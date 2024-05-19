Highlights The Nuggets found superstar Nikola Jokić at the 41st pick, showcasing hidden talent in the second round.

The second round is where you find a lot of afterthoughts or players who aren't made to play in the NBA, but sometimes, you may find a generational superstar somewhere in that mix. When most teams are hunting for roleplayers or bench pieces, the occasional star, and even superstar, has been known to emerge.

The Denver Nuggets struck gold in 2014, landing three-time MVP Nikola Jokić with the 41st pick in the draft.

Let's take a look at the greatest player at each second-round draft pick in NBA history.

31. Gilbert Arenas

Agent Zero was one of the league's best scorers

Gilbert Arenas began his career with the Golden State Warriors but later starred for the Washington Wizards. His prime was shortlived but memorable, as he averaged over 25 points per game from 2004-2007, earning three All-NBA Team selections during that span.

The Los Angeles, California native was adept at finishing at the rim, hitting the pull-up jumper and handling the ball, meshing nicely with his irrational confidence.

Agent Zero put up 60 points on Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2006, proving just how hard he is to stop no matter who was guarding him. Arenas put up 16 points in the overtime period alone, which was the most for nearly a decade until Stephen Curry scored 17 points in the extra period in 2016.

Unfortunately, injuries and off-the-court issues limited Arenas's ability to stay on the court and produce at a high level, but during the peak of his powers, he was high up there with some of the biggest names in NBA history on the scoring list.

Arenas averaged 29.3 points per game during the 2005-06 season. Only Bryant, Allen Iverson, and LeBron James averaged more than him.

Gilbert Arenas - Career Averages Per Game Points - 20.7 Assists - 5.3 Steals - 1.6

Honorable mention: Nic Claxton

32. Rashard Lewis

Lewis was a long-time SuperSonic

Rashard Lewis began his career with the Seattle SuperSonics, developing into one of the best 3-point shooters in the league at both forward positions.

The two-time All-Star was ahead of his time as a power forward who could knock down the triple, as he fit in perfectly within the fabric of the Orlando Magic roster that got to the NBA Finals in 2009.

Dwight Howard was the focal point of that offense, but since Howard exclusively operated in the paint, there would be plenty of room on the perimeter for shooters to operate.

Lewis took full advantage of that, as he drilled a career-best 226 three-pointers during the 2007-08 season, his first with Orlando. He then followed it up with another 220 the next season.

Lewis came out of high school in 1998, which gave him some early career perspective.

“It brought tears to my eyes because I’m an 18-year-old kid that wants to be drafted into the NBA, went in the second round, now I have to make the team. I was lucky that they gave me a two-year deal for the minimum, and I worked off that."

Lewis could've been drafted by the Lakers when they had the Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal duo, the Utah Jazz while they had Karl Malone and John Stockton, or the Dallas Mavericks alongside a rookie Dirk Nowitzki, among many other teams.

However, Seattle gave the Pineville, Louisiana native a path to become an NBA All-Star, whereas he'd likely be relegated to a role player on those other teams.

Honorable mention: Ivica Zubac

33. Jalen Brunson

Brunson has become a superstar with the Knicks

Jalen Brunson is currently one of the best point guards in the NBA, as he has the New York Knicks primed to be a contender this decade.

Brunson came into the NBA as an afterthought despite earning Naismith Men's College Player of the Year honors in his last season at Villanova and also leading the Wildcats to national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Some of the players drafted ahead of Brunson are players you've never even heard of, whereas Brunson showcased the ability to win on the game's biggest stage and handle the emotions that come with it before he even stepped onto an NBA hardwood.

The Dallas Mavericks took a shot at the young stud, as the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Nets, Warriors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Lakers all notably passed on him.

Once Brunson proved capable of being an All-Star in this league, the New Brunswick, New Jersey native took his talents back home, joining his father and Knicks assistant coach, Rick Brunson.

Jalen Brunson - 2023–2024 stats Points - 28.7 Assists - 6.7 Field Goal Percentage - 47.9% 3-Point Field Goal Percentage - 40.1%

Brunson then established himself as a premier midrange scorer and 3-point specialist. Brunson has the spatial awareness to create separation in a multitude of ways. He can break defenders off with his crafty dribbling, mesmerize his defenders with ball fakes or simply just barrel his way into the defender. He is also one of the best shot creators off the dribble in the NBA today.

