Highlights Ronaldo has invested $40 million in a new video game 'UFL', set to rival EAFC, releasing in late 2024 for PS5 and Xbox.

UFL offers live player ratings that update monthly based on real-life performance, including top stars like De Bruyne and Kane.

The top 50 UFL players feature familiar names like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Haaland, and De Bruyne with ratings up to 91.

It was in December 2023 when Cristiano Ronaldo’s announcement got fans excited. The Portuguese superstar revealed that he would be part of an exclusive group who were investing a huge sum of money - believed to be around the $40m (£31.19m mark - into a new video game called ‘UFL’.

Developed by Strikerz Inc, a UK studio, the game is believed to be the closest competitor to EAFC with it being free-to-play and based around the concept of squad-building. Initially set for release in 2022, reports are now suggesting that UFL is expected to be launched worldwide in late 2024 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

But who are the highest-rated players in the game? Unlike EA’s games - both past and present - ratings will be updated on a regular basis to ensure the game is as reflective of real-life football as humanly possible. CEO Eugene Nashilov said:

"The player ratings will be updated on a very regular basis, so they will always be live ratings. Once a month, we will be changing the parameters of all the players in the transfer market. For example, if you buy Kevin De Bruyne - after a month, his parameters will change based on how he's performed in real life."

From Anthony Gordon to the aforementioned De Bruyne, here are the top 50 highest-rated players, per Dexerto, that users will be able to play with in Ronaldo’s new and highly anticipated video game. For reference: these ratings are as of the game’s open beta, which launched on June 7, 2024.

50-11

Declan Rice, Phil Foden and Lautaro Martinez feature

Close

50-11 - UFL Ratings Rank Player Club Position Overall 50. Anthony Gordon Newcastle United LW 88 49. Goncalo Ramos Paris Saint-Germian ST 88 48. Cody Gakpo Liverpool ST 88 47. Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal CB 88 46. Federico Dimarco Inter Milan LB 88 45. Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain LW 88 44. Jonathan David Lille ST 88 43. Dani Olmo RB Leipzig LW 88 42. Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid GK 88 41. Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LW 88 40. Gleison Bremer Juventus CB 88 39. Julian Alvarez Manchester City ST 88 38. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa ST 89 37. Dusan Vlahovic Juventus ST 89 36. William Saliba Arsenal CB 89 35. Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 89 34. Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 89 33. Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 89 32. Eder Militao Real Madrid CB 89 31. James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur CM 89 30. Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool CM 89 29. Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 89 28. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain RB 89 27. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City LB 89 26. Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United CDM 89 25. Phil Foden Manchester City RW 89 24. Luis Diaz Liverpool LW 89 23. Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid CM 89 22. Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM 89 21. Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM 89 20. Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 89 19. Nicolo Barella Inter Milan CM 89 18. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 89 17. Martin Odegaard Arsenal CM 90 16. Federico Valverde Real Madrid RW 90 15. Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW 90 14. Rodri Manchester City CDM 90 13. Declan Rice Arsenal CDM 90 12. Cole Palmer Chelsea CAM 90 11. Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 90

10-6

Harry Kane, Kai Havertz, Frenkie de Jong, Vinicius Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo

Close

A marksman of the highest order, Harry Kane is unfortunate to not get his hands on silverware last season, having struck 44 goals in all competitions. Boasting one of the best goals-per-game ratios in Premier League history, what the 31-year-old can always guarantee is goals - and that will be the same in-game, too.

Kai Havertz, who enjoyed a quietly fantastic campaign in north London, has endured his fair share of criticism over the years, particularly while donning a Chelsea strip. Now part of Mikel Arteta’s plan at Arsenal, the versatile forward provides plenty more than just on-the-ball exploits. The German will be rated 90 on the game.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is rated 90, too, despite having played just 2,512 minutes of football last term. The highest-paid asset in La Liga currently, the Dutchman is the final player to be rated 90.

That’s because Real Madrid and Brazil hotshot Vinicius Jr, who could be in line for his first-ever Ballon d’Or win this year, is rated 91. A fleet-footed winger, who can also be deployed as a striker, the 2000-born ace has become something of a serial winner in Spain and proved his talismanic status with 24 goals and 11 assists in 2023/24.

One of the investors, Ronaldo, shares the status of being the highest-rated with five other players. Now at Al-Nassr, the Portuguese sensation may no longer be in the public eye at every given opportunity, much like he was during stints at Real Madrid and Manchester United, but he still remains one of the most famous footballers to ever live.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ronaldo is the all-time leading goalscorer in men's international football, having notched 130 in 212 outings for Portugal.