Highlights Euro 2024 features top players like Mbappe, De Bruyne and Griezmann primed for a standout performance.

Rising stars like Bellingham and Saka showcase their talent alongside seasoned veterans like Kroos and Ronaldo.

Key players to watch include Bruno Fernandes, Foden, Kane, and Rodri, who are expected to play a crucial role for their teams.

The European Championships are finally upon us and the tournament promises to be a special one. There are some very impressive teams made up of some very talented players involved and there are several nations that stand a very realistic chance of getting their hands on the trophy.

Some of the best players on the planet will be competing at Euro 2024, and this year's tournament will be one of the most stacked of all time. To celebrate the beginning of the competition, here are the 20 best players who will take to the field at one point or another throughout the European Championships.

20 best players at Euro 2024 Player Country 1. Kylian Mbappe France 2. Jude Bellingham England 3. Rodri Spain 4. Harry Kane England 5. Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 6. Phil Foden England 7. Bruno Fernandes Portugal 8. Antonio Rudiger Germany 9. William Saliba France 10. Bukayo Saka England 11. Virgil van Dijk Netherlands 12. Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 13. Declan Rice England 14. Mike Maignan France 15. Florian Wirtz Germany 16. Antoine Griezmann France 17. Joshua Kimmich Germany 18. Toni Kroos Germany 19. Eduardo Camavinga France 20. Pedri Spain

11 20-11

Stars like Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo feature

While they don't quite break into the top 10 best players at Euro 2024, the talent from 11 to 20 is still pretty incredible. Youngsters like Pedri, Eduardo Camavinga and Florian Wirtz are primed and ready for a big breakout tournament on the biggest stage possible. Veterans like Toni Kroos and Cristiano Ronaldo are preparing for what will likely be their final European Championships, so they'll want to go out with a bang.

Antoine Griezmann has always performed for France and his return to form at club level sees him earn a spot in the top 20, alongside his international teammate Mike Maignan who is the only goalkeeper in the top 20 players. Virgil van Dijk, Declan Rice and Joshua Kimmich have all excelled in international football in the past, and solid club campaigns this season also see all three make it into the top 20.

On any other day, any of these stars would deserve a spot in the top 10 best players in a tournament, and it's just a testament to how impressive the pool of players taking part at Euro 2024 is that they don't quite make it.

10 Bukayo Saka

England

After an incredible campaign with Arsenal, Bukayo Saka has put himself in prime position for an incredible Euro 2024 showing. The winger has experienced disappointment with England in the past, but will leave that firmly in the past as he shows out on the pitch for the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate's side have a bundle of very impressive attacking talent, but there's no doubt at all that Saka belongs in the starting lineup which is a testament to how good he is. If England are to stand any chance of succeeding this summer, this man will be key to their fortunes.

9 William Saliba

France

You wouldn't know it judging Didier Deschamps on team selections and plans for the France national team, but William Saliba has been one of the best centre-backs, if not the best, in the Premier League throughout the 2023/24 season. The star has emerged as one of Arsenal's most important figures and was key in their title charge.

He's not considered a lock to start for France, though, and Deschamps isn't quite as high on him as seemingly everyone else in the world. Despite the issues, talent shines through, so don't be too surprised if Saliba forces himself into the manager's plans somewhere down the line. He's too good not to.

8 Antonio Rudiger

After a slow bedding in process at Real Madrid, Antonio Rudiger has settled in quite nicely in Spain and has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in the world. The German has been incredible for Los Blancos and played a key role in their success throughout the last 12 months as they lifted both the La Liga title and the Champions League trophy.

His incredible strength at the back makes him a nightmare for all opposition strikers and he'll almost certainly be ever-present at the back for Julian Nagelsmann's side throughout the entirety of their run in the European Championships.

7 Bruno Fernandes

Portugal

Since his move to Manchester United in 2020, Bruno Fernandes has emerged as one of the best creative midfielders in the world. The Red Devils have had some issues in the years since his arrival, but he's been consistently a top-notch performer for the club and his influence is unmatched.

Portugal is Ronaldo's side, there's no doubt about that. He's the face of the team, but if they're to go all the way and win Euro 2024 as some are predicting, it's likely Fernandes who will be churning out quality performances every single time he takes to the pitch. His ability to chalk up goal contributions is unearthly.

6 Phil Foden

England

The last couple of years have seen Phil Foden finally take that next step into superstardom after flirting with it for some time. Having been slowly brought through at Manchester City by Pep Guardiola, the Englishman has developed into a world-class talent and is coming off the back of his best-ever campaign with the Citizens.

He's yet to show that he can replicate that club form with England, but it's hard to imagine he won't put on a show during Euro 2024. Likely playing on the left to accommodate English's stacked attacking talent, Foden should come into his own in the tournament and if he's on form, there's no telling how good the Three Lions will be.

5 Kevin De Bruyne

Belgium

Despite missing a huge chunk of the 2023/24 season, Kevin De Bruyne once again demonstrated why he's so important to Manchester City. The Belgian's absence was notable during the first half of the campaign, and the boost he provided one he returned was clear for all to see.

There's no one quite like the Belgian playing the game right now. His ability to pick out the perfect pass and find any teammate at any given moment is unmatched. Many believe that Belgium's golden generation is on its last legs and the country may have missed the chance to win some gold, but with De Bruyne in the middle of the park, they'll always stand a chance of coming out on top.

4 Harry Kane

England

There's not much to say about Harry Kane that hasn't already been said. The Englishman has been a goalscoring phenom since he broke into Tottenham Hotspur's first team 2014 and that hasn't changed now that he's swapped north London for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Sure, he is still yet to win any form of silverware as the German club went trophyless last season, but individually, he still had a very impressive season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane finished the 23/24 season with 56 goal contributions in 45 games

Kane is England's all-time leading goalscorer, and he'll be leading the lines for Southgate's men again in Euro 2024. On paper, the Three Lions are regarded as one of the favourites to win the whole tournament, and if they do so, Kane will be one of their most important players.

3 Rodri

Spain

Manchester City have one of the most impressive teams in the world and have won just about everything there is to win in recent years. There are several stars that have played a key role in that, but the most important cog in the machine is Rodri. The defensive midfielder raises the ceiling of everyone around him when he's playing for both club and country.

His presence in the middle of the pitch is undeniable and there's a reason he went over 70 matches without tasting defeat for either club or country. Spain are considered outside shots to go all the way at Euro 2024, but if Rodri is at his best, they'll stand as good a chance as anyone.

2 Jude Bellingham

England

Jude Bellingham's rise to the top of football has been astronomical. The Englishman looked every bit the prospect at Borussia Dortmund, but his move to Real Madrid in 2023 saw him take his game to a whole new level and he's emerged as one of the best players in the world despite the fact he's still just 20 years old.

The attacking midfielder slotted in seamlessly at Los Blancos and the last year has helped him develop into an even better footballer. That should work to England's advantage and Euro 2024 feels like the perfect scenario for Bellingham to announce himself as a star on the international scene as well as at club level.

1 Kylian Mbappe

France

There are no ifs or buts about it, Kylian Mbappe is the best footballer on earth right now. The forward is finally leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, taking his talents to Real Madrid and the move is generally expected to make him unstoppable. At international level, though, he's already been very impressive.

With one World Cup trophy under his belt already, and a hat-trick in the final of another World Cup tournament, Mbappe has proven time and time again that he is the man to turn to whenever France needs it. He is consistently a star for his country and that should be no different this summer.