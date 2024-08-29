Key Takeaways Lee Carsley named youngsters he worked with at youth level in his first England squad, including Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes.

Some high-profile England players like James Maddison and Kyle Walker were left out of his first England squad.

Carsley was unable to select injured stars Jude Bellingham and Luke Shaw, with both players' absences potentially being a big blow to his first games as interim manager.

A new dawn is emerging for England, with Lee Carsley set to take charge of his first set of matches as their senior manager. The former under-21 head honcho has been placed in temporary charge of the Three Lions, and has now confirmed the first squad of his tenure for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against the Republic of Ireland and Finland.

There was some shock among fans and pundits when the news was confirmed, as four youngsters who have worked with Carsley at youth level have been given a call-up to the senior fold for the first time. Noni Madueke was the standout name, having been in fine form for Chelsea at the start of the 2024/25 season, while Morgan Gibbs-White, Tino Livramento and former Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes also received a call-up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lee Carsley named six players from his U21 European Championship winning team in his first England senior squad - Cole Palmer, Angel Gomes, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke, Morgan Gibbs-White and Levi Colwill.

But adding them to the team has seen several other talented players miss out, including some individuals with vast amounts of experience at international level. Taking into account recent form and also how well a player has performed for England over the years, the 10 best England players not included by Carsley in this squad have been ranked.

10 Lewis Dunk - Brighton

Defender

Lewis Dunk hasn't always been a starter for Southgate's England teams, with John Stones and Harry Maguire preferred over him. And when the latter was ruled out of Euro 2024, Marc Guehi made that spot his own, and he looks certain to play a key role for the Three Lions moving forward under Carsley and the next permanent manager.

But that shouldn't downplay Dunk's qualities. Ever-present at the back for Brighton and a leader for the Seagulls, he has gone on to earn six caps for his country after debuting against the USA in 2018. However, considering he's now 32, and that the likes of Levi Colwill and Guehi are only going to improve, the defender's days as an England international could now be over.

9 Adam Wharton - Crystal Palace

Midfielder

From one man whose days as an international footballer look to be numbered to another whose England career is only just beginning - Adam Wharton's rise to stardom has been remarkable. A relatively unknown to the majority of Premier League fans after moving to Brighton, the young midfielder has wowed people who have watched him since with composure far beyond his years.

That resulted in the Crystal Palace ace being selected for Euro 2024, and although he played zero minutes at the tournament, there was an expectation that he would proceed to kick on and cement his status as an England regular. His exclusion from Carsley's squad has raised a few eyebrows, but most supporters will back him to bounce back.

8 Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Defender

Luke Shaw was Southgate's go-to left-back during his time as England head coach, always picking him over Ben Chilwell and others. And the Manchester United man re-paid the faith, consistently delivering for his country over the years.

However, injuries have plagued the defender in recent times. Despite recovering during Euro 2024 to then represent England at the tournament, Shaw has picked up yet another knock which has ensured that Carsley couldn't select him for this squad even if he wanted to. He is still regarded as one of the best left-backs the Premier League has to offer, so expect to see him back in the fold when he fully recovers.

7 Raheem Sterling - Chelsea

Forward

Raheem Sterling's absence from the squad has come as a shock to nobody. While the attacker's omission from recent Southgate squads meant that he had work to do to get back into the England setup, his exile from Chelsea's squad all but guaranteed that Carsley wouldn't be selecting him.

Considering what we all know he's capable of, though, the 29-year-old certainly belongs on this list. Having donned the famous white jersey 82 times since his debut in 2012 and scored 20 goals since then, Sterling can be absolutely electric when in form. A change of scenery at club level before deadline day might be all he needs to get him firing again and back in an England top.

6 Marcus Rashford - Manchester United

Forward

Much like Sterling, everybody knows what Marcus Rashford is capable of. An attacking threat in many Southgate teams of the past, the 60-cap international has the talent to be a guaranteed starter for his country. His problem, however, is consistency.

Having enjoyed a personal best season in 2022/23 when he bagged 30 goals and 10 assists in all competitions over 56 games, Rashford has been off the boil ever since. Struggling to replicate the form people know he's capable of, speculation has even surrounded the United academy product's future, so it comes as little surprise that he misses out on a place in Carsley's squad. Nevertheless, his record over the years ensures his place here.

5 Ivan Toney - Brentford

Forward

As one of the best strikers currently plying their trade in the Premier League, there is always a degree of expectation that Ivan Toney will be in the England squad whenever fit and available. But the forward's future is currently clouded in uncertainty, as he is widely expected to leave the G-tech Community Stadium in search of a new challenge.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli were one team who had expressed an interest in the 28-year-old, while Chelsea had also reportedly made contact over a potential move for Toney. That is likely the reason why Carsley opted not to include the Bees' frontman in his first squad, despite the obvious talent that he possesses.

4 Ben White - Arsenal

Defender

Make no mistake about it, Ben White is one of England's best options at the back. But issues between the Arsenal defender and the previous regime have made the relationship between the two especially tense. Although there has been a changing of the guard since then, Carsley confirmed that he remained unavailable for selection:

"As far I'm aware he wasn't available for selection (before) and nothing has changed in my two weeks here."

White's decision is a massive blow, considering how vital he is to Arsenal's setup nowadays. Only time will tell if the rift between the two parties can be mended.

3 Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Defender

Could fans be witnessing a changing of the guard here? It certainly seems that way, with Kyle Walker snubbed in favour of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Rico Lewis. Now 34-years-old, he hasn't yet made a Premier League appearance for Manchester City in their first two games of the season, something which might have swayed Carsley's decision.

If England chiefs are thinking about phasing Walker out ahead of the 2026 World Cup, then acknowledgment must be paid to the phenomenal work that the 90-cap international has put in over the years. A crucial part of Three Lions teams for the last decade and the best right-back in the world for a substantial chunk of that time, many of Southgate's achievements do not happen without the lightening quick defender in the XI.

2 James Maddison - Tottenham

Midfielder

James Maddison just can't seem to catch a break when it comes to international football right now. Left out of England's Euro 2024 squad after his impressive form following his move to Tottenham tailed off, one of the midfield maestro's biggest ambitions right now is to make it back into the Three Lions squad.

And despite a decent start to the 2024/25 season, with two assists in as many games, it appears that there is more work to do before Maddison earns a call-up. Carsley has opted for Palmer, Gibbs-White, Gomes, Phil Foden, and Conor Gallagher as his more attacking-minded midfield options for the two upcoming games, leaving the Spurs ace in the wilderness once again. It's his omission that is perhaps most indicative of the sheer amount of talent that England have at their disposal.

1 Jude Bellingham - Real Madrid

Midfielder

Jude Bellingham's absence from the squad sticks out like a sore thumb. A contender for the Ballon d'Or and often England's saviour in pivotal moments at Euro 2024, the midfielder is one of the most important English players in world football, and he will retain that status in the years to come.

Were it not for a freak injury, though, he would almost definitely be in the squad for the upcoming games. It's been reported that Bellingham will be sidelined until late September with a calf injury, and he could end up being a big miss for Carsley. The new interim coach will no doubt be incredibly eager to work with the young prodigy once he's fully fit and available for selection later in the year.