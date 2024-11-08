Key Takeaways The Premier League has become the most prestigious prize in English football.

Even some of the most talented players have finished their careers without picking up a Premier League medal.

Over the years, the Premier League has become the most coveted prize in English football, surpassing the honour once associated with winning the FA Cup. While the oldest domestic knockout competition still holds a special place, the glory of finishing on top after a 38-game season now ranks far higher on the bucket list of every modern-day player.

That being said, not everyone is destined to win the big one. Some of the very best have managed to finish their careers, or at least move away from the division, without winning the famous 104cm-tall trophy. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we have compiled a list of the 15 absolute best who don't have a winner's medal to their name but most certainly deserve one.

Ranking Factors:

In order to rank players most accurately, some key criteria have been considered:

How close they came to winning Premier League

Premier League records

Impact on Premier League teams

What they achieved outside of the Premier League

15 Best Players to Never win the Premier League Rank Player 1 Steven Gerrard 2 Gareth Bale 3 Luis Suarez 4 Gianfranco Zola 5 Xabi Alonso 6 Harry Kane 7 Luka Modric 8 Paul Gascoigne 9 Ruud Gullit 10 Robbie Fowler 11 Les Ferdinand 12 Fernando Torres 13 Matt Le Tissier 14 David Ginola 15 Paul McGrath

15-11

While Paul McGrath may be a lesser known name to some, the former Irish international was the first ever recipient of the PFA Player of the Year award in the Premier League era for his fantastic defensive work for Aston Villa. Meanwhile, David Ginola was one of the first top foreign talents to enter the league, along with names like Jurgen Klinnsman and Eric Cantona, but was unable to win a title with Newcastle.

Matt Le Tissier never played for a club capable of winning England's top flight after spending his entire career at Southampton. In terms of pure talent, though, the maverick midfielder would never have looked out of place in a title-winning team. Fernando Torres was a frightening man to play against in his pomp, while Les Ferdinand can also feel unlucky to miss out considering he played in one of the Premier League's great strike partnerships alongside Alan Shearer at St James' Park.

10 Robbie Fowler

Premier League appearances: 379

The 1990s in English football saw a wealth of top-tier goalscorers, especially English ones. Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Ian Wright and Teddy Sheringham were just a few of the biggest stars. Yet few could match the sharp instincts of Liverpool’s Robbie Fowler. Known for his clinical finishing, Fowler netted over 30 goals in each of three consecutive seasons from 1994 to 1997—a period spanning the ages of just 19 to 22. Though injuries later curtailed his abilities, he remained a beloved figure at Anfield until his departure for Leeds United in 2001.

Following his stint with Leeds, Fowler joined Manchester City, only to make a sensational return to Liverpool in January 2006. He added to his impressive tally of 163 Premier League goals, and was the Reds’ top scorer in the competition prior to Mohamed Salah and is ninth in the all-time standings. And yet, he still never finished higher than third.

9 Ruud Gullit

Premier League appearances: 49

Despite being past his prime in the Premier League, Ruud Gullit was an undeniable icon whose presence alone warranted inclusion on the list. A two-time Ballon d'Or winner and widely celebrated as one of Europe’s most gifted players, Gullit dazzled audiences with his skill and versatility during his time at AC Milan, where he reached legendary status. By the time he arrived at Chelsea in 1995, his role had shifted from superstar player to that of mentor and leader.

Gullit's time at Stamford Bridge was impactful, though brief. His defining achievement was winning the FA Cup in 1997, a trophy that marked a turning point for Chelsea as their first major silverware in 26 years and foreshadowed the club’s upward trajectory in English football. However, the coveted Premier League title remained elusive, and by the end of his Chelsea tenure, he had transitioned into a player-manager role, setting the stage for the club’s future successes under new management.

8 Paul Gascoigne

Premier League appearances: 66

There are plenty of what ifs when it comes to Paul Gascoigne. What if he had joined Manchester United instead of Tottenham? What if he hadn't signed for Lazio? What if he had stayed and played his best years in English football? That never happened though, meaning the technically extraordinary midfielder never got his hands on a Premier League title.

Gascoigne spent just four seasons in the Premier League, splitting his time between Middlesbrough and Everton. Both clubs were primarily focused on avoiding relegation rather than contending for the title, which meant Gazza had limited opportunities to compete for major honors during this period. As a result, his sole major English trophy remained the FA Cup he won in 1991, prior to the rebranding of England’s top flight.

7 Luka Modric

Premier League appearances: 127

Although Luka Modric is celebrated worldwide as the midfield mastermind at Real Madrid, Tottenham fans hold a special place for him after his six seasons in England. At Spurs, he was pivotal in driving the club to its first Champions League qualification, consistently impressing with his vision, technique, and relentless energy. While Tottenham weren’t in the title race during his tenure, Modric's influence was a key factor in their rise on the European stage.

