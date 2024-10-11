Key Takeaways Sofascore's rating system reveals the top-performing players across Europe's top 5 leagues this season.

Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, and Harry Kane stand out with impressive performances.

A lesser-known name beat Bukayo Saka to the top spot, having impressed in the opening months of the campaign.

It is incredibly difficult to quantify what makes a team's best player. Is it the person who scores the most goals? The one who creates the goals? The defenders and goalkeepers who help keep clean sheets? Perhaps it’s the captain, whose skills are even harder to measure.

The challenge of deciphering a team's best player is multiplied when determining who stands out not just in one league, but across all five of Europe's top divisions. However, thanks to the experts at Sofascore and their player rating system - which uses real game statistics and performances to assign players a score out of 10 - we now have a clear indication of who is head and shoulders above the rest so far this season.

Sofascore's Top 20 Players in Europe's Top 5 Leagues 24/25 Rank Player Club Rating 1. Omar Marmoush Eintracht Frankfurt 8.43 2. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 8.23 3. Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen 8.17 4. Cole Palmer Chelsea 8.14 5. Achraf Hakimi Paris Saint-Germain 8.08 6. Erling Haaland Manchester City 8.06 7. Raphinha Barcelona 8.01 8. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 8.00 9. Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain 7.99 10. Lamine Yamal Barcelona 7.94 11. Vincenzo Griffo Freiburg 7.90 12. Son Heung-Min Tottenham Hotspur 7.88 13. Federico Valverde Real Madrid 7.80 14. Edon Zhegrova LOSC Lille 7.80 15. Grimaldo Benfica 7.80 16. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7.79 17. Michael Olise Bayern Munich 7.78 18. Marcus Thuram Inter Milan 7.77 19. Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 7.77 20. Peter Gulasci RB Leipzig 7.77

10 Lamine Yamal

7.94 Sofacore rating

The brightest young star in world football is the first name to appear in the top 10. Lamine Yamal's rise to fame has been so fast, that in the space of less than a year, his valuation has gone up by close to €100 million. This is largely down to the teenager's incredible performances at Camp Nou, where he has put the team on his back at times despite his tender age.

A 7.94 rating isn't quite enough to make him Barcelona's best player this season, but he has more than chipped in with his 10 goal contributions in 11 La Liga and Champions League games this term.

9 Ousmane Dembele

7.99 Sofacore rating

With Kylian Mbappe nowhere to be seen in the French capital, the time has come for Ousmane Dembele to show the world that the potential he has long believed in is now ready to be on full display. The ambidextrous winger has been nothing short of brilliant for PSG this term and has gone a long way in making up for the loss of his superstar teammate.

His four goals in Ligue 1 already surpass his final total of three from last campaign. Throw in another four assists, and the Frenchman is demonstrating signs of evolving into the complete winger.

8 Harry Kane

8.00 Sofacore rating

New season, the same Harry Kane. England's greatest-ever forward has continued where he left off in his record-breaking debut season in the Bundesliga, scoring a bucket load of goals. While injuries have hampered him slightly, he has still managed to find the back of the net 10 times in only nine appearances, while also maintaining his ability to drop deep and create with four assists.

For all of Kane's individual accolades last season, the one thing he joined Bayern for eluded him. Trophies. The 31-year-old will be desperate to set that right this term, and his efforts on the pitch are helping him do just that.

7 Raphinha

8.01 Sofacore rating

What a turnaround it has been this season for Raphinha. The Brazilian winger, who initially struggled to make a significant impact following his move to Barcelona from Leeds, has been revitalised under Hansi Flick. Now, he looks like a man on a mission, with issues related to his end product seemingly behind him—his 11 goal contributions this season are a testament to that.

At 27, Raphinha is entering the prime of his career, and it's starting to show in his performances. If he can maintain this rich vein of form, he and Yamal could form a dangerous partnership on either flank, giving Barcelona a lethal attacking threat.

6 Erling Haaland

8.06 Sofacore rating

There's very little one can say about Erling Haaland that hasn't already been said. The man is a goalscoring machine. By his high standard, his numbers were deemed as being below par last season. That is despite the fact he still managed 27 goals in the Premier League alone.

He clearly set himself the challenge of taking things up another notch, as he already has 10 strikes in English football alone this year, which he can add to his singular finish in Europe.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland is the fastest player in Premier League history to reach 10 goals in a single season.

5 Achraf Hakimi

8.08 Sofacore rating

While the majority of these names are attacking players, Achraf Hakimi bucks the trend as the right-back earns his way into a very respectable fifth place thanks to his 8.08 rating. The Moroccan has forged a strong partnership down the right-hand side with the aforementioned Dembele.

Despite his role in the back four, Hakimi has still managed four goal contributions in six Ligue 1 games. Although there hasn't been much in the way of clean sheets, Hakimi's efforts have continued to cement his status as one of the best defenders on the planet.

4 Cole Palmer

8.14 Sofacore rating

Pep Guardiola's biggest mistake? The more Cole Palmer continues to produce brilliant moments at Chelsea, the harder it becomes to argue otherwise. The English playmaker has dazzled ever since making the move to Stamford Bridge, and no other player has managed more goal contributions in the Premier League since he switched shades of blue.

Already this term, Palmer has broken the record for most goals in a first half and scored one of the fastest hat-tricks in English top-flight history. It’s no wonder he has earned such a high rating from the experts over at Sofascore.

3 Florian Wirtz

8.17 Sofacore rating

Germany's next big thing, Florian Wirtz, was incredible in Bayer Leverkusen's record-breaking run last season that guided them to their first-ever Bundesliga title. However, the attacking midfielder has been out to prove that it was not just a one-season wonder.

Two goals in the Champions League and a further four domestically are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he has managed to achieve in the early stages of the season. His knack for creative flair is almost impossible to measure, yet Sofascore has still managed to take that into account with his 8.17 rating.

2 Bukayo Saka

8.23 Sofacore rating

Starboy continues to do starboy things. In many respects, Bukayo Saka has made a rod for his own back. Every single season, the wonderkid-turned-world-beater has managed more goal contributions than the last. It seems as though he doesn't plan on slowing down, however, as he has his total of 34 from last season well within his sights.

The 23-year-old has been an assist machine this term, averaging one per game in the Premier League. This means he's already half-way to his total in all competitions from last season. If he keeps this up, the Gunners could finally end their league title drought after all.

1 Omar Marmoush

8.43 Sofacore rating

For all the superstars on this list, it is a lesser-known name that rightfully takes the top spot. Fans of the Bundesliga will be fully aware of who Omar Marmoush is, as he has had a solid career in Germany with the likes of Stuttgart and Wolfsburg. Now at Freiburg, the Egyptian has transformed himself into one of the most lethal forwards in European football.

The 25-year-old has averaged two goal contributions per game in the league (12 in six) and has also chipped in with goals and assists in the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League. Should this form last all season, there is nothing to suggest that one of the continent's giants won't come knocking at his door.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-10-24.