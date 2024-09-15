Summary European giants Real Madrid and Barcelona naturally dominate the list of the best players in La Liga right now.

New signings to the league like Dani Olmo, Julian Alvarez, and Kylian Mbappe are featured in the ranking, bringing world-class quality to the league.

Lamine Yamal is already one of the best players in La Liga, despite being just 17-years-old.

Of all the top leagues in the world, there's a genuine argument to be made that La Liga is the most prestigious of them all. Between Real Madrid and Barcelona alone, the Spanish division has housed some of the greatest footballers of all time.

But, with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo now a fading memory for La Liga fans, there is an open goal for any elite players looking to be the best player in the Spanish top flight. With this in mind, here's a look at the 15 best players in La Liga in 2025.

Ranking Factors

How well they've started the 2024/25 La Liga season.

Their performances since arriving in the Spanish top flight.

Importance to their respective sides.

For forwards - goals and assists have been taken into account.

Memorable performances from recent seasons.

15 Nico Williams

Athletic Bilbao

Another Bilbao academy product, Nico Williams is one of the most sought-after wingers in world football, and despite having his pick of a number of top clubs this summer, he committed his future to his boyhood club. The 22-year-old registered 22 assists and nine goals last season, and then went to Euro 2024 and set the world alight for eventual champions Spain.

It is no exaggeration to say that Williams is up there as one of the best dribblers in the game, and he's so dangerous when he gets running with the ball. The Bilbao man loves to take on his man and deliver a killer ball into the box, but he's just as deadly when he cuts inside and tries a shot for himself.

Nico Williams' La Liga Statistics Appearances 120 Goals 12 Assists 22 Titles 0

14 Unai Simon

Athletic Bilbao

La Liga has given us some amazing goalkeepers over the years — Iker Casillas and Victor Valdes were truly world class — but the best shot stopper in the league right now is Unai Simon. The Spaniard came through the Athletic Bilbao academy and is now approaching 200 appearances for the first-team. He's also Spain's number one keeper, and after his success at Euro 2024, has 46 caps to his name at international level.

Simon has great reflexes, is composed in possession, and is able to kick-start attacks with his impeccable distribution. The problem is, he's currently out with a wrist injury, so we won't be able to see him in action until December. Last season, he conceded just 33 goals in 36 games, keeping 18 clean sheets, which shows just how valuable he is to Bilbao.

Unai Simon's La Liga Statistics Appearances 181 Clean Sheets 61 Titles 0

13 Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona

Some may criticise Robert Lewandowski's place, or even presence, in this ranking. Some will point to his weaknesses in the game or his numerous misses in front of goal - and they will be right! But that would also be overlooking the fact that the 36-year-old Polish centre-forward is the league's top scorer.

And he doesn't beat his runner-up, Raphinha, by one goal, or even two. No. By five. The former Bayern Munich player already has 16 goals after 19 games. And the list of his victims could not be more prestigious. Real Madrid, Real Betis and Villarreal have all been there.

Robert Lewandowski's La Liga Statistics Appearances 87 Goals 58 Assists 17

12 Federico Valverde

Real Madrid

Speaking of clubs spotting top talent in Uruguay, Real Madrid hit the jackpot when they signed Federico Valverde from Penarol, and his transfer fee of just over £4 million is just ludicrous when you consider his value right now. Real have an embarrassment of riches in the middle of the park — as they have pretty much every year for the last 30 years — but Valverde is finally standing out as the driving force in their midfield.

With Toni Kroos retired and Luka Modric nearing the end of his career, Valverde has stepped up and shown his quality. He missed just one game last season as Real Madrid won the La Liga and Champions League double, and his vision, technique, and workrate make him one of the most important players in the Los Blancos squad.

Fede Valverde's La Liga Statistics Appearances 218 Goals 19 Assists 20 Titles 3

11 Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid

After playing backup to Erling Haaland at Manchester City for a couple of years, Julian Alvarez made the switch to Spain this summer to join Atletico Madrid in a bumper deal. In England, the Argentina international managed 36 goals in 103 appearances, which is pretty impressive considering he only played an average of 58 minutes per game. Rightly so, he wanted to get out of the shadow of Haaland, and big things are expected of him now he's plying his trade in La Liga.

