, 37

World Cup-winning Olivier Giroud is another that tops his country's scoring charts. Currently featuring with France at Euro 2024, the man with an imperious 57 goals in 136 games is more an accessory at this tournament - and as he prepares for a move to LA Galaxy, it looks like he's finally winding down his career.

That said, Giroud has consistently played at a high level since his lower-league exploits earned him a career-boosting move to Montpellier and an unexpected Ligue 1 title in 2011-12. After this, Giroud went on a scoring trail with Arsenal, Chelsea, and AC Milan. On joining Arsenal and winning several FA Cups, Giroud helped end a nine-year trophy drought in North London before leaving for the West and winning another FA Cup with Chelsea, as well as the Champions and Europa Leagues. As said, he looks ahead to the MLS retirement home, yet has proven immense longevity and skill - capturing his last trophy in Milan's Scudetto victory in 2021-22 as he just turned 35.

Olivier Giroud's Statistics After 35 Notable Clubs Chelsea, AC Milan, LA Galaxy Current Club LA Galaxy Total Honours 13 Honours After 35 Serie A

7 Mats Hummels

Club & Age: Free Agent, 35

Admittedly in the twilight years of a career that has flip-flopped between the colours of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels reminded everyone in his latest term of football, that he has indeed still got it. A hard-tackling, physical, yet elegant defensive controller with the ability to curate attacks with fine passing out from the back, Hummels has been hugely successful, debatably more so too, if he hadn't struggled with injuries.

This season's Champions League final appearance, as well as his place in Germany's quarter-final reaching Euro 2024 team have demonstrated his current ability, and it looks to add a fine finish at the elite level and a career that has seen 14 major honours. These include five Bundesligas and a World Cup winner's medal. Despite his lack of recent titles, and given his inclusion in huge games recently, Hummels is an excellent example of the modern professional.

Mats Hummels' Statistics After 35 Clubs Borussia Dortmund Current Club Free Agent Total Honours 14 Honours After 35 None

6 Cristiano Ronaldo

Current Club & Age: Al-Nassr, 39

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time, and has seared his legacy of immense physical and mental discipline, pace, power and goal-scoring technique onto the minds of the masses. In his esteemed career, the man from Madeira has notched an incredible 33 trophies, including seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League. Additionally, his five Ballon d'Ors can't be forgotten.

While an uninspiring Selecao crashed out of the Euros in the knockout stages under Roberto Martinez, a generation of Portuguese talent has had to cater to the great one's need to shoot from almost any free-kick position, miss key chances, and cry after missing a spot-kick - as the team's leader at 39? Perhaps not. Still, his stats don't lie.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 1013 club appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo has 759 goals and 238 assists. This tally looks to rise ever-steadily, with immense physical longevity. It was said after a 2023 medical, that Ronaldo has the body of someone 13-years his junior.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Statistics After 35 Clubs Juventus, Manchester United, Al-Nassr Current Club Al-Nassr Total Honours 33 Honours After 35 Serie A, Coppa Italia, Arab Club Champions Cup

5 Lionel Messi

Current Club & Age: Inter Miami, 37

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi is still going strong at the age of 37. Messi is still hugely influential for money-spinner Inter Miami, attracting Busquets, Jordi Alba and Suarez and performances in recent years for Argentina have demonstrated that he's just as important as ever for the national side.

While not scoring as much as before, he operates from a deeper position these days, building up and dictating the play. Viewed by many as the best player to have played the game, Messi will continue to be a key man for Argentina this summer and is still rated as the best current Argentinian player, despite his recent Panenka penalty striking the bar in Copa America's quarter-final against Ecuador.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has won a record 43 trophies in his career. Until 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 34 trophies.

Lionel Messi's Statistics After 35 Clubs PSG, Inter Miami Current Club Inter Miami Total Honours 43 Honours After 35 Ligue 1, World Cup, Trophee des Champions

4 Manuel Neuer

Current Club & Age: Bayern Munich, 38

Regarded as one of the greatest and most influential goalkeepers in the history of the sport, Manuel Neuer has been a modern pioneer of the "sweeper-keeper" role. Adept with his feet, and head flying out of the area, as well as showing amazing, gravity-defying reflexes - he was named the best goalkeeper of the decade from 2011 to 2020 by IFFHS.

After formative beginnings with Schalke that earned him the starting spot in Germany's goal for the 2010 World Cup, Neuer joined Bayern. Since then, for both entities, Neuer has pretty much been irreplaceable since and still shows fine form at the age of 38.

A World Cup winner in 2014, imperious form has transferred more so to his club, where in total, he has achieved 28 trophies in Munich. This, with his two trophies at Schalke, and of course a World Cup, means Neuer is one of the most infamous keepers in football history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neuer has set numerous records in the Bundesliga. He has the most clean sheets recorded in the competition, with 224. He also holds the most clean sheets in a single season, with 21 in the 2015–16 campaign.

Manuel Neuer's Stats After 35 Notable Clubs Bayern Munich Current Club Bayern Munich Total Honours 31 Honours After 35 Bundesliga (x3), DFL-Supercup (x2)

3 Pepe

Current Club & Age: FC Porto, 41

The oldest player to appear at the European Championships, 41-year-old Pepe demonstrated his timeless defensive qualities as part of few bright spots in a bleak Portuguese tournament outing. Domestically, Pepe enjoyed a fantastic career at Real Madrid, picking up three La Liga titles, three UEFA Champions League titles, two FIFA Club World Cup titles, and two Copa del Rey titles in 330 club games.

After this, and via Besiktas, he decided to move back to where his true breakthrough began over 20 years ago, back when he emigrated from Brazil to Portugal. Pepe earned 141 caps for the Selecao since his debut in 2007 and played at four FIFA World Cups, five UEFA European Championships, and was part of the team that won Euro 2016, being named player of the match in the final.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pepe showed his considerable ability at Euro 2024. In the defeat to France, he attempted 138 passes in the game, the highest total for a player in the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

Pepe's Statistics After 35 Clubs Porto & Besiktas Current Club Free Agent Total Honours 32 Honours After 35 Primeira Liga (x2), Taca de Portugal (x4), Taca da Liga, Supertaca Candido de Oliveira (x2), UEFA Nations League

1 Luka Modric

Current Club & Age: Free Agent, 38

Masterful midfield maestro and often transitional string-puller in so many great squads, Luka Modric still operates at an excellent level for the age of 38. Inroads with Dynamo Zagreb merited a move to the Premier League for young Luka in 2008 and, since that Spurs signing, he developed into one of the best in the world, going on to become an icon of Real Madrid and his national team, of which he captains.

Although Croatia weren't the most cohesive at this latest Euro tournament, Modric showed glimpses of why and how his nation succeeded to a World Cup final as he anchored the 'second golden generation', and why he has been named Croatian Footballer of the Year a record twelve times between 2007 and 2023.

In his career, Modric won the majority of his 32 trophies with Real Madrid. While he departed at the end of the 2023-24 season, his latest successes were the La Liga and Champions League titles of that season. Where he goes next is yet to be determined, but he has shown immense skill and longevity as one of the game's best midfielders.

Luka Modric's Statistics After 35 Clubs Real Madrid Current Club Free Agent Total Career Honours 32 Honours After 35 La Liga (x2), Copa del Rey, Supercopa de Espana (x2), UEFA Champions League (x2), UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup