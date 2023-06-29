Throughout their storied history, particularly in recent years, Manchester City has been graced with some of the finest talents in the world of football.

While many players have become synonymous with the club, including the likes of Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva, there are several forgotten names that fans might not readily recall wearing the Sky Blue.

So, join GIVEMESPORT in this article as we look at 20 of the most surprising names that you probably forgot one played for Man City, ranking them from worst to best.

22 Loris Karius

The German goalkeeper is often associated with his tumultuous time at Liverpool, making it easy to forget that he had a brief stint at Manchester City's youth setup from 2009 to 2011.

However, he didn't make any senior appearances for the club and eventually moved to Mainz in Germany, before his infamous time at Liverpool.

21 Adrien Rabiot

The French central midfielder, known for his consistency and tenacity, also spent a year in Manchester City's academy as a teenager in 2008.

However, he didn't make any senior appearances for the club before moving back to his homeland, where he made a name for himself at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Frenchman could find himself back in Manchester, with United said to be interested in bringing him to Old Trafford with his Juventus deal set to expire.

20 Wilfried Bony

When City signed Wilfried Bony from Swansea City in 2015, he was one of the Premier League's top scorers.

But his City career didn't go as planned...

Bony struggled with form and fitness, and he couldn't replicate his Swansea performances.

Despite his difficulties, Bony's signing was a statement of intent from City, showing they were willing to spend big to bring top talent to the Etihad.

19 Jô

When Jô joined City in 2008, he was the club's record signing.

The Brazilian striker arrived with a reputation as a goal scorer, but he failed to live up to the hype.

Jô struggled to adapt to the Premier League, and his City career never really took off.

However, his transfer marked a shift in City's transfer policy, as they began to spend big on players, a trend that would continue in the following years.

18 Scott Sinclair

After impressive displays at Swansea City, winger Scott Sinclair was signed by Manchester City in 2012.

However, with stiff competition for places, Sinclair struggled to get regular game time.

His pace and dribbling ability, so evident at Swansea, were seldom seen in a City shirt.

He made only 19 appearances in three years before rejuvenating his career in Scotland with Celtic.

Sinclair's City spell is a reminder of the harsh competitive nature at top clubs, where even talented players can struggle to break through.

17 Tal Ben Haim

Israeli defender Tal Ben Haim joined City from Chelsea in 2008.

Known for his versatility, Ben Haim was comfortable at center-back or right-back, but had a tough time establishing himself at City, struggling for form and consistency.

After just one season and 15 appearances in all competitions, Ben Haim moved on to Portsmouth.

While he didn't have the best spell at City, his time at the club reflects the transitional phase City went through during this period following their major UAE takeover.

16 Kasper Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel in action for Man City

Although largely associated with Leicester City due to his instrumental role in their historic 2015-16 Premier League-winning campaign, Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel actually started his professional career at Manchester City.

Kasper joined City's academy and eventually progressed to the senior team in 2002, with his debut coming during the 2007-08 season, where he initially impressed with a series of good performances.

However, with stiff competition from experienced goalkeepers like Joe Hart and Shay Given, Schmeichel found his first-team opportunities limited.

The young goalkeeper had loan spells at several clubs during his time at City, before eventually leaving for Notts County in 2009, and then moving to Leeds United and finally Leicester City.

At Leicester, Schmeichel truly blossomed into one of the Premier League's top goalkeepers, demonstrating excellent shot-stopping abilities and command of his penalty area.

Despite his achievements elsewhere, his journey started at Man City, and his time at the club played a vital role in his development as a player.

15 David Pizarro

Chilean midfield maestro David Pizarro is most widely known for his successful spell in Serie A with clubs like Roma and Inter Milan. Yet, he spent a brief loan period at Manchester City in 2012 from Roma.

Brought in as midfield reinforcement by then-manager Roberto Mancini, Pizarro's technical acuity and passing ability were well-received.

His stint was, however, short, and he soon returned to Serie A. His contribution to City may not have been long-lasting, but his delicate performances left a mark on the faithful.

14 Owen Hargreaves

Known for his time at Bayern Munich and Manchester United, Owen Hargreaves had a brief stint at City in the 2011/12 season that's often forgotten by fans.

After a successful yet injury-plagued time at The Red Devils, Hargreaves was released and then picked up by City on a free transfer, with many United fans disappointed to see him cross the city line.

However, his fitness issues persisted and he played only four times for City. His time at the club is often forgotten due to his lack of appearances and the success he achieved at other clubs.

13 Matija Nastasic

Serbian defender Matija Nastasic arrived at City in 2012 with high expectations, with many tipping him to be the club's starting centre-back for several years to come.

Initially, he impressed with his composure and maturity, displaying an understanding of the game well beyond his years.

However, after a promising first season, injuries and a loss of form saw him fall out of favour, and he struggled to ever regain his place in the team.