After his move to Real Madrid in 2012, Modric’s career skyrocketed. He amassed an extraordinary array of trophies, including six Champions League titles, four La Liga titles, and multiple domestic cups, cementing his legacy as one of the game's all-time greats. The Croatian's crowning achievement came in 2018, when he broke the decade-long dominance of Messi and Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or, becoming the first player since 2007 to claim the prestigious award outside of those two.

6 Harry Kane

Premier League appearances: 320

Technically, Harry Kane’s chance of winning a Premier League title isn’t over just yet. Though currently starring for Bayern Munich in Germany, there’s little to prevent him from returning to England someday, where he could once again contend for the title and aim to cement his legacy with that elusive winner’s medal.

Kane’s main reason for moving to Munich was the increased likelihood of lifting a league title, something that had always eluded him at Tottenham. While he hasn't yet secured that success in Germany, the odds remain in his favour. As England’s captain, Kane gave his peak years to Spurs, delivering consistently outstanding performances without the silverware many believed he deserved. Still, his time in the Premier League left an indelible mark - he’s recognised as one of the greatest number nines the league has ever seen, even without the championship to his name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane is second only behind Alan Shearer in the Premier League all-time top scorers list with 213 goals.

5 Xabi Alonso

Premier League appearances: 143

When Rafael Benitez arrived at Liverpool in 2004, he was eager to bring a Spanish influence to his squad, and signing Xabi Alonso was a masterstroke in that direction. The graceful midfielder quickly became essential to Benitez’s team, playing a pivotal role in Liverpool’s astonishing Champions League triumph during Benitez’s debut season. Alonso even found the net in the unforgettable final against AC Milan in Istanbul, helping to secure one of the club's most famous victories.

Later, he was instrumental in Liverpool’s strong second-place finish in the 2008/09 Premier League season. Despite his immense contributions, Alonso left Anfield without a league title, a prize he later claimed with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

4 Gianfranco Zola

Premier League appearances: 229

Before Roman Abramovich’s millions transformed Chelsea into a Premier League powerhouse, the club’s spirit and style were defined by the brilliance of Gianfranco Zola. Arriving at Stamford Bridge in 1996, Zola brought with him a winning pedigree as a former Serie A champion with Diego Maradona’s Napoli. Over his seven years at Chelsea, he dazzled fans with his skill, vision, and flair, establishing a legacy that led many to regard him as Chelsea’s greatest-ever player.

Zola scored 80 Premier League goals during his time at the club, but his impact went far beyond numbers. He was an inspiration in West London and despite the Blues’ riches in recent years, still remains one of their finest talents.

3 Luis Suarez

Premier League appearances: 110

Love him or hate him, there can simply be no denying Luis Suarez. The former Ajax man crammed an incredible amount of drama, brilliance, and controversy into his three-and-a-half years at Liverpool—though a Premier League title ultimately eluded him. His goal-scoring prowess nearly took Liverpool to the summit in the 2013/14 season, with an astonishing 31 goals in 33 league appearances, a feat that left no one questioning his talent. This remarkable run attracted Barcelona, who paid £75 million to secure his services and form one of the most dangerous attacking trios in European football alongside Messi and Neymar.

There were plenty of issues that clouded the Uruguayan's time in English football. However, there are very few players who could have such an impact on a team that they almost single-handedly drive them to the summit.

2 Gareth Bale

Premier League appearances: 166

When Gareth Bale left Southampton’s for Tottenham in 2007, he was seen as a promising left-back. Over the following years, however, he evolved into one of the most electrifying attackers in world football. Known for his blistering speed, powerful strikes, and knack for scoring spectacular goals, Bale quickly became a standout player in the Premier League. His development ultimately led to a world-record transfer to Real Madrid, where he reached new heights, even if his tenure there has since become turbulent.

Despite his immense talent and influence at Tottenham, Bale never won a trophy with the club, with his most notable achievements at White Hart Lane being two top-four finishes. His second spell on loan was not what fans would have hoped it to be, yet the Welshman still showed glimpses of what made him a household name in the first place.

1 Steven Gerrard

Premier League appearances: 504

Steven Gerrard’s legendary status at Anfield is unquestionable. While a Premier League title slipped through his grasp, Gerrard’s career is marked by major achievements, including two FA Cups, three League Cups, a UEFA Cup, and the iconic 2005 Champions League win.

Known for his loyalty, passion, and countless match-winning performances, Gerrard has solidified his place in Liverpool’s history. Of course, the fact he never won the Premier League means his infamous slip against Chelsea will continue to haunt him forever. That doesn’t make him any less incredible as a player though.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 08/11/2024