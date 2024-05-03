Highlights Several talented players are approaching the end of their current contracts, meaning that they could be free agents in the summer of 2024.

Marco Reus has confirmed that he will be leaving Borussia Dortmund and is set to embark on a new challenge.

Ageing players such as Olivier Giroud and Thiago are also coming to the end of their deals, but could still perform for other clubs.

As the 2023/24 campaign comes to an end, football fans begin to mentally prepare themselves for the next season. The same is also true for some players too, with many unsure of what their next steps will be when their contracts end on June 30th.

While it has become normal to see lucrative transfer deals go down as the money in football continues to inflate, some real gems can be found in free agency that could help push a team to the next level. This summer in particular will see several high-profile talents come to the end of their current contracts from multiple elite clubs in the Premier League and across Europe.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to list the 12 biggest talents that are set to test out free agency this summer. Some of these will be looking to take their next steps forward, whereas others might be starting to wind down their careers. Either way, there is an abundance of ability that could be available for free in the summer that clubs are bound to snap up.

Top 12 2024/25 Free Agents Rank Player Club 1 Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 2 Luka Modric Real Madrid 3 Raphael Varane Manchester United 4 Toni Kroos Real Madrid 5 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund 6 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund 7 Thiago Liverpool 8 Olivier Giroud AC Milan 9 Thiago Silva Chelsea 10 Joel Matip Liverpool 11 Keylor Navas Paris Saint-Germain 12 Tosin Adarabioyo Fulham

1 Kylian Mbappe

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

One of the biggest free agents this summer has to be Kylian Mbappe. After all, the Frenchman is touted as one of the favourites to win the next edition of the Ballon d'Or.

Sadly for PSG fans, it seems their whirlwind romance with the striker is looking set to come to an end as there is seemingly little chance of an agreement being reached between the two parties. That being said, the same was also true in 2022 until Mbappe made a U-turn and decided to stay in the French capital.

This time, though, it seems inevitable that the 25-year-old will make his long-awaited move to Real Madrid. In a ironic twist of fate, his final game for his current club could be against his future employer in the Champions League final. Could a fairytale ending be on the cards?

2 Luka Modric

Current club: Real Madrid

From a future Ballon d'Or winner to a previous one. It appears that Luka Modric's tenure at the Bernabeu is set to come to an end this summer. The 38-year-old has been one of the finest Croatian exports in football history. In the Spanish capital, the midfielder has managed to get his hands on five Champions League titles and could add a sixth to his trophy cabinet before he leaves.

His next destination remains a mystery for now, with there reportedly being several offers on the table. Hopefully, the diminutive playmaker does stick around for a little while longer as his technical prowess remains at the highest level.

Related Clubs Luka Modrić could join next as Real Madrid exit looms It looks as though he won't get a new contract at the Bernabéu, but he still has plenty of options elsewhere.

3 Raphael Varane

Current club: Manchester United

On his day, Varane is capable of being the best defender that the Premier League has to offer. A serial winner, with World Cup and Champions League titles to his name, the Frenchman undoubtedly has the quality to be Manchester United's starting centre-half.

However, the veteran's injury record has meant that he has become a liability for Erik ten Hag and his future remains up in the air. United do have an option to extend his current deal for another year, but this is yet to be exercised. With interest from Saudi Arabia and United looking to make wholesale changes to their playing staff, Varane's departure looks increasingly likely.

4 Toni Kroos

Current club: Real Madrid

From one legendary Real Madrid midfielder in Modric to another. Kroos and Modric were two-thirds of a midfield trio that dominated Europe, with Casemiro the anchor between the two of them. The German has been a more regular feature than his Croatian counterpart this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions.

Whilst his contract is up at the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Kroos is set to extend his stay in Madrid until at least 2025 in March. The paperwork is yet to be signed, though, and speculation will continue to mount about the midfield maestro's future until all is made official.

5 Mats Hummels

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund could be set to lose several icons this summer, as Mats Hummels is one long-term servant who is entering the final few months of his current deal at the club. Having already left once back in 2016, the German international returned just three years later and has been back at the heart of the defence ever since.

Having helped his side put one foot into this seasons Champions League final, it is clear that the 35-year-old is still a crucial member of the Dortmund dressing room and his stay would likely be well received. Although a decision is yet to be confirmed, reports speculate that Hummels is leaning towards continuing at the Signal Iduna Park for one more season.