34. Norm Van Lier

Van Lier was one of the league's best defenders

Norm Van Lier began his career with the Cincinnati Royals in 1969 but later moved onto the Chicago Bulls, where he experienced the most success of his career.

The three-time All-Star was also an eight-time All-Defensive and an All-NBA guard during the 1973-74 season.

The Saint Francis product became the first player to ever put up a scoreless double-double, putting up 13 assists and 11 rebounds on January 5, 1971. The Midland, Pennsylvania native also broke longest successful field goal in NBA history at 84 feet on January 19, 1977, until Baron Davis broke that record in 2001.

Honorable mentions: Mario Chalmers, Brian Scalabrine

35. Draymond Green

Green was a key piece of the Golden State Warriors' dynasty

Draymond Green was an afterthought on draft night in 2012, but he quickly became a cornerstone of the Warriors dynasty that saw them win four rings from 2015 to 2022.

The Michigan State product has brought a ton of versatility on both sides of the floor during his time with the Warriors, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as the eight-time All-Defensive forward won a Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2017.

The Saginaw, Michigan native has the ability to guard positions 1-5 on the perimeter and in the paint, making life difficult for his opponents.

Green also serves as the primary playmaker for the Warriors, as he knows how to find Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in their spots and will set hard screens to free them up. Green also helps the Warriors run a fast-paced offense with his ability to push the ball in transition and get to the hoop.

Honorable mentions: Carlos Boozer, DeAndre Jordan

36. Clifford Robinson

Robinson had a long NBA career

Clifford Robinson shined as a sixth man early on in his career, as he helped the Portland Trail Blazers get to the Finals in 1990 and 1992.

The UConn product was truly ahead of his time as a forward, as he had the ability to shoot from distance and get to the basket off the dribble.

The Buffalo, New York native eventually moved into the starting lineup, regularly averaging over 20 points per game before moving on to the Suns.

Following his time in the desert, the one-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive forward moved onto the Detroit Pistons and Warriors before wrapping up his career with the New Jersey Nets.

Honorable mentions: Malcolm Brogdon, Mitchell Robinson

37. Archie Clark

Clark was a multi-time All-Star

Archie Clark was a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer throughout his career, as he also got his fair share of assists.

Clark began his career with the Lakers in 1966, making the All-Star team in his second season in the league. The two-time All-Star later moved onto the Sixers and Baltimore Bullets, continuously putting up solid numbers before finishing his career with the SuperSonics and Pistons.

Clark, who was known as one of the first practitioners of the crossover dribble, was part of the trade that sent Wilt Chamberlain from the Sixers to the Lakers.

Honorable mentions: Nick Van Exel

38. Mehmet Okur

The Money Man was a high-quality center

Mehmet Okur started his career with the Pistons, as he was part of that 2004 championship-winning team in his second season in the league.

Okur then moved on to the Jazz, establishing himself as one of the best 3-point-shooting big men in the league, helping him become an All-Star in 2007.

The Turkish big teamed up with Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer and Andrei Kirilenko to make the Jazz a threat to win a championship, going as far as the Western Conference finals in 2007. Okur wrapped up his career with the New Jersey Nets.

Honorable mention: Spencer Dinwiddie

39. Khris Middleton

Middleton got off to a slow start before coming a central part of a championship team

Khris Middleton came to the Bucks in 2013 after spending his rookie season with the Pistons, but nobody expected him to be an integral part of their championship run in the future.

Fast forward to 2021, and he was exactly that. the three-time All-Star brings a ton of efficiency as a scorer at all three levels. He can knock down the three, post up smaller defenders and attack the rim.

For all of Giannis Antetokounmpo's strengths as a low post scorer and versatile defender, Antetokounmpo struggles with creating his own shot at times, so that's why Middleton was so integral to the Bucks' success.

The Texas A&M product also excels as an on-ball and wing defender in his own right, helping the Bucks be among the league leaders in defensive rating for many years.

In Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Middleton dropped 40 points to help the Bucks even up the series against the Phoenix Suns, a series the Bucks eventually took in six games,

With the Bucks facing elimination to the Nets in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021, Middleton responded with 38 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to lead them to victory.

