Key Takeaways Italian giants AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus are heavily represented in this list.

Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez make the cut, but there's room for defenders such as Bremer and Alessandro Bastoni.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ranks highly after two superb seasons.

As one of Europe's top five leagues, Serie A naturally houses some of the most talented players in the world and always has. The division contains some of the best club teams in football history, but we're more concerned with the here and now.

Serie A is dominated by those native to Italy, and the league has produced some of the greatest Italian footballers of all time. But, the culture, style of play, and competitive nature of the league has also attracted top foreign talent, too. With this in mind, here's a list of the 10 best players plying their trade in Serie A right now.

Ranking Factors

How well they've started the current Serie A season.

Their performances since arriving in the Italian top flight.

Importance to their respective sides.

For forwards - goals and assists have been taken into account.

Memorable performances from recent seasons.

The Best Players in Serie A Right Now Rank Player Club 10. Rafael Leao AC Milan 9. Paulo Dybala AS Roma 8. Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 7. Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 6. Ederson Atalanta 5. Theo Hernandez AC Milan 4. Nicolo Barella Inter Milan 3. Gleison Bremer Juventus 2. Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan 1. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli

10 Rafael Leao

AC Milan

The AC Milan winger has bags of skill, pace, and power. Rafael Leao could be higher up this list, but the immense potential he showed early in his career hasn't quite been lived up to yet, and he definitely needs to improve his decision-making and attitude.

Still, on his day, Leao is a nightmare for defenders throughout the league. He loves to take on his man and can find a killer pass or an incisive finish. He bagged 15 goals and 14 assists last season, and already has one of each this term. He's still relatively young, and if he can refine those aforementioned areas of his game, Leao could end up being one of the elite players in the league.

Rafael Leao's Serie A Statistics Appearances 167 Goals 48 Assists 39 Titles 1

9 Paulo Dybala

AS Roma

Paulo Dybala may be slightly past his best nowadays, but the Argentinian still possesses the quality to change a game on his own with his dazzling skills and keen eye for goal. His iconic stint at Juventus established Dybala as one of Serie A's most exciting and dangerous attackers, and he's continued that since joining AS Roma.

16 goals and 10 assists for the Giallorossi last season, and 115 goals for Juventus over the years, earn Dybala a place on this list, but he will need to keep it up this season if he is to maintain his status as one of Serie A's most consistent performers.

Paulo Dybala's Serie A Statistics Appearances 327 Goals 123 Assists 67 Titles 5

8 Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus

Genuine, traditional centre-forwards are a rarity these days, but Dusan Vlahovic still brings the physicality, power, hold-up play, and raw finishing ability that so many strikers are lacking. After a blistering start to his career with Fiorentina, the Serbian forward signed for the Old Lady, and he's continued to be a reliable source of goals and is definitely one of the best strikers in Serie A.

Last season, Vlahovic scored 18 goals in 38 games for Juventus, and he's already on fire this term, with two goals in three games. He could be in for a huge season if he carries on at this rate.

Dusan Vlahovic's Serie A Statistics Appearances 176 Goals 79 Assists 13 Titles 0

7 Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez arrived in Italy back in 2018 from his homeland in Argentina, and he has been absolutely prolific for Inter Milan ever since. He's hit double figures every year he's been in Italy, and has surpassed 20 goals in the last three seasons. With 24 goals in 33 games last term, Martinez was key to Inter Milan's charge towards the Serie A title.

He's now Inter's captain, leading the line and the team with his high energy displays, and he's one of the most dangerous forwards in the game thanks to his intelligent running, electric pace, and varied finishing ability.

Lautaro Martinez's Serie A Statistics Appearances 208 Goals 103 Assists 33 Titles 2

6 Ederson

Atalanta

Atalanta caught the eye last season by going all the way in the Europa League and securing a top four finish in Serie A. While the likes of Ademola Lookman and Teun Koopmeiners took the spotlight with their goals and creativity, the beating heart of the team was Ederson, the Brazilian defensive midfielder pulling all the strings.

