Four teams are remaining in this year's NBA Playoffs: the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Dallas Mavericks. It's no secret to anyone watching that the NBA is a star-driven league.

Few team sports allow for one player to truly affect the outcome of a game (or series) the way that basketball does. While a great collective unit is always important and will get you far, sometimes it's up to the lead man to really put that team over the top.

With the Conference Finals here, it's time to highlight some of the best individuals remaining in these playoffs. All five of these players will be a focal point and major factor in both how their team got to this stage and the names who will be relied upon should their teams want to advance to the NBA Finals.

1 Luka Dončić

Dončić has battled through injuries and incredibly tough defensive matchups to lead his Mavericks

This is the second time in three years that the Mavericks are in the Western Conference Finals. They've gotten as far as they have, in large part, thanks to the usual dose of greatness from Dončić.

His numbers may be down a touch from the regular season and previous playoff runs, but that is to be expected given what Luka has gone through this postseason.

Dončić has played through injuries during this postseason run and there were times when anyone watching him could see that plain as day. His movements on the basketball court were just not as fluid as what one would be accustomed to from Luka.

Despite that, Dončić battled through the first-round series against the LA Clippers and a series against the Oklahoma City Thunder where the second-best playoff defense of this postseason threw great defenders like Lu Dort and Cason Wallace at him.

Through it all, Dončić came out on the other end to lead his team to where they are now with strong averages of 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists (which leads the playoffs), and 1.4 steals per game. The efficiency is down a bit for Luka, but as he continues to get healthier, the MVP candidate will certainly continue to drive fear into the hearts of any defender tasked with guarding him.

2 Anthony Edwards

These playoffs have showcased Edwards' arrival as a bonafide superstar

Before the playoffs started, a list like this may have had Tatum placed higher than Anthony Edwards. Given the results seen to this point, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone (other than perhaps Celtics fans) still holding on to that opinion.

Edwards: Regular Season vs Playoffs Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 25.9 28.9 APG 5.1 5.9 SPG 1.3 1.7 FG% 46.1 50.4 TS% 57.5 62.4

Edwards has shown himself to be a tremendous playoff riser this postseason. There are so many impressive things to say about the run he is currently on that it's hard to know where to start.

Edwards has compiled a strong list of signature games and moments throughout this postseason.

He scored 40 points to close out the Phoenix Suns and complete the sweep of Kevin Durant's latest attempt at a superteam. He scored 43 points in Game 1 of the series against the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, to steal homecourt at the time. His second-half defense helped lead a Game 7 comeback against those same Nuggets, sending them packing.

Edwards averaged 27.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game against the defending champions with healthy shooting percentages of 50 percent from the field and 37.3 from beyond the arc. All this while being a two-way superstar and helping contribute to Minnesota's top-four playoff defense.

Seeing how great Edwards is at only twenty-two years old makes one wonder just how high the ceiling is for him.

3 Jayson Tatum

Even with a stacked roster, Tatum remains the best player for the Celtics

There has been a lot of discourse around Jayson Tatum this season and the type of impact he has, questioning where he belongs on the ladder of great players in the league. One thing that cannot be argued at the end of the day is that he's still the best player on a team who is likely the favorite to win the NBA Championship at this point.

Tatum was an All-Star this season, will likely be featured on one of the All-NBA teams, was the best player on the best team in the regular season, and finished sixth in MVP voting. Like him or not, it's hard to deny the talent of the twenty-five-year-old superstar.

The case for Tatum being this high on the list of remaining players is not hard to make. The case against him being higher than this is likely the one that needs more convincing.

Celtics' Key Contributors In The Playoffs Category Tatum Brown White PPG 24.3 23.1 18.2 RPG 10.4 6.6 3.8 APG 5.8 2.5 3.8 Win Shares 1.8 1.1 1.7 BPM 5.1 1.7 6.1

While it's clear that Tatum has been an impactful player for the Celtics, he is certainly not lacking in great supporting pieces around him. The Celtics have been dominant, coasting through the Eastern Conference. It would be genuinely shocking if they didn't send the Pacers packing with relative ease, much like their first two opponents.

While Tatum has been and will continue to be a big factor in why Boston is as great as they are, it's hard to place him any higher than third on this list considering his situation and the greatness displayed by the two players ahead of him.

4 Kyrie Irving

The best Robin remaining in the NBA Playoffs

Kyrie Irving has been everything that the doctor ordered for the Mavericks. He has settled into his role with the team seamlessly this season, providing as close to a perfect running mate as superstar Luka Dončić could ask for.

Kyrie's 23–24 Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs PPG 25.6 21.1 APG 5.2 5.4 FG% 49.7 48.2 3PT% 41.1 44.0 TS% 60.8 59.7

Irving only played 58 games in the regular season, missing some time due to injuries. When he has been available, the Mavericks have been humming. Post-trade deadline, the Mavericks had the second-best record in the Western Conference. The new additions to Dallas certainly played a factor in that, but one could argue Irving's consistent availability was more integral.

Everyone knows what Kyrie can bring to the table offensively. He's one of the most skilled offensive talents to ever pick up a basketball. That was on full display in their first-round series against the Clippers. He put up averages of 26.5 points per game at 51.4 percent from the field and 44.9 percent from beyond the arc.

His efficiency in being the second option was integral, while Dončić's took a dip due to being the main focus of the Clippers' game plan. Even when his own offensive numbers took a dip against the Thunder, Irving remained effective and contributed positively to the team as both a playmaker and a defender.

This may be one of the best versions of Irving that we've seen on the defensive end of the court. His effort and commitment to that end have allowed the Mavericks to be toward the top of the list in defensive rating this postseason. That impact should not be discounted when considering Irving's individual greatness.

5 Pascal Siakam

Everything that the Pacers traded for Siakam has been worth it and then some

The early returns on the Pascal Siakam trade for the Pacers are proving extremely positive. They reached their first Conference Finals appearance since the Paul George era in Indiana.

Looking back at the trade with the Toronto Raptors that got Siakam into a Pacers jersey, it looks more and more like a bargain by the day.

Siakam's 23-24 Comparison Category Raptors Pacers PPG 22.2 21.3 RPG 6.3 7.8 APG 4.9 3.7 FG% 52.2 54.9 3PT% 31.7 38.6

The initial numbers for the Pacers may not pop off the charts immediately, but that's to be expected considering the Pacers had to figure out the fit mid-season. The increase in his overall efficiency is definitely an encouraging sign as this team continues to march through these playoffs.

Some may argue that the Pacers have been more lucky than good, getting the opportunity to play both the injury-riddled Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, on route to the Conference Finals. However, that is something completely out of the Pacers' control, and they can only play who is in front of them.

In the moments where it has mattered most, Siakam has stepped up for the team. He leads the team in points and rebounds per game throughout these playoffs. He's provided several key performances for the team in important wins, including Game 2 against the Bucks, plus Games 3 and 5 against the Knicks.

Ultimately, the fifth spot on this list is the most debatable, but Siakam gets the nod here for the role he's played in getting the Pacers as far as they are. If one were to argue Jaylen Brown or Tyrese Haliburton for this spot, it would be understandable.