Khris Middleton - Career Averages Per Game Points - 16.9 Rebounds - 4.8 Assists - 3.9

40. George Gervin

The Ice Man helped make basketball cool

George Gervin was known for his finger roll, as he was an absolute bucket for the San Antonio Spurs during the 1970s. Gervin averaged as many as 33.1 points per game, which took place during the 1979-1980 season.

The Detroit, Michigan native finished in the top three in MVP voting from 1977-1980, finishing second in the first two years.

The Eastern Michigan product was actually drafted by the Suns in 1974, but decided to stay with the Spurs, as he was a member of the team while they were in the ABA. The Spurs entered the NBA in 1976.

Gervin opened up on what helped make him so good in an interview with NBA.com.

“For me, man, I just say it was a part of loving the game. I prepared. I didn’t take off in the summer. I took off a few weeks to take the family on vacation, but other than that, man, I stayed in the gym. And I was fundamentally sound. I prepared myself to be able to try to handle whatever defense was thrown at me. I think that made a difference for me in my career. I worked at my craft.”

Honorable mention: Monta Ellis

41. Nikola Jokić

Jokić is the greatest second-round pick of all time

Nikola Jokić was the definition of an afterthought on draft night. A Taco Bell commercial was playing while the Denver Nuggets were busy drafting their future franchise cornerstone in 2014.

A decade later, The Joker has earned three MVP awards, a championship, and a Finals MVP, among several other accolades. He is the only second-round pick to ever win an MVP.

What makes Jokić so great is that he's incredibly efficient at scoring in the painted area, and he can beat you in a variety of ways. He can bulldoze bigger defenders, hit the turnaround jumper, go up and under and simply spot up and shoot in the midrange or beyond the arc.

The Serbian big man also has generationally great playmaking skills. He can push the ball in transition, thread no-look passes and squeeze the ball through tight spaces better than any big man in the history of the game.

Jokić is not only a transcendent talent, but he brings a ton of humor with him to the court, making him one of the most universally liked players in the league.

42. Stephen Jackson

Jackson was a hard-nosed NBA player

Stephen Jackson was drafted by the Suns in 1997 but was waived before ever suiting up for them. He started his professional career with the La Crosse Bobcats before playing overseas for several years.

He began his NBA career with the New Jersey Nets in 2000 after winning a roster spot in training camp. However, he lasted just one season there, as it wasn't the right environment for the Port Arthur, Texas native to get acclimated to the league. He spent a lot of time partying with his good buddy Stephon Marbury out in the New York City area.

However, his time with the Spurs provided him with the structure he needed, as he won a ring with them in 2003. He then moved onto the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers, where he developed into a better scorer while retaining his physical edge on both sides of the floor.

Jackson eventually moved onto Golden State in 2007, as he helped the "We Believe" Warriors climb from nine games under .500 at the beginning of March and ultimately defeat the top-seeded Mavs in six games. Jackson's defense on Dirk Nowitzki proved to be one of the most important factors, as well as the edge each of his teammates brought to the floor, alongside the chemistry of his group, as he explained, via Basketball Network.

"We start off shady because we didn't have no camaraderie. Imma tell you when the team clicked. We all met up in my crib and smoked. Over after that. After practice, we all met at my crib. We was like, 'Man, how we gonna turn this sh*t around?' Me, BD (Baron Davis), Matt [Barnes], J-Rich (Jason Richardson), Monta [Ellis], Al [Harrington]."

Jackson also helped the Charlotte Bobcats make the playoffs in 2010.

43. Michael Redd

Redd was one of the better shooters in the 2000s

Michael Redd was a three-point specialist during his time with the Bucks, but he also knew how to pick his spots in the mid-range and get to the basket, which helped him average over 20 points per game several times during the 2000s.

The Columbus, Ohio native was ninth in the league in scoring during the 2005-2006 season, averaging 25.4 points per game. Because he was behind several great scorers early on in his career, the Ohio State product had to work on his shot in order to make a name for himself, he told IGN Sports in 2006.

"Hard work. I was not a shooter in college at all. When I came to the Bucks, my rookie year, I had Ray Allen, Glenn Robinson, and Sam Cassell, all shooters, so in order for me to play, I had to be able to shoot the basketball. That was something George Karl stressed. In order for me to play, I had to be able to shoot the basketball. I practiced every day for hours, thousands of shots. I am still working on my jumper today…still working."