6 Marco Reus

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

Whilst Hummels seems set to continue at Dortmund, we now know the same cannot be said for Marco Reus. The German superstar has announced that he is calling time at the club, who he re-joined back in 2012.

At his peak, Reus was an electrifying winger who was up there with the very best in the world. Injuries robbed him of a place in the 2014 World Cup winning squad and perhaps stopped him from reaching even higher levels. Although he has become more of a rotational option in his latter years, there is still some quality left in the 34-year-old. He will be dreaming of signing off with a Champions League victory, the club's first since 1997.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marco Reus is the second-highest goalscorer in Borussia Dortmund history with 168 goals.

7 Thiago

Current club: Liverpool

Thiago's final season at Liverpool has ended with a whimper. The Spaniard has managed just one appearance all season due to injury. It's a story that sums up the 33-year-old's career in Merseyside, as he has spent a total of 647 days and counting on the sidelines.

It's more than likely that his best days are behind him, but should he return to fitness, clubs will be chomping at the bit to bring in someone with Thiago's level of expertise. He may also be in line for a role as player coach, as the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man has often been seen accompanying Jurgen Klopp on the Liverpool bench during his time out.

Related Jurgen Klopp’s 45 Liverpool signings ranked from worst to best The German has overseen some incredible transfers during his time at Liverpool

8 Olivier Giroud

Current club: AC Milan

One of the most underrated players of his generation, Olivier Giroud has won World Cups, Champions Leagues and domestic league titles in two different countries. With the striker turning 38 in September, retirement could be on the mind as his contract winds down in the 'more capital' of Italy.

That being said, whilst most players begin to lose their explosive power and pace as they get older, the former Arsenal and Chelsea forward has never relied on that to be a success. Therefore, he is still more than capable of performing elsewhere when his contract expires. ESPN reported in April that the Frenchman will be joining LAFC once his deal with Milan ends, although the club has yet to confirm the move.

9 Thiago Silva

Current club: Chelsea

Despite being almost 40-years-old, Thiago Silva remains one of the top central defenders in the world. Having seen all the game has to offer, there is almost nothing the Brazilian hasn't done. Having played in the Premier League, Serie A and Ligue 1, the PSG icon has proven his worth in multiple different environments.

However, Silva has confirmed with a heavy heart that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge having been part of the club's last Champions League winning squad. With the odds suggesting he will return to Brazil to rejoin Fluminese, the opportunity is there for someone to try and hijack the homecoming and sure up their defence with one of the very best to ever do it.

10 Joel Matip

Current club: Liverpool

Alongside Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip forged a centre-half partnership that helped turn Liverpool into one of the toughest teams to break down in all of Europe. Often an unsung hero, the Cameroonian was actually signed by Jurgen Klopp on a free transfer and his next move is likely to occur in the same fashion.

Having suffered a serious knee injury earlier in the season, it seems as though the 32-year-old may have already played his final game for the club. With offers expected from a host of clubs in Italy, Matip will be focusing on returning to full fitness and prolonging his career wherever that may be.

11 Keylor Navas

Current club: Paris Saint-Germain

Costa Rica's number one has had a career that many would envy. Having made well over 100 appearances for his country, Navas settled into his role as Iker Casillas' replacement at Real Madrid. There, he would go on to win an excessive amount of European and domestic honours before finding more success at PSG.

In recent years, the 37-year-old has acted as backup for Gianluigi Donnarumma. He did manage a short loan spell at Nottingham Forest during the 2022/23 campaign, where he was pivotal in helping Steve Cooper's side stay in the Premier League. His performances act as a reminder that there is still a top-class keeper there, who is just waiting to be snapped up.

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Football History The best goalkeepers to ever play football have been ranked - we've managed to narrow it down to 20 legendary shot-stoppers.

12 Tosin Adarabioyo

Current club: Fulham

One of Fulham's key men in their Premier League resurgence under Marco Silva has to be towering defender Tosin Adarabioyo. Having joined the London outfit in 2020, the former England youth player has shown he is capable of playing in England's top flight and one would've assumed Fulham would be desperate to keep ahold of him.

The 26-year-old's contract is up at the end of the season and it is looking more and more certain that his future lies away from Craven Cottage. His most likely destination appears to be St James' Park, as Newcastle are believed to be the favourites to secure the Manchester City academy graduate's signature.