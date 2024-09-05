Key Takeaways Following a busy summer with international football, the Premier League campaign is back underway.

Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have all shone for their respective sides.

Here, with ranking factors taken into consideration, are the top 20 players in the Premier League.

Following a summer packed to the brim with international football – Euro 2024 and Copa America – and a litany of incomings and outgoings across the Premier League’s 20-strong contingent, the campaign is back underway.

The usual culprits of Arsenal and Manchester City have kick-started their respective seasons on the front foot – as have Liverpool under their Arne Slot-led regime, while the likes of Manchester United have flattered to deceive.

Moments of individual brilliance tend to shape a side’s aspirations for the season and, despite only being three games in, there have been a plethora of instances when players have lifted bums off seats so far.

Taking that into consideration alongside the following ranking factors, here are the top 20 best Premier League players, in order, as the likes of Manchester City man mountain Ruben Dias and Ben White of Arsenal narrowly miss out.

Ranking Factors

How well they've started the current Premier League season.

Their performances since arriving in the English top flight.

Importance to their respective sides.

For forwards - goals and assists have been taken into account.

Memorable performances from recent seasons.

20-16

Emiliano Martinez, Ollie Watkins, Gabriel Magalhaes, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexander Isak

Close

An imposing figure between the posts for Aston Villa, Emiliano Martinez’s shot-stopping ability – combined with his intangible leadership skills – make him one of the best goalkeepers currently in world football, and he cracks 20th place on this list ahead of the likes of White and Dias, as mentioned.

His club colleague Ollie Watkins, who has endured a tough start to 2024/25 and is yet to record a goal, is ahead of him by one spot after notching a career-best return of 27 goals and 13 assists in all competitions last term. Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, often overshadowed by William Saliba, is in 18th place.

A divisive figure among Premier League aficionados, there can be no qualms over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s natural talent. Able to place the ball on a sixpence, the Liverpool-born right-back is recognised as one of the best passers in world football, having notched 81 assists across his 313-game Anfield career.

Marksman Alexander Isak finishes in the first quintet of the English top division’s best players – but it’s not his goalscoring that catches the eye. How he effortlessly glides past opponents with his gangly frame is what makes him such a rare breed of centre forward who is joyous to watch.

The Best Premier League Players - 20-16 Rank Player Position Club Nationality 20. Emiliano Martinez GK Aston Villa Argentina 19. Ollie Watkins ST Aston Villa England 18. Gabriel Magalhaes CB Arsenal Brazil 17. Trent Alexander-Arnold RB Liverpool England 16. Alexander Isak ST Newcastle Utd Sweden

15-11

Bruno Fernandes, Martin Odegaard, Alisson Becker, Son Heung-min, Bernardo Silva