Redd averaged 26.7 points per game during the 2006-2007 season, which would've placed him as the fifth-leading scorer in the league, but he appeared in only 53 games that season.

The Spurs, Nets and Knicks all passed on the sharpshooter in 2000, as he would've been particularly useful in the Spurs system that favors the 3-pointer or as a backcourt mate to Jason Kidd on the Nets.

Honorable mention: Trevor Ariza

44. Malik Rose

Rose won two rings with the Spurs

Malik Rose's numbers may not stand out to you, but his impact on the Spurs during their dynasty years is not to be ignored, as Stephen Jackson explained, via Basketball Network.

"David Robinson was hurt. He was having back surgery, and they asked Malik to play center. You remember around the time Tim didn't want to be a center. He always wanted to be a power forward, so Malik at 6'6" had to play a center. Malik played center the whole year, for two years when David was in and out, and then the year he had to play center when David was hurt for most of the year, we ended up winning the championship."

The Drexel product was part of the Spurs' championship-winning teams in 1999 and 2003. Because of his impact, Jackson believes the Spurs should give him the same honor as they give their other legends.

"I feel like San Antonio has to retire Malik Rose's jersey."

While Jackson's perspective is valid, it takes a lot for a franchise to retire someone's jersey number. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native would've likely had to spend nearly his entire career in the Alamo City and be a part of at least one or two more of their championship-winning teams.

Rose later moved on to the Knicks, where he was a part of some miserable teams. They had Stephon Marbury, Jamal Crawford, and Zach Randolph as teammates at one point, but things never worked out due to a lack of structure within the organization.

45. Bob Dandridge

Dandridge was the rare second-rounder to make the Hall of Fame

Bob Dandridge was a terrific two-way player during his time in Milwaukee and Washington, averaging over 20 points per game several times while providing excellent defense out on the perimeter.

The Norfolk State product helped the Bucks earn a championship in 1971 alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson.

The Richmond, Virginia native later returned close to home, helping the Bullets win a championship in 1978. Dandridge told NBA.com that coming back home meant a lot to him.

“It was real special because I’d been in the Midwest for eight years and it was just special to come back as close as home as I could get to play. And although I grew up in Virginia, I played a lot of basketball when I was young in Washington, D.C., so Washington D.C. was very special area for me knowing that I could go home and my family and fans out of Virginia could get to see me play more often.”

Bullets general manager Bob Ferry said they made the deal for Dandridge so that he could help them defend Julius Erving, as the Bullets needed to find a way to get past the Sixers in order to win it all. The Bullets also featured Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes, but sometimes a championship-winning team needs to add an extra piece, which Dandridge ended up becoming.

46. Jeff Hornacek

One of the most underrated shooters in NBA history

Jeff Hornacek was a three-point specialist throughout his career, as he was mostly known for playing next to John Stockton in the backcourt and helping the Jazz get to the Finals twice during the late 1990s.

Before his time in Salt Lake City, though, Hornacek starred for the Suns, as he was the third option on a team featuring Tom Chambers and Kevin Johnson, The trio led the Suns to the playoffs in four consecutive years, as they got to Western Conference Finals in back to back years.

In between his stints in Utah and Phoenix, Hornacek landed with the Sixers, where he played out of position as a shooting guard. However, he didn't find the same success as a floor general, so he returned to his more natural position in Utah.

Honorable mentions: Jordan Clarkson, Matt Barnes

47. Paul Millsap

An unsung hero for multiple franchises

Paul Millsap developed into a solid role player during his time with the Jazz, as he eventually developed into one of their premier scorers once Carlos Boozer moved on to the Bulls.

The LSU product eventually moved on to the Hawks, as he helped lead them to a 60-22 record during the 2014-2015 season on a team featuring Al Horford, Jeff Teague, and Kyle Korver.

Millsap helping the Hawks get to 60 wins was very impressive, but unfortunately for him, they ran into the LeBron James-led Cavs in the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. The Cavs during that time were just too good.

Millsap may have slipped so low since he didn't even start playing basketball until high school, instead focusing on football during his upbringing. That explains his strength being an undersized forward and his ability to play defense.

Millsap earned four NBA All-Star selections and made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 2016.

48. Marc Gasol

Gasol ended his career as the best Grizzly of all time

The Lakers drafted Marc Gasol and was initially just viewed as a simple throw-in in a trade that sent his brother, Pau Gasol, to Los Angeles.

