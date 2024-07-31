Highlights

  • Ronaldo has invested $40 million in a new video game 'UFL', set to rival EAFC, releasing in late 2024 for PS5 and Xbox.
  • UFL offers live player ratings that update monthly based on real-life performance, including top stars like De Bruyne and Kane.
  • The top 50 UFL players feature familiar names like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland, and De Bruyne with ratings up to 91.

It was in December 2023 when Cristiano Ronaldo’s announcement got fans excited. The Portuguese superstar revealed that he would be part of an exclusive group who were investing a huge sum of money - believed to be around the $40m (£31.19m mark - into a new video game called ‘UFL’.

Developed by Strikerz Inc, a UK studio, the game is believed to be the closest competitor to EAFC with it being free-to-play and based around the concept of squad-building. Initially set for release in 2022, reports are now suggesting that UFL is expected to be launched worldwide in late 2024 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

But who are the highest-rated players in the game? Unlike EA’s games - both past and present - ratings will be updated on a regular basis to ensure the game is as reflective of real-life football as humanly possible. CEO Eugene Nashilov said:

"The player ratings will be updated on a very regular basis, so they will always be live ratings. Once a month, we will be changing the parameters of all the players in the transfer market. For example, if you buy Kevin De Bruyne - after a month, his parameters will change based on how he's performed in real life."

From Anthony Gordon to the aforementioned De Bruyne, here are the top 50 highest-rated players, per Dexerto, that users will be able to play with in Ronaldo’s new and highly anticipated video game. For reference: these ratings are as of the game’s open beta, which launched on June 7, 2024.

50-11

Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Lautaro Martinez feature

50-11 - UFL Ratings

Rank

Player

Club

Position

Overall

50.

Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United

LW

88

49.

Goncalo Ramos

Paris Saint-Germian

ST

88

48.

Cody Gakpo

Liverpool

ST

88

47.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal

CB

88

46.

Federico Dimarco

Inter Milan

LB

88

45.

Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint-Germain

LW

88

44.

Jonathan David

Lille

ST

88

43.

Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig

LW

88

42.

Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid

GK

88

41.

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich

LW

88

40.

Gleison Bremer

Juventus

CB

88

39.

Julian Alvarez

Manchester City

ST

88

38.

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

ST

89

37.

Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus

ST

89

36.

William Saliba

Arsenal

CB

89

35.

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

RW

89

34.

Rafael Leao

AC Milan

LW

89

33.

Luka Modric

Real Madrid

CM

89

32.

Eder Militao

Real Madrid

CB

89

31.

James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur

CM

89

30.

Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool

CM

89

29.

Toni Kroos

Real Madrid

CM

89

28.

Achraf Hakimi

Paris Saint-Germain

RB

89

27.

Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

LB

89

26.

Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United

CDM

89

25.

Phil Foden

Manchester City

RW

89

24.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool

LW

89

23.

Eduardo Camavinga

Real Madrid

CM

89

22.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United

CAM

89

21.

Bernardo Silva

Manchester City

CM

89

20.

Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan

CB

89

19.

Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan

CM

89

18.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

RB

89

17.

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal

CM

90

16.

Federico Valverde

Real Madrid

RW

90

15.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

RW

90

14.

Rodri

Manchester City

CDM

90

13.

Declan Rice

Arsenal

CDM

90

12.

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

CAM

90

11.

Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan

ST

90

10-6

Harry Kane, Kai Havertz, Frenkie de Jong, Vinicius Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo

A marksman of the highest order, Harry Kane is unfortunate to not get his hands on silverware last season, having struck 44 goals in all competitions. Boasting one of the best goals-per-game ratios in Premier League history, what the 31-year-old can always guarantee is goals - and that will be the same in-game, too.

Kai Havertz, who enjoyed a quietly fantastic campaign in north London, has endured his fair share of criticism over the years, particularly while donning a Chelsea strip. Now part of Mikel Arteta’s plan at Arsenal, the versatile forward provides plenty more than just on-the-ball exploits. The German will be rated 90 on the game.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is rated 90, too, despite having played just 2,512 minutes of football last term. The highest-paid asset in La Liga currently, the Dutchman is the final player to be rated 90.

That’s because Real Madrid and Brazil hotshot Vinicius Jr, who could be in line for his first-ever Ballon d’Or win this year, is rated 91. A fleet-footed winger, who can also be deployed as a striker, the 2000-born ace has become something of a serial winner in Spain and proved his talismanic status with 24 goals and 11 assists in 2023/24.

One of the investors, Ronaldo, shares the status of being the highest-rated with five other players. Now at Al-Nassr, the Portuguese sensation may no longer be in the public eye at every given opportunity, much like he was during stints at Real Madrid and Manchester United, but he still remains one of the most famous footballers to ever live.

10-6 - UFL Ratings

Rank

Player

Club

Position