Alvarez hasn't managed to get his first goal for his new club yet, but with his explosive pace and surprising strength, plus the ability to finish from long range or within the box, the 24-year-old has the potential to be one of the top strikers in the league.

Julian Alvarez's La Liga Statistics Appearances 19 Goals 6 Assist 2

10 Dani Olmo

Barcelona

Dani Olmo has brought his career full circle after moving to Barcelona this summer, the club he started out with as a youth prospect. The Spaniard left the Catalan club in 2014 for Dinamo Zagreb on a free transfer, but it is with RB Leipzig, whom he joined in 2020, where his stock truly started to rise. A highly creative, skilful, silky footballer, Olmo impressed with his influential displays in the Bundesliga.

Euro 2024 was an incredibly fruitful tournament for the 26-year-old. He started as an impact substitute for Spain, but eventually ended up becoming a key figure as his nation went all the way in Germany - Olmo finished the competition with three goals and two assists. A big money move to Barcelona in the summer made sense, and Olmo has scored five goals in his first 11 games of the campaign, suggesting he could be in for a big season.

Dani Olmo's La Liga Statistics Appearances 11 Goals 5 Position Offensive midfielder

9 Thierno Barry

Villarreal

Thierno Barry, who arrived in Spain last summer, has been one of the revelations of the first half of the La Liga season. Scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances, the imposing French centre-forward has gradually established himself as a regular in Marcelino's team.

An exceptional achievement for a player who turned professional at just 20 years of age, and whose conversion to the striker's role came at a late stage. It was even enough to earn him a call-up to the French U-21 team, and his ambitions of playing in the near future are well known.

Thierno Barry's La Liga Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 7 Assist 2

8 Alejandro Baena

Villarreal

Alejandro Baena may still be young, but his progress continues to impress. At the age of 23, the Villarreal player is currently playing in the fifth La Liga season of his career and is already one of his team's key players. The Roquetas de Mar native was the league's top passer in 2023/24 (14 assists), and has made a similar start to 2024/25.

Having already made nine decisive appearances (four goals, five assists) in the space of 16 games, he is now one of the most dependable players in Spain's top flight. And although he is contractually tied to his club until 2028, it would be anything but surprising to see him rapidly attract interest from the league's top clubs.

Alejandro Baena's La Liga Statistics Appearances 92 Goals 12 Assist 22

7 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

Like a vintage wine, Antoine Griezmann is becoming even better as time goes by. His start to the season with Atletico Madrid is testament to that. At 33, the Frenchman, who recently retired from international football, can now devote his heart and soul to his beloved club. And try to lift the league title that has eluded him since his arrival in Spain.

And it would be an understatement to say that the attacking midfielder has what it takes. Having scored 11 times (seven goals, four assists) so far this season, ‘Grizou’ continues to splash the Iberian turf with his talent. And if Los Colchoneros are currently top of the table, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is undoubtedly largely to blame. And if he is to make his dreams come true, he will need to maintain that form until the end of the season.

Antoine Griezmann's La Liga Statistics Appearances 511 Goals 197 Assist 94

6 Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid

The much-anticipated move of Kylian Mbappe to Madrid naturally came with a certain degree of pressure, but the Frenchman doesn't seem to be feeling that weight at all. He's already scored three goals in his first five games for the Spanish giants, and as the new focal point of Carlo Ancelotti's side, there's a very good chance he will end up with ridiculous numbers this season.

It was always hard to truly judge Mbappe's levels when he was at PSG — the French league isn't exactly the most competitive in Europe — but early signs at Madrid show that the France captain is without a doubt a top tier player. His electric pace, clinical finishing, and genius-level footballing brain make Mbappe not just one of the best player in La Liga, but quite possibly one of the best player in the world now.

Kylian Mbappe's La Liga Statistics Appearances 17 Goals 10 Assists 2

5 Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid