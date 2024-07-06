Highlights

Since November 11, 1999, when the first game was released, the NBA 2K video game franchise has been as intertwined with the league as pre-game outfits or TNT’s Inside the NBA. With that popularity, there are certain players that the community gravitates toward because of their sheer ability to dominate the virtual courts.

Focusing on the players who, although not as dominant in real life, were able to be used in 2K to blindside and bulldoze opponents (rather than players like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, or Stephen Curry who were just as dominant in real life), here’s a list of the best overpowered players in the history of the 2K franchise

10 Raja Bell

Career average: 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game

Raja Bell

Raja Bell was primarily a defensive player throughout his career, being voted to multiple All-Defensive teams and receiving votes for Defensive Player of the Year (although never winning the award). He could score, but finished his career with only three games scoring 30 or more points, and only 70 games with 20 or more points.

Raja Bell 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K1

N/A

1.0

2K2

N/A

3.4

2K3

N/A

3.1

ESPN NBA Basketball

69

11.2

2K5

59

12.3

2K6

73

14.7

2K7

75

14.7

2K8

79

11.9

2K9

84

11.9

2K10

71

11.8

2K11

70

8.0

2K12

68

6.4

2K13

71

DNP

However, similar to many other players on this list, he was lethal in 2K with players who were able to master his jump shot. His athleticism always allowed for quality animation, too, making him a three-tool player who could dominate on the defensive end, while regularly scoring more than his real-life career high (31).

9 Gerald Green

Career average: 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game

Gerald Green

Gerald Green was an extremely athletic player in the NBA, winning the 2007 dunk contest and playing for multiple solid teams. He was never an All-Star caliber player, though, and this was reflected in his 2K ratings.

Gerald Green 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K16

72

5.2

2K7

72

10.4

2K8

72

5.1

2K9

71

5.2

2K13

75

7.0

2K14

69

15.8

2K15

78

11.9

2K16

76

8.9

2K17

73

5.6

2K18

72

12.1

2K19

77

9.2

2K20

76

DNP

2K21

76

DNP

However, with players who knew how to use him and take advantage of his athletic animations, he was essentially unstoppable. Causing a generation of 2K players to think he was the next Vince Carter, Green might just have made a bigger impact on the 2K community than he did in the NBA.

8 Jeremy Lamb

Career average: 10.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists

Jeremy Lamb

Jeremy Lamb, despite never averaging more than 15.3 points per game, was an extremely deadly outside shooter in 2K, especially in his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. That’s not to say he didn’t have a midrange game, because he absolutely did. But, with opponents also having to worry about Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant, Lamb was a big-three-caliber addition with his scoring ability.

Jeremy Lamb 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K13

71

3.1

2K14

71

8.5

2K15

73

6.3

2K16

73

8.8

2K17

74

9.7

2K18

72

12.1

2K19

77

9.2

2K20

76

DNP

2K21

76

DNP

Lamb was also given a solid potential rating, meaning players (in the franchise or MyLeague modes) could develop him into an even better player. Lamb may not have made a massive impact on the NBA, but he was a stalwart sleeper for 2K players in the 2010s.

7 OJ Mayo

Career average: 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game

OJ Mayo

OJ Mayo, when playing at the University of Southern California (USC) and preparing to enter the league, was one of the first players to be dubbed ‘the next LeBron James’ rather than ‘the next Jordan.’ Although never living up to these expectations, Mayo was given a high rating as a rookie almost entirely based on these expectations.

While his play was just good enough to paint those in charge of ratings at 2K an overall optimistic view of Mayo, he was never able to take that next step in the NBA that most were expecting of him early in his career.

OJ Mayo 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K9

82

18.5

2K10

78

17.5

2K11

80

11.3

2K12

77

12.6

2K13

77

15.3

2K14

82

11.7

2K15

77

11.4

2K16

75

7.8

He was an amazing player in 2K, though, and, once players mastered his jump shot, could easily go for 30-plus points against basically any team.

6 Andrea Bargnani

Career average: 14.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game

MixCollage-17-May-2024-10-51-PM-2837

Another player whose 2K rating saw a boost due to pre-NBA hype was Andrea Bargnani. It’s not that he didn’t develop into a talented player, as he showed a knack for scoring and finished his rookie season with the second most votes for rookie of the year, but his early status as a generational talent on par with a player like Chris Bosh certainly improved his standing in 2K.

Andrea Bargnani 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K7

73

11.6

2K8

78

10.2

2K9

74

15.4

2K10

69

17.2

2K11

74

21.4

2K12

68

19.5

2K13

75

12.7

2K14

70

13.3

2K15

72

14.8

2K16

74

6.6

And for all intents and purposes, Bargnani essentially was Bosh for a stretch in 2K. Particularly early on, his scoring abilities would allow skilled players to drop 30 or 40 points with double-digit rebounds. He may not have been as dominant on the real courts, but Bargnani was everything he was sold as and more early into his NBA 2K run.

5 Rudy Gay

Career average:15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game

Rudy Gay

2K’s Rudy Gay gave players a chance to see the big man of the modern era before the prototype had been established. Able to control the paint on both offense and defense, while also being able to sink threes with ease, Gay was one of the most versatile big men in all of 2K in the 2010s.

Rudy Gay 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K7

78

10.8

2K8

82

20.1

2K9

85

18.9

2K10

78

19.6

2K11

81

19.8

2K12

86

19.0

2K13

87

18.2

2K14

86

20.0

2K15

82

21.1

2K16

83

80

2K17

80

18.7

2K18

81

11.5

2K19

78

13.7

2K20

81

10.8

2K21

79

11.4

2K22

78

8.1

2K23

75

5.2

2K24

74

DNP

He was a quality player in real life, averaging over 15 points per game over his almost three-decade career. However, he was never quite able to unleash the beast that the makers of 2K saw him as.

4 JR Smith

Career average: 12.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game

Cleveland Cavaliers' guard J.R. Smith in the 2016 NBA Finals.

JR Smith, although displaying incredible explosiveness and athleticism throughout his career, is known primarily for his three-point shooting. These rings true in 2K, too, as Smith (especially in his runs with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks) is widely regarded as one of the best three-point shooters in the history of 2K.

JR Smith 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG This Season

2K7

74

13.0

2K8

75

12.3

2K9

80

15.2

2K10

72

15.4

2K11

71

12.3

2K12

76

12.5

2K13

75

18.1

2K14

82

14.5

2K15

78

12.1

2K16

76

12.4

2K17

77

8.6

2K18

75

8.3

2K19

75

6.7

2K21

74

2.8

In real life, however, his biggest issue was his consistency. Sure, he might effortlessly sink eight threes in a game, but he might also go zero for 12 from deep. In 2K, though, the amount he scored is up to whoever was controlling him. And, considering he possesses a quick jump shot, a high three-point rating, and numerous badges boosting that ability, Smith will always be remembered as a top-scoring option in 2K during the first half of his career.

3 Ben Simmons

Career average: 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game

Ben Simmons


 

Ben Simmons has received a lot of criticism over his career, for various reasons. Whether it be not spending enough time on the court, or not doing enough to expand his game, Simmons has struggled mightily to win over the support of the public.

Ben Simmons 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K17

79

DNP

2K18

79

15.8

2K19

87

16.9

2K20

87

16.4

2K21

87

14.3

2K22

84

DNP

2K23

83

6.9

2K24

76

6.1

However, when it comes to 2K, a young Simmons played eerily similar to a young LeBron James. Able to slash with impunity, find any open teammate, and lock down anyone on defense (and also possessing a competent three-point shot), Simmons played in 2K like the player he was sold as before entering the league.

Simmons is a player who performs to his strength well, at least well enough to win Rookie of the Year in the 207-18 season. But his inability to iron out his weaknesses, and his tumultuous end with the Philadelphia 76ers, have soured the public’s view (and optimism) of Simmons.

His 2K rating has since been adjusted for this, but, in his first few seasons in the NBA, Simmons was one of the most overpowered players in the game.

2 Monta Ellis

Career average: 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game

Monta Ellis

Monta Ellis, particularly when playing with the Golden State Warriors, was an absolute menace in 2k. With his peak rating reaching an 87 in 2k9, Ellis was almost always an elite scorer with lights out three-point scoring.

Monta Ellis 2K Comparison

Games

Rating

PPG That Season

2K6

71

6.8

2K7

74

16.5

2K8

84

20.2

2K9

87

19.0

2K10

76

25.5

2K11

84

24.1

2K12

83

20.4

2K13

86

19.2

2K14

83

19.0

2K15

82

18.9

2K16

81

13.8

2K17

77

8.5

Not just limited to his scoring, he also (with players who could take advantage of advanced dribbling controls) could play like a prime Kyrie Irving before Irving was even in the league. Although Ellis certainly had his fair share of stellar seasons in the NBA, even winning the Most Improved Player award in the 2006-07 season, he was never voted to an All-Star team and was never a part of a team that won the Finals. However, Ellis will forever remain one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the 2K franchise.

1 Jamal Crawford

Career average: 14.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game

Los Angeles Clippers

© Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports

Jamal Crawford, interestingly, played a very similar role in 2K as he did in the real-life NBA. Despite being arguably one of the most skilled players the league has ever seen, most of Crawford’s career was relegated to role-playing, or supporting the primary stars of the team.

Jamal Crawford 2K Comparison

Game

Rating

PPG That Season

2K1

74

4.6

2K2

68

9.3

2K3

61

10.7

ESPN Basketball

76

17.3

2K5

79

17.7

2K6

80

14.3

2K7

81

17.6

2K8

79

20.6

2K9

80

19.7

2K10

75

18.0

2K11

76

14.2

2K12

78

16.5

2K13

78

16.5

2K14

79

18.6

2K15

80

15.8

2K16

79

14.2

2K17

77

12.3

2K18

77

10.3

2K19

77

7.9

2K21

75

5.0

But, with 2K recognizing his true ball handling and scoring ability, could go for 30, 40, or even 50 points in any given game against any given opponent. Especially when playing with the Los Angeles Clippers, Crawford plays closer in 2K to his post-NBA play than his actual time in the league.

Crawford is one of the most respected players to ever pass through the league, both because of his immense talent and willingness to do what he believes is best for the team. Similarly, Crawford was a fan favorite in his time in the league, but will always be remembered for the ways in which he was used to absolutely break opponents in the two decades he spent on 2K main rosters.

