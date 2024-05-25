Highlights Portugal's stacked squad for Euro 2024 includes Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, and Ruben Dias, but talented players like Matheus Nunes have been left behind.

Renato Sanches misses out despite showing potential in the past, while William Carvalho and Raphael Guerreiro have been left out due to various reasons.

Guerreiro have been left out due to various reasons. Pedro Goncalves, with impressive stats from Sporting, is another standout omission, showcasing Portugal's depth and tough selection decisions.

With a squad stacked to the limit with incredible talent, Portugal have to be considered one of the favourites to win the European Championships this summer. Having already lifted the trophy in 2016, the nation has a solid chance of getting its hands on it again once Euro 2024 gets underway.

With names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Ruben Dias all included in the squad that will compete in the tournament this summer, they have one of the strongest teams on paper. The players they've got are so good, in fact, that there are several very talented footballers who will be left off of the plane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three players from Portugal's Euro 2016 winning squad will feature at Euro 2024

From a Premier League champion to some of the continent's most promising prospects, there are some huge figures left out of Portugal's Euro 2024 squad and here are the 10 best players to miss out.

Matheus Nunes

Manchester City

There's a good chance that Matheus Nunes would have been selected for Portugal had he not joined Manchester City last summer. While, at the time, the move to Pep Guardiola's side looked like a great decision for his career, the lack of playing time with the Cityzens has pushed him out of contention for his national team.

The midfielder played 28 times in all competitions for City as they retained their Premier League title, but the majority of his outings came in limited cameos off of the bench. The former Wolves man has shown how talented he is in the past, but his current situation meant he was left out of the Portugal set-up.

Matheus Nunes' Portugal statistics Appearances 12 Goals 2 Assists 0

Renato Sanches

Paris Saint-Germain (On loan at Roma)

At one point, Renato Sanches looked like the next big thing. His performances at Euro 2016 as Portugal won the entire tournament had the world taking notice of his ability. It looked like he was destined to become a star, but after he was snapped up by Bayern Munich, things started to unravel. He didn't settle in too well in Germany and tried his luck with Swansea, but that didn't work.

He rejuvenated his career at Lille, but then moved to Paris Saint-Germain and things haven't gone too swimmingly with the Ligue 1 powerhouses. A loan spell at Roma this year has done little to help his career, and he's been left out of the Portuguese team, but he's proven in the past that he has something to offer to his country and if he can rediscover his club form, he'll certainly be considered for the next major tournament. He's still just 26.

Renato Sanches' Portugal statistics Appearances 32 Goals 3 Assists 3

William Carvalho

Real Betis

From one midfielder who could still figure things out to one who might have missed out on what would have been his last tournament, William Carvalho always felt destined to make it big in one of Europe's biggest leagues, and for some reason, he never quite got there. He looked great at Sporting Lisbon for several years and eventually moved to Real Betis in La Liga where he's carved out a solid tenure.

He hasn't elevated his game to another level, though, and despite playing 80 times for his country, most recently in 2022 when he made 11 appearances, he has been left out of the squad for Euro 2024. With a wealth of experience and the ability to dictate play from the middle of the park, Carvalho would have been a useful option in the team, but he's been left at home. Whether that was due to the fact that the majority of his appearances for Betis were off the bench this year remains to be seen, but it can't have helped.

William Carvalho's Portugal statistics Appearances 80 Goals 5 Assists 3

Raphael Guerreiro

Bayern Munich

The first name to miss out due to injury, Raphael Guerreiro would have been a very handy player to have available this summer. The Bayern Munich man can play in a variety of positions. Whether it's in the back line or midfield, he can influence a game in a number of different ways and likely would have been a key figure for Portugal this summer.

Unfortunately, he sustained an ankle injury shortly before the 2023/24 season wrapped up and will be forced to watch from the sidelines as his nation tries to get their hands on the European Championship for the second time in a decade.

Raphael Guerreiro's Portugal statistics Appearances 65 Goals 4 Assists 13

Pedro Goncalves

Sporting CP

Having scored 18 goals and created 16 assists this season, Pedro Goncalves has had the season of his career so far. The forward has been electric for Sporting and he'll be scratching his head at the fact that he's somehow been left out of Portugal's plans this summer.

In terms of his own performances, there really isn't much more that the 25-year-old could have done to earn a spot on the plane, but he's still got plenty of time to force his way into the mix in future tournaments at the very left. The likes of Ronaldo won't be around forever and if his form this season is anything to go by, he's got next.

Pedro Goncalves' Portugal statistics Appearances 2 Goals 0 Assists 0

Five Other Top Names Miss Out

Francisco Trincao, Nuno Santos, Jose Fonte, Joao Mario & Ricardo Pereira

There are a handful of other top stars from Portugal who haven't been included in the squad for Euro 2024. Francisco Trincao had 10 goals and 10 assists for Sporting this season and had a solid campaign. It's a testament to how stacked the country is in the forwards department that a player with 20 goal contributions couldn't break into it. His teammate, Nuno Santos, should also feel hard done by having missed out. The full-back had 14 goal contributions himself this year.

Three other top defenders were left out, with Jose Fonte, who continues to perform at a high level despite the fact he's now on the wrong side of 40, Joao Mario and Ricardo Pereira all left out of the final squad as well.

Portugal players missing from Euro 2024 squad Player Club Position Francisco Trincao Sporting CP ST Nuno Santos Sporting CP LB Jose Fonte Braga CB Joao Mario Porto RB Ricardo Pereira Leicester RB