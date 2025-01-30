Summary The 15 best players in the intial league phase of the Champions League have been ranked in order.

Serhou Guirassy and Robert Lewandowski feature as the top goalscorers.

Charles De Ketelaere leads in assists while Yann Sommer kept seven clean sheets.

With the first-ever Champions League league phase now complete, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the standout players of the competition so far. After eight thrilling matches filled with drama, upsets, and exceptional performances, narrowing down the very best has become a challenging task.

While Liverpool and Barcelona have emerged as the two dominant teams from the early rounds, sides like PSV, Atletico Madrid, and LOSC Lille have certainly punched above their weight. On the other hand, clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG would have expected more from their campaigns. Nevertheless, all teams have made it through to the knockout stages, and each has players who feature among the top performers of the league phase.

GIVEMESPORT has scoured the stats and trusted our own instincts, alongside WhoScored’s average ratings, to bring you a list of the top performers so far. Check it out below:

15 Best Players in the League Phase of the 2024/25 Champions League Rank Club Player 1. Barcelona Raphinha 2. Atalanta Charles De Ketelaere 3. Barcelona Robert Lewandowski 4. Inter Milan Yann Sommer 5. Borussia Dortmund Serhou Guirassy 6. Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann 7. Real Madrid Vinicius Junior 8. LOSC Lille Jonathan David 9. Bayer Leverkusen Florian Wirtz 10. Liverpool Mohamed Salah 11. PSV Mark Tillman 12. PSG Achraf Hakimi 13. Barcelona Lamine Yamal 14. Feyenoord Igor Paixao 15. Atletico Madrid Marcos Llorente

Related Every Champions League Team Ranked by Chances of Winning (2024/25) Despite facing a much tougher route to the final, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the favourites for the Champions League this season.

15-11

Lamine Yamal and Achraf Hakimi feature

After a rocky start to their campaign, with two defeats from their first three matches, Atletico Madrid have since gone on a five-game winning streak - the longest in the competition. It's impossible to ignore the influence of Marcos Llorente during that run. The versatile player, often straddling the line between midfield and defence, scored twice and registered four assists, helping the Spanish giants claw their way to a respectable fifth-place finish.

Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao was another star, registering four assists to help his side finish within the playoff spots. His performances earned him two Man of the Match awards, making him one of the standout performers in the league stage. As for Lamine Yamal, there’s no questioning his place among the footballing elite, but while his two goals and two assists were impressive, they can’t quite outshine the exploits of his attacking teammates - landing him in 13th place.

Achraf Hakimi has been the unsung hero in recent weeks, providing PSG with much-needed stability and sparing them any potential embarrassment as they navigated their way through the final two matchdays. Rounding out the top five is PSV's Mark Tillman, who delivered a stellar performance, boasting an average rating of 8.03 across six appearances. Only two players had higher ratings as the Eredivisie leaders cruised into the knockout stages with ease.

10-6

Mohamed Salah just makes it inside the top 10 behind Vinicius Jr

Despite finishing at the top of the standings, Liverpool's Champions League journey so far has been marked by a lack of standout individual performances. Much of this is due to Arne Slot's system, which relies on a collective effort where every player chips in. That said, Mohamed Salah has still been a game-changer, contributing to seven goals in as many appearances, though he’s often been substituted early to preserve his fitness for Premier League duties.

On this list, Salah ranks just behind Florian Wirtz, who also has seven goal involvements but boasts the highest pass completion rate of anyone mentioned here, with an impressive 89%. Jonathan David, the star of Lille’s unexpected seventh-place finish, comes in at eighth. The Canadian forward played a pivotal role in historic victories over Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, and helped push Liverpool to the limit, despite his team playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Related 30 Greatest Players In Champions League History (Ranked) Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema feature as the greatest Champions League players of all time are ranked in order.

Atletico Madrid’s second representative on this list is Antoine Griezmann, who, like a fine wine, has only gotten better with age and just about edges above Vinicius Junior. The Frenchman has been a constant threat, with six goals and two assists in seven starts, and he earned a Man of the Match award in three of those appearances, ensuring that Atletico remains firmly in the conversation among the best football clubs in the world.

5-1

Two Barcelona stars make up final three

Serhou Guirassy and Robert Lewandowski ended the league phase as joint-top scorers, netting nine goals apiece in eight matches, securing their rightful spots among the competition’s early standouts. The Borussia Dortmund talisman, who often carried his team single-handedly, lands in fifth place, while his Polish counterpart sits comfortably in third.

Wedged between them is Inter Milan’s brick wall, Yann Sommer, who is one of the best players aged 35 or over. The Nerazzurri didn’t concede a single goal until matchday six, and from that point onward, their defence remained watertight. With Sommer guarding the net for every minute of the campaign, he racked up an astounding seven clean sheets in eight matches.

Taking the runner-up spot is Atalanta’s creative engine, Charles De Ketelaere. No one provided more assists than the Belgian maestro, who notched up four goals and five assists in just 522 minutes, averaging a contribution every 58 minutes. But the crown goes to none other than Raphinha, the former Leeds United winger turned Barcelona sensation.

The Brazilian has been nothing short of omnipresent in La Blaugrana’s success under Hansi Flick. His eight goals and four assists were instrumental in securing a smoother path to the final for the Catalan side. With four Man of the Match performances and an unmatched WhoScored rating of 8.31, Raphinha has set the gold standard for the Champions League league phase.

All statistics via Transfermarkt & WhoScored (correct as of 30/01/2025)