However, he proved to be much more than that, as he developed into one of the best all-around bigs on both ends of the floor during his time with the Grizzlies. The two-time All-NBA center earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2013, the same season he helped Memphis get all the way to the Western Conference Finals.

The three-time All-Star helped the Grizzlies develop their grit and grind identity through his selflessness, he explained in an interview with NBA.com.

“Throughout everything, it’s never been about me. It’s been about, ‘How can I help the process, how can we help each other, get to our very best? It’s been about us being honest with each other, and putting in the work collectively, day in and day out.”

Gasol later moved onto the Raptors, as he proved to be the piece that put them over the top and helped them win a championship in 2019. Gasol helped limit the likes of Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo during the Raptors' playoff run, and his playmaking skills also meshed well with the rest of the team.

49. Eddie Johnson

Johnson was a premier two-way player

Eddie Johnson was drafted by the Hawks in 1977, and he quickly developed into one of the best guards on both ends of the floor.

The two-time All-Star was named to two All-Defensive Teams in his career.

The Ocala, Florida native made a huge impression on his high school basketball coach, Hugh Lindsley, while he was an eighth grader. Johnson attended high school at Lake Weir High School.

“I was impressed by him and saw his potential even then. When he got to high school, he was a very polite, bashful person. He played junior varsity football as well as basketball. We could see he was a natural athlete during football season. He could play any position—quarterback, halfback, wide receiver—equally well."

Honorable mention: Andray Blatche

50. Steve Kerr

One of the best coaches ever was also a successful player

Steve Kerr is currently known for being the coach of the recent Warriors dynasty, as he led them to an NBA record 73-9 during the 2015-2016 season and four championships.

Before becoming an NBA coach, Kerr was a vital role player on several contenders throughout his playing days, which certainly helped him develop the brains to become an NBA coach and collaborate with a ton of people with different egos.

Kerr was a part of three championship-winning teams with the Bulls and two with the Spurs.

During his playing career, the Arizona product was most known for clinching the championship for the Bulls in 1997, as his 3-pointer gave them an 88-86 in Game 6, which later led to him sharing a joke about the historic moment.

"A lot of people have been asking me about the shot the other night, and there have been some misconceptions about what actually happened. I wanted to clear it up. When we called timeout with 25 seconds to go, we went into the huddle, and Phil told Michael, 'I want you to take the last shot.' And Michael said, 'You know what, Phil, I don't feel real comfortable in these situations. So maybe we ought to go in another direction—why don't we go to Steve?' So I thought to myself, 'Well, I guess I gotta bail Michael out again. Anyway, the shot went in, and that's my story. And I'm sticking to it."

Kerr was never an All-Star nor did he ever put up gaudy numbers, but sometimes you need a vet or a role player that plays their role to perfection and keeps the morale of the locker room intact through highs and lows. That is why Kerr has been able to find a ton of success in the NBA.

51. Kyle Korver

"Killer Kyle" Korver was an elite shooter

Kyle Korver was drafted by the Nets in 2003, but he was quickly shipped to the Sixers for $125,000, which helped them gain entry into the Summer League and pay for a copy machine.

The Nets were just coming off their second straight Finals appearance and didn't quite see Korver as a fit to help Jason Kidd and crew get over the hump.

Nonetheless, Korver took it personally, as he developed into a three-point specialist during his time with the Sixers and Jazz, and after a stint with the Bulls, he moved onto the Hawks and became an All-Star in 2015 while helping lead them to a 60-22 record.

The Creighton product also finished in the top 10 on the all-time 3-point makes list by the time his career wrapped up, as LeBron James gave praise on the art of Korver's mechanics.

“His feet are always set and ready to go. His mechanics are the same. They never change. You can tell he’s put in that work over the years. True professional. Work ethic. He knows he’s an NBA player, and that’s been No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 on his list every single year.”

52. Fred Hoiberg

Hoiberg had a short NBA career

Fred Hoiberg began his career with the Pacers and developed into a solid 3-point shooter throughout his career, which included stops with the Bulls and Timberwolves.

Hoiberg was a featured part of the Wolves team that got to the Western Conference Finals in 2004, as Kevin Garnett led them there while winning MVP that same season.

