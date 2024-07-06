Highlights Bargnani's scoring abilities allowed him to perform similarly to Bosh in NBA 2K early on.

Rudy Gay in 2K showcased the versatility of modern big men, controlling the paint and sinking threes.

Gay's 2K ratings and performance improved over the years, with notable increases in PPG and game ratings.

Since November 11, 1999, when the first game was released, the NBA 2K video game franchise has been as intertwined with the league as pre-game outfits or TNT’s Inside the NBA. With that popularity, there are certain players that the community gravitates toward because of their sheer ability to dominate the virtual courts.

Focusing on the players who, although not as dominant in real life, were able to be used in 2K to blindside and bulldoze opponents (rather than players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or Stephen Curry who were just as dominant in real life), here’s a list of the best overpowered players in the history of the 2K franchise

10 Raja Bell

Career average: 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game

Raja Bell was primarily a defensive player throughout his career, being voted to multiple All-Defensive teams and receiving votes for Defensive Player of the Year (although never winning the award). He could score, but finished his career with only three games scoring 30 or more points, and only 70 games with 20 or more points.

Raja Bell 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K1 N/A 1.0 2K2 N/A 3.4 2K3 N/A 3.1 ESPN NBA Basketball 69 11.2 2K5 59 12.3 2K6 73 14.7 2K7 75 14.7 2K8 79 11.9 2K9 84 11.9 2K10 71 11.8 2K11 70 8.0 2K12 68 6.4 2K13 71 DNP

However, similar to many other players on this list, he was lethal in 2K with players who were able to master his jump shot. His athleticism always allowed for quality animation, too, making him a three-tool player who could dominate on the defensive end, while regularly scoring more than his real-life career high (31).

9 Gerald Green

Career average: 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game

Gerald Green was an extremely athletic player in the NBA, winning the 2007 dunk contest and playing for multiple solid teams. He was never an All-Star caliber player, though, and this was reflected in his 2K ratings.

Gerald Green 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K16 72 5.2 2K7 72 10.4 2K8 72 5.1 2K9 71 5.2 2K13 75 7.0 2K14 69 15.8 2K15 78 11.9 2K16 76 8.9 2K17 73 5.6 2K18 72 12.1 2K19 77 9.2 2K20 76 DNP 2K21 76 DNP

However, with players who knew how to use him and take advantage of his athletic animations, he was essentially unstoppable. Causing a generation of 2K players to think he was the next Vince Carter, Green might just have made a bigger impact on the 2K community than he did in the NBA.

8 Jeremy Lamb

Career average: 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists

Jeremy Lamb, despite never averaging more than 15.3 points per game, was an extremely deadly outside shooter in 2K, especially in his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s not to say he didn’t have a midrange game, because he absolutely did. But, with opponents also having to worry about Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, Lamb was a big-three-caliber addition with his scoring ability.

Jeremy Lamb 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K13 71 3.1 2K14 71 8.5 2K15 73 6.3 2K16 73 8.8 2K17 74 9.7 2K18 72 12.1 2K19 77 9.2 2K20 76 DNP 2K21 76 DNP

Lamb was also given a solid potential rating, meaning players (in the franchise or MyLeague modes) could develop him into an even better player. Lamb may not have made a massive impact on the NBA, but he was a stalwart sleeper for 2K players in the 2010s.

7 OJ Mayo

Career average: 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game

OJ Mayo, when playing at the University of Southern California (USC) and preparing to enter the league, was one of the first players to be dubbed ‘the next LeBron James’ rather than ‘the next Jordan.’ Although never living up to these expectations, Mayo was given a high rating as a rookie almost entirely based on these expectations.

While his play was just good enough to paint those in charge of ratings at 2K an overall optimistic view of Mayo, he was never able to take that next step in the NBA that most were expecting of him early in his career.

OJ Mayo 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K9 82 18.5 2K10 78 17.5 2K11 80 11.3 2K12 77 12.6 2K13 77 15.3 2K14 82 11.7 2K15 77 11.4 2K16 75 7.8

He was an amazing player in 2K, though, and, once players mastered his jump shot, could easily go for 30-plus points against basically any team.

6 Andrea Bargnani

Career average: 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game

Another player whose 2K rating saw a boost due to pre-NBA hype was Andrea Bargnani. It’s not that he didn’t develop into a talented player, as he showed a knack for scoring and finished his rookie season with the second most votes for rookie of the year, but his early status as a generational talent on par with a player like Chris Bosh certainly improved his standing in 2K.

Andrea Bargnani 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K7 73 11.6 2K8 78 10.2 2K9 74 15.4 2K10 69 17.2 2K11 74 21.4 2K12 68 19.5 2K13 75 12.7 2K14 70 13.3 2K15 72 14.8 2K16 74 6.6

And for all intents and purposes, Bargnani essentially was Bosh for a stretch in 2K. Particularly early on, his scoring abilities would allow skilled players to drop 30 or 40 points with double-digit rebounds. He may not have been as dominant on the real courts, but Bargnani was everything he was sold as and more early into his NBA 2K run.

5 Rudy Gay

Career average:15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game

2K’s Rudy Gay gave players a chance to see the big man of the modern era before the prototype had been established. Able to control the paint on both offense and defense, while also being able to sink threes with ease, Gay was one of the most versatile big men in all of 2K in the 2010s.

