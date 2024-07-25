Highlights The fall of Bordeaux as a professional club marks the end of an era marred by financial struggles and relegation.

The sad fall from grace of one of France's biggest clubs was confirmed today as Girondins Bordeaux gave up their professional status following years of financial struggle. Les Girondins have had a rollercoaster time of late, which has seen the club be relegated into the third tier of French football and seen them fail to secure a deal with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group to buy the club.

As the legendary outfit aims to rebuild from the ground up, now is the perfect time to look back on fonder memories of its history. With that in mind, here are the ten most iconic names to ever don the famous dark blue jersey.

10 Christophe Dugarry

1990-1996, 2000-2003

During his time at Bordeaux from 1990 to 1996, Christophe Dugarry significantly impacted the club with his dynamic forward play. Known for his flair, skill, and creativity, he was instrumental during two spells at the Stade Chaban-Delmas .

With spells at the likes of AC Milan and Barcelona in between his two stints at the French giants, the forward has been at some of the biggest teams in Europe and also boasts a World Cup winners medal and European Championship on his resume. For the club, he managed to get hold of just a French League cup, which is the main reason he finds himself so low down on this list despite his 324 appearances for the side.

9 Pauleta

2000-2003

Pauleta’s tenure at Bordeaux from 1997 to 2000 was marked by his prolific goal-scoring prowess. The Portuguese striker quickly became a key figure for the team, earning the Ligue 1 top scorer award and twice being named the division’s player of the season.

When it comes to silverware, he too only walked away with a French League Cup, the same year as Duggary, with both men featuring in the victorious 2022 squad. He would find Ligue 1 success later, albeit at Paris Saint-Germain before the tycoon takeover made them the most dominant team in the country.

8 Sylvain Wiltord

1997-2000

It was a good time, not a long time for Sylvain Wiltord at Bordeaux. Most known by English fans for his time at Arsenal, the Frenchman made a substantial impact with his electrifying pace and direct attacking. Wiltord's ability to excel both on the wing and as a forward allowed him to be a constant offensive threat, leading to significant goals and assists.

He is also the first name on this list to have picked up a Ligue 1 title at the club, doing so in the 1998/99 season. That year he was named the French footballer of the year, and would later join the Gunners and go on to become part of one of the greatest teams ever assembled in the form of the 'Invincibles.'

7 Yoann Gourcuff

2008-2010

Yoann Gourcuff's position in the top 10 holds even more value considering he is one of just two players to be named who were also a part of the team's last title-winning squad. Again, it was not a long tenure for the midfielder, but he certainly made it count.

Joining from AC Milan, his creativity, vision, and technical skill were instrumental in Bordeaux's success during the 2008/09 campaign, not just in the league, but also in the French League Cup. Gourcuff’s exceptional performances earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Year and French Player of the Year awards in 2009 and later earned him a move to Lyon where he won more domestic honours.

6 Ulrich Rame

1997-2011

Ulrich Rame’s career at Bordeaux from 1997 to 2011 was defined by his reliability and leadership as a goalkeeper. For over more than a decade, he became a cornerstone of the team, providing consistent performances and crucial saves

The shot-stopper is the only man to have been a part of Les Girondins' last two Ligue 1 title victories, which were spread ten years apart. The Frenchman, who was also part of France's Euro 2000 winning squad, is the club's longest-serving number one, having made a total of 525 appearances, second only to someone else in these standings.

5 Bixente Lizarazu

1988-1996

During his stint at Bordeaux from 1988 to 1996, Bixente Lizarazu began to show signs of the phenomenal full-back he would go on to become. A six-time Bundesliga winner (while sporting number 69 for Bayern Munich), one-time Champions League winner, and also part of the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 squads for his national team, the defender developed into a player who was at the very top of the game, receiving 97 caps for his country.

Although no silverware came Lizarazu's way in the early stages of his career, it was the perfect breeding ground for a man who would go on to become a top-tier defender. The closest he came to major success for the club was a UEFA Cup runners-up medal during his final season.

4 Marius Tresor

1980-1984

Playing in a position that is largely defunct in the modern game, Marius Tresor used to be one of the most effective sweepers around. A position which requirs a commanding presence and tactical acumen, the French international had those qualities in abundance.

Although he spent the majority of his professional career elsewhere in France for the likes of AC Ajaccio and Marseille, it wasn't until the final season of his professional career that the defender won a domestic league title. And of course, it was for Bordeaux. It was the icing on the cake of a career that saw him win 64 caps for his country.

3 Jean Tigana

1981-1989

With a famed afro and brilliant feet, Jean Tigana was an exceptional midfielder at a time when France had plenty of them. Having played at Lyon for three years, the Frenchman joined Bordeaux in 1981 and spent the rest of the decade strutting his stuff.

He was pivotal during the period when Bordeaux were at their most successful, winning three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and being named the French Player of the Year in 1984. All in all, Tigana made 326 appearances for Les Girondins, before moving to Marseille to see out the last two years of what was a dazzling career.

2 Alain Giresse

1970-1986

One of the greatest French midfielders to ever live, Alain Giresse could easily make a case to be Bordeaux's greatest-ever player. A 16-year span at the club meant that he too was vitally important to the golden era his side went through.

Giresse is Bordeaux's highest appearance maker, with 594 appearances. A three-time French Player of the Year, the midfielder won Ligue 1 and the French Cup with his club, but his greatest achievement came in 1984 as Les Bleus picked up the European Championship, something they would have to wait 16 years to achieve again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Giresse is also Bordeaux's top goalscorer with 180 goals.

1 Zinedine Zidane

1992-1996

While Giresse could be argued as the most pivotal player to have played for Bordeaux given his longevity, there is simply no touching Zinedine Zidane. The Real Madrid and Juventus legend spent four years making a name for himself in Bordeaux. While the creative genius never won anything at the club, he more than made his mark and went on to have one of the greatest careers of any French player ever.

Across his time at Juve and Los Blancos, Zidane won the Ballon d'Or, three league titles, a Champions League and was the star of the show as France won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000. For a man of his size 'Zizou' moved in ways that defied physics and though his time in Bordeaux may have been short and sweet, it would be disrespectful to place him anywhere other than the top spot.