Hoiberg also led the NBA in 3-point shooting percentage at 48.3% during the 2004-2005 season, as Donnie Walsh praised his character in an interview with NBA.com.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native currently coaches for his hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers and had a short stint coaching the Bulls after his playing career.

53. Anthony Mason

Mason made one All-Star game in his career

Anthony Mason was the heart and soul of the Knicks during the 1990s, as his defensive skills and toughness helped them form a dynamic defensive unit to go up against other heavyweights, such as the Michael Jordan-led Bulls.

Then-Knicks coach Pat Riley noted how the native New Yorker helped the Knicks form that defensive identity.

“Anthony’s what I’d call an oxymoron. He defies expectations. As a player you look at Mase’s size and court demeanor and think he’s a blue-collar banger and he is, but he’s also very nimble, can outrun people, and has superior ball-handling skills. He’s deft, almost cute. There’s a bundle of contradictions about him. He’s versatile, unique in that way.”

Mason later moved on to the Hornets and Heat, where he further developed his offensive game.

Mason finished ninth in MVP voting during the 1996-1997 season as a member of the Hornets, as he helped them get to 54 wins while providing excellent post-scoring, defense, and playmaking. Mason also made the All-Star team during the 2000-2001 season while with the Heat.

Mason is just a classic example of a player who made the most of his chances and made a name for himself in the NBA with his grit.

54. Sam Mitchell

Mitchell was a solid bench player

Sam Mitchell was originally drafted by the Rockets in 1985 but was cut before ever playing a game for them.

He later came into the league as a member of the Timberwolves in 1989 after some success overseas, as he immediately averaged nearly 13 points per game.

Mitchell eventually moved onto the Pacers, as he joined a stronger team that got as deep as the Eastern Conference Finals in 1995. As a result, Mitchell's scoring averages declined. Mitchell then returned to the Wolves, where he found the same success as a scorer as he did in his first stint.

Mitchell started ahead of Kevin Garnett during Garnett's rookie season, but given how great Garnett ended up becoming, that obviously didn't last long, as he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated, via Basketball Network.

"That lasted for about 35 games. Then I went to the coach and told him that Kevin [Garnett] should be starting. The reason was simple: He was better. I was playing against him every day in practice, and I knew how good he was. He was bigger than me, maybe quicker. He was better. It's no shame to say that."

Mitchell later served as a coach for the Raptors, as he helped get them to the playoffs in 2007 and 2008 with Chris Bosh as the focal point of their offense.

Mitchell coached Vince Carter towards the end of his tenure there, but the fallout between the two was a big reason why Carter wanted out. Mitchell had a short stint as the Wolves coach as well, as he coached Garnett in his final season in the league and Karl-Anthony Towns in his first season in the league.

55. Patty Mills

Mills ended up as one of the most beloved Spurs ever

Patty Mills was an integral part of the Spurs during the 2010s, as he helped them win a championship in 2014 with his lights out 3-point shooting and leadership skills.

Gregg Popovich sang nothing but praises about the Australian guard.

"It's same as when he first stepped on the court with us, he's a natural leader, he's selfless, he's the greatest teammate ever."

Because of Mills' leadership, he earned the NBA Sportsmanship Award in 2022. That season, he had to fill in as the Nets' starting point guard and play more minutes than expected since New York City's COVID-19 mandate kept Kyrie Irving out of action. Mills ended up drilling a career-high 227 3-pointers that season.

Mike Budenholzer worked with Mills in the early part of Mills's career in the NBA, as he left an immediate impression on him.

"His energy when he was on the other end of the spectrum as a relatively young guy coming through and improving, his teammates were just so excited for him and loved it whenever he did anything well and he brought such a positive energy to the game and team."

Not every player will put up the most flashy numbers, but every team needs a guy like Mills in order to keep the locker room morale high.

56. Mickey Johnson

Johnson helped change the game

Mickey Johnson began his career with his hometown Bulls, as some consider him the first "point forward" to ever step onto an NBA hardwood.

Johnson compared his game to other prototypes that came after him, in an interview with NBA.com.

"The game I played was what they are doing now, Scottie Pippen, KD. I was just as good as the guards bringing the ball up. I was fast and could run all day, not like a typical big man at the time."

57. Manu Ginóbili

Ginóbili is the greatest Sixth Man ever

Manu Ginóbili was drafted by the Spurs in 1999, but he spent three years in Italy before coming to San Antonio.