Rudy Gay 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K7 78 10.8 2K8 82 20.1 2K9 85 18.9 2K10 78 19.6 2K11 81 19.8 2K12 86 19.0 2K13 87 18.2 2K14 86 20.0 2K15 82 21.1 2K16 83 80 2K17 80 18.7 2K18 81 11.5 2K19 78 13.7 2K20 81 10.8 2K21 79 11.4 2K22 78 8.1 2K23 75 5.2 2K24 74 DNP

He was a quality player in real life, averaging over 15 points per game over his almost three-decade career. However, he was never quite able to unleash the beast that the makers of 2K saw him as.

4 JR Smith

Career average: 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game

JR Smith, although displaying incredible explosiveness and athleticism throughout his career, is known primarily for his three-point shooting. These rings true in 2K, too, as Smith (especially in his runs with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks) is widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the history of 2K.

JR Smith 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG This Season 2K7 74 13.0 2K8 75 12.3 2K9 80 15.2 2K10 72 15.4 2K11 71 12.3 2K12 76 12.5 2K13 75 18.1 2K14 82 14.5 2K15 78 12.1 2K16 76 12.4 2K17 77 8.6 2K18 75 8.3 2K19 75 6.7 2K21 74 2.8

In real life, however, his biggest issue was his consistency. Sure, he might effortlessly sink eight threes in a game, but he might also go zero for 12 from deep. In 2K, though, the amount he scored is up to whoever was controlling him. And, considering he possesses a quick jump shot, a high three-point rating, and numerous badges boosting that ability, Smith will always be remembered as a top-scoring option in 2K during the first half of his career.

3 Ben Simmons

Career average: 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game





Ben Simmons has received a lot of criticism over his career, for various reasons. Whether it be not spending enough time on the court, or not doing enough to expand his game, Simmons has struggled mightily to win over the support of the public.

Ben Simmons 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K17 79 DNP 2K18 79 15.8 2K19 87 16.9 2K20 87 16.4 2K21 87 14.3 2K22 84 DNP 2K23 83 6.9 2K24 76 6.1

However, when it comes to 2K, a young Simmons played eerily similar to a young LeBron James. Able to slash with impunity, find any open teammate, and lock down anyone on defense (and also possessing a competent three-point shot), Simmons played in 2K like the player he was sold as before entering the league.

Simmons is a player who performs to his strength well, at least well enough to win Rookie of the Year in the 207-18 season. But his inability to iron out his weaknesses, and his tumultuous end with the Philadelphia 76ers, have soured the public’s view (and optimism) of Simmons.

His 2K rating has since been adjusted for this, but, in his first few seasons in the NBA, Simmons was one of the most overpowered players in the game.

2 Monta Ellis

Career average: 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game

Monta Ellis, particularly when playing with the Golden State Warriors, was an absolute menace in 2k. With his peak rating reaching an 87 in 2k9, Ellis was almost always an elite scorer with lights out three-point scoring.

Monta Ellis 2K Comparison Games Rating PPG That Season 2K6 71 6.8 2K7 74 16.5 2K8 84 20.2 2K9 87 19.0 2K10 76 25.5 2K11 84 24.1 2K12 83 20.4 2K13 86 19.2 2K14 83 19.0 2K15 82 18.9 2K16 81 13.8 2K17 77 8.5

Not just limited to his scoring, he also (with players who could take advantage of advanced dribbling controls) could play like a prime Kyrie Irving before Irving was even in the league. Although Ellis certainly had his fair share of stellar seasons in the NBA, even winning the Most Improved Player award in the 2006-07 season, he was never voted to an All-Star team and was never a part of a team that won the Finals. However, Ellis will forever remain one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the 2K franchise.

1 Jamal Crawford

Career average: 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game

Jamal Crawford, interestingly, played a very similar role in 2K as he did in the real-life NBA. Despite being arguably one of the most skilled players the league has ever seen, most of Crawford’s career was relegated to role-playing, or supporting the primary stars of the team.

Jamal Crawford 2K Comparison Game Rating PPG That Season 2K1 74 4.6 2K2 68 9.3 2K3 61 10.7 ESPN Basketball 76 17.3 2K5 79 17.7 2K6 80 14.3 2K7 81 17.6 2K8 79 20.6 2K9 80 19.7 2K10 75 18.0 2K11 76 14.2 2K12 78 16.5 2K13 78 16.5 2K14 79 18.6 2K15 80 15.8 2K16 79 14.2 2K17 77 12.3 2K18 77 10.3 2K19 77 7.9 2K21 75 5.0

But, with 2K recognizing his true ball handling and scoring ability, could go for 30, 40, or even 50 points in any given game against any given opponent. Especially when playing with the Los Angeles Clippers, Crawford plays closer in 2K to his post-NBA play than his actual time in the league.

Crawford is one of the most respected players to ever pass through the league, both because of his immense talent and willingness to do what he believes is best for the team. Similarly, Crawford was a fan favorite in his time in the league, but will always be remembered for the ways in which he was used to absolutely break opponents in the two decades he spent on 2K main rosters.