After three years and 51 appearances, Nastasic moved to Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, and while his City career might not have reached its full potential, his early performances showed the promise that led City to sign him in the first place.

12 Martin Demichelis

Argentine defender Martin Demichelis joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2013, and while his time at City was marked by some high-profile errors, he was a reliable servant for the club.

His experience, leadership, and solid defensive skills proved useful during his three-year stint in Manchester, with the club relying on him in several high-profile games.

Playing alongside club legend Vincent Kompany, Demichelis helped City to a Premier League title and two League Cups and despite the criticism, he was an important squad player during a successful period for the outfit.

11 Stuart Pearce

Known as "Psycho" for his aggressive playing style, Stuart Pearce enjoyed a stellar career, primarily at Nottingham Forest.

In the twilight of his career, he joined City, playing two seasons and showing his tenacity and leadership qualities.

Following his retirement, Pearce transitioned into a coaching role at the club, showing just how highly management viewed his leadership skills.

His time as a player at City is often overlooked, but his influence extended off the pitch, impacting City's players from the training ground to the touchline.

10 Dietmar Hamann

Known for his solidity in Liverpool's midfield, Dietmar Hamann also enjoyed a good stint at Manchester City.

Moving to the Blues in 2006, having won the Champions League with Liverpool the year prior, Hamann's role was to bring experience and tactical nous to the team.

Despite not being as mobile as his earlier years, Hamann used his understanding of the game to position himself effectively, providing City with a dependable midfield shield.

Over his two seasons at City, he made 54 appearances before moving into coaching.

9 Steve McManaman

After a successful spell at Real Madrid, Steve McManaman returned to England with Man City, another player who moved to the club having previously played for Liverpool.

Though at the end of his career, McManaman's technical abilities were still clear for all to see, and he brought experience and a winning mentality to the team.

His performances were hampered by age and injuries though, so after two seasons, he retired, ending a successful career that had seen him win two Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

8 Maicon

Brazilian full-back Maicon, who was known for his attacking play at right-back for both Brazil and Inter Milan, had a one-year stint at City in the 2012/13 season.

Brought in to provide competition and some experience in defence, Maicon struggled with injuries and couldn't replicate his form from the Inter days.

He made only 13 appearances for City before moving back to Italy with Roma.

Despite his forgettable spell, Maicon's time at City underlines that the club, following the huge UAE takeover, was able to attract some of the biggest names in the game.

7 Emanuel Adebayor

Togolese forward Emmanuel Adebayor had an impactful, albeit short, stint at Manchester City from 2009 to 2012.

Signed from Arsenal, Adebayor made an immediate impact, scoring in each of his first four games in Manchester.

His pace, power, and finishing ability added a new dimension to City's attack, but his time at the club was also marked by controversies, which eventually led to his exit.

Despite this, Adebayor made 45 appearances and scored 19 goals for the club, a not-so-bad goal-scoring return for someone whose time at Man City is often forgotten.

6 Jerome Boateng

Jerome Boateng, a pivotal part of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning team, also had a brief stint at Manchester City in the 2010/11 season, something that's often forgotten.

At City, Boateng was often deployed as a right-back, a position he wasn't entirely comfortable in, and as a result, his performances were inconsistent, and he struggled to settle in.

As such, Boateng moved to Bayern Munich the following season, and it was at the German giants that he transformed into one of the world's leading center-backs.

Despite his underwhelming time at City, Boateng remains a part of the club's journey towards becoming a football powerhouse.

5 Daniel Sturridge

Before becoming a key player at Chelsea and then at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge was nurtured in Manchester City's youth system.

It was here that Sturridge made his professional debut, showcasing his speed, agility, and keen eye for goal.

His potential was clear, but with fierce competition for places and Sturridge seeking more playing time, he made a move to Chelsea in 2009.

Despite his departure, Sturridge remains a testament to City's youth development program, even if he's more readily associated with other clubs.

4 Peter Schmeichel

The imposing Danish goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, is mostly associated with Manchester United, where he helped them achieve tremendous success during the 1990s.

However, while his professional career ended in Manchester, it wasn't in red, but instead in blue.

During the 2002/03 season, Schmeichel made 29 appearances for Manchester City, proving a sturdy last line of defence.

His leadership, shot-stopping ability, experience and passion for the game were invaluable for City.

While his time at United remains in the spotlight, Schmeichel's spell at City remains a less-remembered footnote in his illustrious career.

3 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler, fondly remembered as a Liverpool legend, also graced the field for Manchester City from 2003 to 2006.

Though he was past his peak, Fowler's football intelligence and lethal finishing were still intact. His technical proficiency and clever movement off the ball made him an important asset to the team.

He scored 27 goals in 92 appearances for City, providing leadership and experience to a youthful side.

Nevertheless, his glorious stint at Liverpool often overshadows his impactful contribution to the Sky Blues, especially because he also returned to Liverpool after leaving Manchester in 2006.