Once he got to the Spurs, the two-time All-NBA guard developed into one of the premier scorers in the league, as he helped the Spurs win four championships alongside Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. The two-time All-Star was primarily known for his Euro step, ball fakes, and step-back three-pointers, which made him one of the toughest players to guard in the league.

The Argentinian was perfectly capable of averaging over 20 points per game, but he bought into the Spurs' selfless culture and made the ultimate sacrifice to bring winning to the Alamo City.

Ginóbili even went as far as to accept a sixth man role during the prime of his career, as he took home Sixth Man of the Year honors during the 2007-08 season. But Gregg Popovich told ESPN's Zach Lowe that he would've accommodated Ginóbili had he preferred to start.

"I don't think I've ever admitted this, even to my staff. But if Manu decided he was not good with it, he was gonna start. Whatever he said, we would do it. He deserved that."

Ginóbili was still effective late in his career, scoring 21 points in a playoff game during the 2017 season, which led Popovich to compare him to two of the greatest to ever play his position.

"He's really an anomaly in that regard. He has that same foot-on-your-neck attitude that Kobe and Michael [Jordan] had, those types of guys. Magic and Larry [Bird]. He's got the same attitude and plays with that same fire. He always has."

The Spurs are no stranger to finding gems so late in the draft, as they absolutely nailed this pick just before the 21st century began.

58. Kurt Rambis

Rambis won four rings with the Lakers

Kurt Rambis was a hard-nosed player during his time with the Lakers, as he was known to make all the hustle plays on a team that won four championships with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson.

Because he played next to some big names, his stats were never the gaudiest, but he still contributed enough to make an impact on the court.

Still, his play, alongside his goofy persona that matched the glasses he rocked on the court, always made him popular with Lakers fans.

“The fans always appreciated all the little dirty stuff I did, all the things nobody else really liked to do. They appreciated the fact that I liked doing it, once they got over laughing at me the first time they saw me on the court. They appreciated all the stuff I did, and it just made me want to do more and play harder.”

59. Pat Cummings

As the penultimate pick, Cummings had a solid career

Pat Cummings developed into a solid NBA player during his time in the league, as he was flirting with being the "Mr. Irrelevant" of his draft class in 1979.

Cummings may not have had generational talent, but his work ethic helped him earn a spot in the league, which his high school coach, Paul Litwalk alluded to.

“When I think of Pat, I think of how hard he worked. When Pat first came into the high school scene as a sophomore, he was really interested in basketball and worked real hard. We had a weight room at that time and he was in the weight room quite often. He spent an awful lot of time on the Coopersdale playground, and anytime we went to a camp, Pat was really willing to learn.”

Cummings didn't start focusing on basketball until later on in his life.

Cummings experienced the most success of his career with the Mavericks and Knicks, but he left an impression on the Heat during his time there, as former Heat assistant coach Ron Rothstein told SunSentinel.com.

“It was perfect. It was perfect for his needs. But you know what? Pat, he never shortchanged you. Pat showed up every day and he worked. He worked his butt off. He might have partied hard, but he came in and he worked hard.”

While Cummings never made an All-Star team, he's still a shining example of someone selected late in the draft who provides solid value.

60. Isaiah Thomas

Thomas is the greatest last pick in NBA history

Isaiah Thomas stands at just 5-foot-9, but he played with a heart of a lion, which helped him break out into an All-Star during his stint with the Celtics.

The Washington product averaged as many as 28.9 points per game during the 2016-2017 season, as he finished fifth in MVP voting that season. The Tacoma, Washington native scored 53 points in Game 2 of their second-round series against the Wizards on May 2nd, 2017, which was his late sister's birthday.

Despite Thomas being one of the shortest players in the league, he was among the best finishers at the rim at his peak. He was also an excellent shot-creator off the dribble while finding his spots in the midrange and from behind the arc.

His former coach Brad Stevens touched up on what made Thomas so effective for his size.

“He understands the game, he understands how to get angles, he understands all that. But it’s probably a combination of fearlessness and explosiveness. His fearlessness, he’s not scared of doing anything. He has just special explosion.”

Thomas unfortunately dealt with injuries after his stint in Boston, but he still had as great of a career as you can have at his size and draft position.

Honorable mention: Drazen Petrovic