The 25-year-old is a combative, athletic, and hard-working midfielder, who loves to break up opposition plays and help his side transition into attack with a range of impressive passing. Do not be surprised to see this man in the Premier League next year.

Ederson's Serie A Statistics Appearances 89 Goals 9 Assists 3 Titles 0

5 Theo Hernandez

AC Milan

After spending years roaming around different clubs in Spain, Theo Hernandez made the switch to AC Milan in 2019 and quickly settled in Serie A, and is now firmly established as one of the best left-backs in the world. He missed just six games last season — most of which were down to suspensions — and racked up an impressive 11 assists across the campaign.

Hernandez is a physical, pacey defender who loves to get stuck in, and has an incredible work rate. He's also got bags of flair and loves to get forward, providing Milan with everything they could want from a modern full-back.

Theo Hernandez's Serie A Statistics Appearances 165 Goals 27 Assists 24 Titles 1

4 Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan

Nicolo Barella is one of the most industrious, intelligent midfielders in world football right now. The Italian has an incredible engine, a great range of passing, and impeccable ball control, that make him just as effective at breaking up play as he is at carrying the ball forward and creating chances for his team.

He missed just one Serie A game last season, and captained Inter on seven occasions, delivering two goals and six assists along the way. He's already got one of each this term, and will be instrumental to Inter's hopes of retaining the league title again this year.

Nicolo Barella's Serie A Statistics Appearances 274 Goals 23 Assists 46 Titles 2

3 Gleison Bremer

Juventus

Italy is a nation known for defensive football, so it should come as no surprise that a powerful centre-half is among the upper echelons of this list. Gleison Bremer won the Serie A MVP award in 2021/22 when he was with Torino, securing a big move to Juventus as a result, and he has continued to improve since.

The Brazilian is a beast of a defender, who uses physicality and his well-placed aggression to get the best of any attacker coming his way, but he's also got a surprising amount of composure on the ball, too. Juventus are yet to concede a goal this season, and Bremer is at the heart of their solid defence. He missed just two games last season, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one of those 36 appearances. Without him, Juventus are a weaker team, for sure, and he's quietly one of the best centre-backs in the world now.

Gleison Bremer's Serie A Statistics Appearances 167 Goals 18 Assists 4 Titles 0

2 Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan

At just 25-years-old, Alessandro Bastoni has already established himself as the best defender in Serie A and one of the most important, valuable players in the league. The Italian is the perfect example of a ball-playing centre-half; he's big, strong, smart, and possesses an impressive range of passing. You're just as likely to find Bastoni putting in a crucial tackle at the back as you are to see him playing a decisive pass from deep to spring his team into action in attack.

He's a lynchpin in the Italy national team, too, playing every minute of the country's Euro 2024 run and the recent international break double header. We'd be very surprised if Bastoni does not end up being Inter and Italy's captain in the near future, such is his leadership and maturity.

Alessandro Bastoni's Serie A Statistics Appearances 180 Goals 5 Assists 12 Titles 2

1 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli

When Napoli won Serie A in 2022/23, it was largely down to two players: Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The former has left the league now — he'd probably be high up on this list if he hadn't — but Kvaratskhelia is still with Napoli and continues to be the most tantalising talent in the league.

The Georgian winger produced 31 goal contributions in that title-winning season, another 20 last year, and already has one goal and one assist to his name this term. Fans around the world got to see what Kvaratskhelia is capable of when he exploded onto the scene in Euro 2024, with his pace, control, agility, and devastating end product causing problems for the likes of Portugal and Spain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was the first player ever to score more than ten goals and provide more than ten assists in his debut season in Serie A.

If any club wanted to sign Kvaratskhelia now, they'd likely be looking at a fee approaching £100m, such is his talent, but at the age of just 23, there is still so much more to come from this fantastic winger. He's a joy to watch, the kind of player capable of producing magic at the drop of a hat to completely change a game.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's Serie A Statistics Appearances 71 Goals 24 Assists 22 Titles 1

Statistics sourced via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.09.24