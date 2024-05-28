Highlights In an attempt to retain their Euros title, Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has named their 30-man provisional squad.

Spalletti's idea of trusting in the youth has meant the squad has seen an array of changes since Euro 2020.

The likes of Ciro Immobile, Manuel Locatelli and Lorenzo Insigne, all key to their previous success, miss out.

For Euro 2024, it seems as if Italy have gone for a different approach: out with the old and in with the new. Since their European Championships triumph in 2021, when they beat England in the final on penalties, Roberto Mancini has been swapped out for Luciano Spalletti and widespread changes have been made to the bulk of the squad as a result.

In an attempt to retain their title as European champions, the former Napoli chief has made some big calls. Europa League winner Gianluca Scamacca is likely to lead the line, Alessandro Bastoni will be tasked with commanding the back line and Nicolo Barella will man the midfield unit – but who misses out?

Focused around the ‘art of defending’ and playing with undying passion, can Spalletti guide Italy to an international triumph after they failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup? If so, he’ll have to do it without the following ten stars – all of whom have been snubbed from his 30-man provisional squad.

Ciro Immobile

Lazio

Ciro Immobile, who was one of his nation’s pivotal figures three years ago, kicks off the star-studded bunch of names who have missed out. Having scored 17 goals in his 57-game Italy career, the Lazio skipper has proven himself to be a sharpshooter, though his inconsistency has seemingly become an issue for Spalletti and his entourage.

In the 2023/24 Serie A campaign, the centre forward scored just seven goals – and notched the solitary assist – in 31 appearances, with him often finding minutes harder to come by. In his last two outings for Italy, he has managed to score twice, though he hasn’t featured in their last seven games.

Ciro Immobile - Italy Statistics Debut March 5, 2014 Appearances 57 Wins 30 Goals 17 Assists 8

Manuel Locatelli

Juventus

Issued his debut by Mancini back in September 2020, Manuel Locatelli was a regular under his tenure and notably scored a brace against Switzerland in the last tournament’s group stage fixtures. Able to offer engine room versatility, too, it may come as a massive shock that Spalletti and co have snubbed the former AC Milan talent.

The 26-year-old earned himself a move to Serie A juggernauts Juventus on the back of his Euro 2020 campaign but has not managed to paint himself in the best light, it seems, three years on. For the Turin-based outfit in 2023/24, Locatelli has been pervasive from start to finish, playing north of 3,000 league minutes – but he won’t be adding to his tally of 28 international caps in Germany this summer.

Manuel Locatelli - Italy Statistics Debut September 7, 2020 Appearances 28 Wins 20 Goals 3 Assists 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only 10 players who helped Italy win Euro 2020 have been included in Luciano Spalletti's 30-man provisional squad.

Marco Verratti

Al-Arabi SC

Since Spalletti took charge of Gli Azzurri in August 2023, Marco Verratti has not had a sniff at action. The veteran midfielder left Paris Saint-Germain for pastures new in the summer, leaving for Qatari side Al-Arabi SC – meaning that he is no longer in view for the new boss. A cool and collected figure for the French side, he has remained the same at his new employers – but it’s not enough to see him earn a spot on the plane this summer.

Pescara-born Verratti has plenty of experience on the international stage, featuring 55 times since making his debut over a decade ago. Underrated in some respects, what the 31-year-old may lack in goal involvements, he certainly makes up for in his calmness on the ball.

Marco Verratti - Italy Statistics Debut August 15, 2012 Appearances 55 Wins 31 Goals 3 Assists 4

Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa

Currently on loan at Aston Villa from Galatasaray, Nicolo Zaniolo has endured a campaign to forget with him widely considered as one of the worst signings of the summer. He weighed in with just two goals in 830 minutes of league action, highlighting Unai Emery’s reluctance to give him regular game time. That combined with Italy’s plethora of options means that Zaniolo has not been picked.

A 19-cap Italy international, the 1999-born ace has not shown his worth in the England top flight, hence his exclusion, courtesy of Spalletti. Interestingly, the Fiorentina academy graduate has been a regular for Italy in recent times, playing for them as recently as March, totting up 76 minutes against Ecuador in a friendly. There’s always next time, Nicolo.

Nicolo Zaniolo - Italy Statistics Debut March 29, 2019 Appearances 19 Wins 12 Goals 2 Assists 1

Lorenzo Insigne

Toronto

Leaving someone of Lorenzo Insigne’s calibre and expertise at home is a bold move. Ever since making his Italy debut in September 2012, the Napoli-born winger has been ever-present for his nation, appearing on 54 occasions and recording ten goals and assists apiece. But despite all of that, Spalletti has excluded one of the highest-paid MLS players from the provisional squad.

Domestically this season, Insigne has endured his fair share of troubles. Having notched three goals and a further three assists in 520 minutes, the fact that the winger has just two full 90-minute cameos under his belt could have played its part in Spalletti’s thinking. The decision could backfire, what with the lack of experience in the squad.

Lorenzo Insigne - Italy Statistics Debut September 11, 2012 Appearances 54 Wins 29 Goals 10 Assists 10

Five Other Top Names Missing Out

Stephan El Shaarawy, Destiny Udogie, Moise Kean, Matteo Politano, Domenico Berardi

The aforementioned quintet aside, Spalletti’s new ideas have meant that many top-level players have been forced to watch this summer’s tournament from the comfort of their own home. Stephan El Shaarawy is one of them and so is Juventus’ Moise Kean, who has scored four times in 15 Italy appearances.

Destiny Udogie, who has cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s left-backs, will miss Euro 2024 through injury, while Napoli’s Matteo Politano and Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo – whom both are right-wingers – will miss out thanks to the emergence of youth in their position.