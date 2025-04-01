Summary Although it is the second tier of English football, the Championship is one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Every season, there is something for any team in the Championship to play for.

A number of Championship teams have brilliant players on their books.

Despite not being the highest division of football in England, the Championship is rightly regarded as one of the most competitive leagues in the world. Be it promotion, safety, or mid-table establishment, each season of the Championship sees all 24 teams involved have something to play for.

The Championship has long been known for having tightly-contested campaigns, with relegation battles and races for the play-off spots often continuing until the final day of any given season.

At the time of writing, the trio of Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley are battling between themselves to secure the two automatic promotion spots to the Premier League. Of course, finishing in the top two is the ultimate goal as while the Championship play-offs are financially rewarding, there is a far lower guarantee of securing promotion.

With the 2024/25 term in the final stretch, it is worth asking, just which 10 players in the Championship are the best?

Related 10 Highest-Paid Championship Players (2025) Of all the players that currently ply their trade in the Championship, which 10 are paid the most in the English second tier?

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective and entrants are entirely dependent, generally, on the opinions of its writer. With that being said, this list has been ranked on the following:

Quality - A simple, yet important, criterion. How good is each entrant as a player?

A simple, yet important, criterion. How good is each entrant as a player? Reception - The best players are often the most talked about, what do fans generally think about each entrant?

The best players are often the most talked about, what do fans generally think about each entrant? Form - Be it individually, with their team or both, how good of a season has each entrant had?

12 Honourable Mentions

In a league such as the Championship, there were always going to be players to narrowly miss out on a top 10. Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham, who has attracted interest from elsewhere with his displays, just missed out, as did the duo of Enzo Le Fee and Marcus Edwards who, while brilliant, only joined Sunderland and Burnley respectively in the January transfer window.

Elsewhere in the division, Viktor Johansson has a strong case to be included, but did not make the list due to Stoke's relegation battles this season. Josh Sargent, who has a case for being called the best striker in the second tier when fit, has faced struggles with injury across the current campaign, hence his absence.

Best 10 Players in the Championship Right Now Rank Name Position Club 1. Gus Hamer Midfielder Sheffield United 2. Ao Tanaka Midfielder Leeds United 3. James Trafford Goalkeeper Burnley 4. Josh Brownhill Midfielder Burnley 5. Pascal Struijk Centre-Back Leeds United 6. Maxime Esteve Centre-Back Burnley 7. Borja Sainz Winger Norwich City 8. Michael Cooper Goalkeeper Sheffield United 9. Junior Firpo Left-Back Leeds United 10. Anel Ahmedhodzic Centre-Back Sheffield United

11 Anel Ahmedhodzic

Sheffield United

A Bosnian international, Anel Ahmedhodzic joined Sheffield United from Malmo in 2022. While he had previously spent three years with Nottingham Forest, moving to the Blades gave Ahmedhodzic his first proper experience in English football and he quickly became an established part of the first team.

A tall and imposing central defender, Ahmedhodzic has racked up over 100 appearances for the Blades in his three years at Bramall Lane. Ahmedhodzic has been a constant presence for Sheffield United in their promotion push and is often, rightly, ranked amongst the best defenders in the division.

10 Junior Firpo

Leeds United